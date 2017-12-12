 
 
 
Tuesday 12 December 2017

South Sudan declares state of emergency in lakes region

Lakes State security services patrolling in Rumbek as Lakes State celebrates South Sudan's first year of independence, 9 July 2012 (ST)
December 11, 2017 (JUBA)- South Sudan president on Monday issued an order declaring the state of emergency in the three states of Gok, Western and Eastern Lakes.

The order announced by the state-owned South Sudan on Monday evening ordered the government forces to move into the region and carry out forceful disarmament with immediate effect.

The president issued the order after legislators from Gok, Western and Eastern Lakes petitioned him to declare a state of emergency in the region and order for forceful disarmament. the implementation of these measures would help protect lives and properties of the civilians.

The representatives o the area were prompted by clashes in which scores were killed in a series of clashes among youth in Chueichok, Mayom and Apet areas.

Several houses were also burnt to ashes in the violence that erupted last week over a land dispute in Malek County.

The authorities have however reported that the situation in the area which has witnessed surge insecurity has improved following the recent deployment of security forces.

(ST)

  • 12 December 06:27, by Rumbek S. Sudan

    This is the moment we, the people of greater Lakes have been waiting for. Had this been done in the previous years, then those who have now got killed would not have died. Secondly, I’m appealing to those forces that are ordered to disarm civilians not to come and disarm people’s mobile phones, money, and other properties but to disarm them their guns. With this, peace will come to our land.

    • 12 December 06:42, by Kuch

      Many of our Agar Dinkas/Jiengs that l know are peaceful. But these endless trivial clannish war fares over cattle raids often place the whole Agar Dinka/Jieng & Twic Mayardit Dinka/Jieng on par with some communities in our country to primordial human stage. Why are the Agar & Twic Mayardit Dinkas/Jiengs learn to resolve their differences like their Tonj, Malual Giernyang, Ngok, Atuot Abangbaar>>>

      • 12 December 07:03, by Kuch

        Ciec & Aliab communities is to anyone guess. Dinka/Jieng communities on the front lines like Aweil, Abyiei Ngok and other Dinka/Jieng communities in greater Upper Nile in front lines have long since adjusted to always resolved their own trivial issues peacefully & then confront their external enemies together when they are attacked>>>

        • 12 December 07:46, by deng

          Kuch
          Brother the people you mentioned Agar, Apuk, Aguok don’t have external enemies, those who resolve their difference have only one enemies who know only Dinka is their enemy whether Malual, Ngok, agar no different they kill

    • 12 December 08:48, by Rumbek S. Sudan

      I will still be doubting Thomas, until all guns are collected in these 3 states and soldiers who will later sell guns to civilians will be sentenced to death by firing squad.

    • 12 December 08:50, by South South

      Rumbek S. Sudan,

      You tell us what are they fighting for? Stupidity, right?

  • 12 December 07:38, by DO IT

    They thoughts that wrong when intentionally armed their civilians in order to kill None Dinka, but their useless guns are turning into themselves. I loves this quote. " what goes around comes around"

    • 12 December 08:40, by jubaone

      Do it,
      I like it too. First, disarmament is a desperate exercise and will have no effect bcoz the mentality there is that of revenge killings, stealing and banditry. Even after disarmament, these luakjiengs will resort to spears, sticks or even teeth and bare hands to kill. As long as they kill themselves in their areas and don’t run 🏃 to Juba as most do, I’ve no problems at all.

      • 12 December 08:53, by South South

        jubaone,

        You are very afraid of Dinka.

        • 12 December 10:10, by jubaone

          South South,
          Just as you would be afraid of HIV-AIDS

          • 12 December 12:12, by South South

            jubaone,

            Dinkas are very dangerous to handle them when you talk about fighting. I am here to protect you and no one will harm. You need protection from real men.

            • 12 December 15:42, by jubaone

              South South,
              This is like telling a thief to care of money. Try something else, ya MTN

              • 12 December 17:00, by South South

                Thieves in South Sudan are everywhere including Bari, right?

  • 12 December 09:15, by Isaac Malueth

    Your Excellency, the President of the Republic of South Sudan and Commander in Chief of all armed forces, thank you very much for having thought positively by declaring state of emergency which had been long waited by the people of Rumbek in particular which is the worst of all. Dear people of Rumbek, Cueibet and Yirol; take this state of emergency as positive because it saves lives!

    • 12 December 10:28, by deng

      Isaac Malueth

      let these people you are advising know only true and leave stupidity way of killing each other, I just don’t understand why they kill each other without mercy and these the same people ran leave their colleagues in frontline in 2008 at Majok YinhThiou when facing Arabs.

