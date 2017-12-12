December 11, 2017 (KAMPALA) – The South Sudanese lawmaker killed by unknown gunmen last week has been buried in Uganda.

Jacob Kuwinsuk Gale, a lawmaker representing South Sudan’s Yei River State, who was killed during a visit to hold talks with the South Sudanese refugees and locals who fled South Sudan due to the country’s civil war.

No rebel group or individual has so far claimed responsibility for the lawmaker’s killing.

The North Western police spokesperson, Josephine Angucia was quoted saying the slain lawmaker’s relatives in Uganda agreed to bury the Kuwinsuk in Yumbe district due insecurity in his country.

"He has been buried temporarily in Dongoture village in Kerwa Sub-county in Yumbe District," the police officer told Daily Monitor.

"The district security team has been meeting to discuss ways of intercepting those carrying illegal guns especially at the Uganda-South Sudan borders," she added.

The police say investigations are underway, but no arrests made.

Kuwinsuk served as the chairperson for members’ affairs, gender and human rights committee in the assembly.

Last week, two South Sudanese were beheaded in the northern Ugandan district of Moyo.

(ST)