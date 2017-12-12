 
 
 
December 11, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan president Salva Kiir has rejected a proposal calling for the establishment of a technocratic government in which no political leader seeking to contest in elections, is allowed to participate.

PNG - 165.4 kb
South Sudanese president Salva Kiir (AFP)

The technocrat government, the regional bloc (IGAD) said in a proposal submitted to the pre-revitalization forum, would prepare a level ground and create a conducive environment for the parties that would contest in the forthcoming elections.

The people would participate in the government would be drawn from the three regions of Upper Nile, Equatoria and Bahr el Ghazal.

The office holders, according to IGAD’s proposal, are envisaged to be men and women selected and vetted on their qualification and professional expertise or experience irrespective of any affiliations to a political party, civil society group or association.

The new proposal has, however, not gone well with President Kiir, prompting the South Sudanese leader to question its legitimacy and who mandated it.

"I have been hearing around some people have come out with proposals and their views have appeared in the pre forum and the report of the IGAD special envoy.

Recently my opinion who asked on this proposal by some of the regional leaders I met when I went to Kenya to attend the inauguration of President Uhuru Kenyatta and I said I did not see the proposal and so i would not comment before I see it,” said Kiir during a meeting with his advisors on Monday.

He added, “Who are these people making this proposal. Who gave them the mandate to make such a proposal without the people?”

The South Sudanese leader has now ordered that the summary of the proposal from IGAD be given to him by Wednesday this week.

"If you have this report and it is one of the reports I am yet to receive, please make sure it is summarized and I get the summary by Wednesday. There are people who assign themselves and what they do get out in the name of the people,” stressed the president.

He added, “The people who do these need to be known".

President Kiir, sources in the coalition in the government told Sudan Tribune, is opposed to a new government without him because he believes it is part of the strategy to prevent him from contesting in the next general elections.

"All these proposals are tactics to implement the regime change agenda. So whenever their plans have been frustrated, they go come out with other strategies. The objective remains the same and I don’t think people will accept. The people making this proposal should come out to tell the citizens", further said the president.

A former South Sudanese minister in the coalition government supported a technocratic transitional government in the war-torn nation, saying it will deliver the transition to its “intended” purpose.

According to Lam Akol, Sudan, from which South Sudan seceded in July 2011, has seen two technocratic transitional governments in its modern history and that both came about after popular Uprisings overthrew the military juntas (in 1964 and 1985) and led the transition to democratic elections.

"Of course, technocratic transitional governments are not without problems, but taking all factors into account they come up far on top compared with a transitional government of politicians if the purpose is to prepare a level field for all", Akol wrote in an opinion Sudan Tribune published in September.

“That purpose is to prepare a level ground for all citizens for the country to leave its troubled past behind and embark on a truly democratic path,” he added.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 12 December 10:17, by deng

    People of South Sudan will decide and choose their future not individuals interest, but public interest.

    repondre message

    • 12 December 12:54, by jubaone

      Deng,
      Yes, our country needs technocrats, engineers, doctors, skilled civil servants, economists, teachers, professors etc who will ensure roads, schools, natural resources, monies are well managed. Kiirminal was good in fighting, but now our fight is against poverty, illiteracy, underdevelopment etc. This luakjiengs can’t do. They must continue to look after their cows, that is what they can best

      repondre message

      • 12 December 13:23, by South South

        jubaone,

        Your list is full of cowards. Kiir is a fighter who saved his people from fake Arabs. I am not sure where you keep your monkeys and rats. I should come over to your area and teach you how to make luak so that you can keep your monkeys and rats in it.

        repondre message

        • 12 December 23:50, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

          South South,

          Note that South Sudan is not a property of Salva Kiir so that he leads it to ruin. The people will decide what is good for country. We have had enough of bad governance, It is high time the country is gathered from the ashes Kiir has caused to a functional state. If you stand for this country you should support this proposal.

          repondre message

  • 12 December 12:20, by Sunday Junup

    Kiiriminal mayardit,
    Please bear in Mind that you never been elected as a president ! Give those people a chance then you can contest if you think that you are man of people otherwise you will turn to be dictator

    repondre message

    • 12 December 12:34, by Kush Natives

      Sunday Junup,
      Because you was not in the country in 2010, that’s why you thought President Salva Kiir wasn’t elected. Don’t be naive please! Let’s all be sincere, if we’re speaking on country’s public affairs. Let’s all not denied the past, because of the future! Without the past, then you can’t possibly have a future. We all needs an election period. But, let’s put asides rubbish lies that crit

      repondre message

      • 12 December 12:39, by Kush Natives

        Con- critically that turning our country nowhere. Let’s all accept the fact that President Salva Kiir was elected officially by the people and for the people. Even Bashir who’s supplying with the weapons wouldn’t agree with you. Let all call the rebels elements who’re confused in the bushes of South Sudan lay down their looting weapons and come back home now for an election period.

        repondre message

      • 12 December 13:09, by deng

        Mr.Kush

        he was elected that time for certain period not for life, let him try his own, what I know this country is belong to people of South Sudan, we want enjoy our resources no need for war through it destroy lives and properties,

        repondre message

      • 12 December 13:57, by Sunday Junup

        Kush Native,
        Sorry to response to you b/se it is clear that you were not aware of what happen in 2010. Kiir contest for GOSS and Yasir Arman Contest for Presidency that was how SPLM arrange their tickets. In 2011, He was uplift to be president of SS after independent as a transitional president until next election with out Public consultation. you won’t understand b/e Dinka always like false Hitor

        repondre message

  • 12 December 12:22, by Unionist Agent

    President, was it not yesterday when your people supported you in rejecting to sign the imposed peace agreement and on the contrary you sign? You rejected the deployment of RPF,the people supported you, again, at the back door, you signed it, unfortunately, you accepted the revival of ARCISS when indeed it was not dead! Now you are complaining again on behalf of we the people. Can we believe you?

    repondre message

Comment on this article



s
