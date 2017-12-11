December 10, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The U.S. Embassy in Khartoum announced on Sunday the cancellation of an open-air Jazz concert and moved it to a hall and only on invitation.
In collaboration with the Sudanese American Friendship Association, the Embassy has invited an American Classical Jazz trio to Sudan to perform in various concerts in Khartoum, Port Sudan, Karmakol and Jebel Berkel.
In Khartoum, the free outdoor event had to take place on Tuesday at the Green Yard to allow the maximum of people to attend it.
However, the diplomatic mission reviewed its plans and decided to hold it in a concert room and under tightened security measures including an invitation list for those who will attend.
Following the recent recognition by U.S. President Donald Trump of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, the embassy called on the U.S. nationals in Sudan to review their personal security plans and to remain aware of their surroundings.
In its security warning, the Embassy further "advised mission personnel to maintain a low profile and limit activity to essential movement throughout Sudan".
The Jazz group comprises a Grammy award nominated saxophonist, Tim Armacost, renowned Bass player Joseph Lepore, and drummer Michael Petrosino.
The concert is seen by Sudanese youth and Jazz lovers in Khartoum as a great event to celebrate after the lift of economic sanctions on Sudan.
(ST)
