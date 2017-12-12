First batch of Sudanese refugees in CAR returns to South Darfur

December 11, 2017 (NYALA) - The first batch of Sudanese refugees in the Central African Republic will return to South Darfur state Tuesday in a repatriation operation by the Un refugees agency (UNHCR).

Participants of the Internally Displaced Persons and Refugees Conference at the Koral Hotel in Nyala, South Darfur on 26 March 2013 (Photo by Albert Gonzalez Farran - UNAMID)

There are hundreds of Sudanese refugees from Darfur in the north-east of the Central African Republic since the eruption of an insurgency in the western Sudan region.

Voluntary return commissioner Taj Eddin Ibrahim said the first batch of 180 returnees would land at Nyala airport on two planes.

Ibrahim said that the transportation of the 1446 refugees who accepted the voluntary repatriation to their home area will continue until the fifth of January.

The Sudanese official further told Darfur 24 that each refugee will receive $ 150 plus $ 50 for his children at the airport of Bangui. Also, upon their arrival at Nyala airport, every returnee will be handed over five thousand Sudanese pounds.

He noted that the arrangements for the repatriation of refugees were coordinated by the UNHCR and the refugee-governmental agency.

The Sudanese government voluntary repatriation commission has to prepare the villages to which refugees will return, especially providing basic services and security.

UN officials say nearly one-third of Darfur’s population remained in displacement refugee camps because anxiety about security and lack of confidence about future prospects continue to keep many people from returning to their home areas.

Further, they point to the need for a peace agreement with the armed groups even if the armed clashes between Government and non-signatory forces have subsided and the government forces control the region.

Sudanese officials, however, point the need for financial support for recovery and development projects, stressing that the international community didn’t honour its commitments in support of peace in the Darfur region.

The returnees will be transported to their villages in Radum locality, about 400 kilometres from Nyala.

The UNHCR provided six-month food for returnees, while the Sudanese authorities provide water, education and health services and set up a police station.

