CAR president in Khartoum for bilateral talks

December 11, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - President of the Central African Republic (CAF) Faustin-Archange Touadéra on Monday has arrived in Khartoum on an official two-day visit.

Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir greets CAR elected President Faustin Archange Touadéra in Khartoum on 27 March 2016 (Photo SUNA)

Touadéra, who was accompanied by a senior delegation, was received by President Omer al-Bashir and a number of ministers and senior government official at Khartoum airport.

The visiting president would hold bilateral talks with al-Bashir to discuss ways to promote mutual cooperation.

Elected in March 2016, Touadéra has pledged to end violence in the troubled country, which was seized by religious and inter-communal conflict from 2013, when mostly Muslim Seleka rebels overthrew long-time ruler Francois Bozize.

During a visit to Khartoum upon his election, Touadéra demanded Sudan to support his effort to bring peace and stability to his country.

The CAR shares a long border with Sudan’s western Darfur region.

In the past years, the CAR governments discussed ways to join Chad-Sudan joint border patrols with the two countries but the political instability in Bangui prevented the poor country from joining this force.

(ST)