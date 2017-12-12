South Sudan declares state of emergency in lakes region

December 11, 2017 (JUBA)- South Sudan president on Monday issued an order declaring the state of emergency in the three states of Gok, Western and Eastern Lakes.
The order announced by the state-owned South Sudan on Monday evening ordered the government forces to move into the region and carry out forceful disarmament with immediate effect.
The president issued the order after legislators from Gok, Western and Eastern Lakes petitioned him to declare a state of emergency in the region and order for forceful disarmament. the implementation of these measures would help protect lives and properties of the civilians.
The representatives o the area were prompted by clashes in which scores were killed in a series of clashes among youth in Chueichok, Mayom and Apet areas.
Several houses were also burnt to ashes in the violence that erupted last week over a land dispute in Malek County.
The authorities have however reported that the situation in the area which has witnessed surge insecurity has improved following the recent deployment of security forces.
(ST)
