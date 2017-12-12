 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 12 December 2017

First batch of Sudanese refugees in CAR returns to South Darfur

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

December 11, 2017 (NYALA) - The first batch of Sudanese refugees in the Central African Republic will return to South Darfur state Tuesday in a repatriation operation by the Un refugees agency (UNHCR).

JPEG - 70.7 kb
Participants of the Internally Displaced Persons and Refugees Conference at the Koral Hotel in Nyala, South Darfur on 26 March 2013 (Photo by Albert Gonzalez Farran - UNAMID)

There are hundreds of Sudanese refugees from Darfur in the north-east of the Central African Republic since the eruption of an insurgency in the western Sudan region.

Voluntary return commissioner Taj Eddin Ibrahim said the first batch of 180 returnees would land at Nyala airport on two planes.

Ibrahim said that the transportation of the 1446 refugees who accepted the voluntary repatriation to their home area will continue until the fifth of January.

The Sudanese official further told Darfur 24 that each refugee will receive $ 150 plus $ 50 for his children at the airport of Bangui. Also, upon their arrival at Nyala airport, every returnee will be handed over five thousand Sudanese pounds.

He noted that the arrangements for the repatriation of refugees were coordinated by the UNHCR and the refugee-governmental agency.

The Sudanese government voluntary repatriation commission has to prepare the villages to which refugees will return, especially providing basic services and security.

UN officials say nearly one-third of Darfur’s population remained in displacement refugee camps because anxiety about security and lack of confidence about future prospects continue to keep many people from returning to their home areas.

Further, they point to the need for a peace agreement with the armed groups even if the armed clashes between Government and non-signatory forces have subsided and the government forces control the region.

Sudanese officials, however, point the need for financial support for recovery and development projects, stressing that the international community didn’t honour its commitments in support of peace in the Darfur region.

The returnees will be transported to their villages in Radum locality, about 400 kilometres from Nyala.

The UNHCR provided six-month food for returnees, while the Sudanese authorities provide water, education and health services and set up a police station.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Remember Juba Nuer Massacre 2017-12-18 20:03:26 By James Nguen This brief excerpt discusses the Juba Nuer Massacre and other Massacres like it. Juba Nuer Massacre is by far one of the deadliest, most notable and tragic ever in South Sudan (...)

South Sudan Peace Process: Challenges and opportunities for revitalization forum 2017-12-18 19:47:42 Beny Gideon Mabor, Esq Following the conduct of consultative meetings by the East African regional bloc-the Intergovernmental Authority on Development IGAD-High Level Revitalization Forum on (...)

ARCSS and HLRF: last or lost chance for peace in South Sudan? 2017-12-14 05:02:15 By James Okuk “Tell people in power that something they tried didn’t work as expected” – Peter Ross. “A state without the means of some change is without the means of its conservation” – Edmund (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)

Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 By Manyok Abraham Thuch & Kuch Kuol Deng A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.