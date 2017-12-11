 
 
 
Rights body wants arms embargo imposed on South Sudan

December 10, 2017 (KAMPALA) - The Centre for Peace and Justice (CPJ) has called on the United Nations Security Council to impose a comprehensive arms embargo on the South Sudanese government.

JPEG - 74.6 kb
Arms and light weapons have been used by both warring parties in South Sudan to commit abuses (Photo courtesy of SSANSA)

The rights body, in a statement, said government failed to control the flow of arms into the county while arms always end up in wrong hands.

“If arm embargo impose on South Sudan it will help the government to be able to control the arms they have in hands,” reads the statement.

The calls comes days after inter-communal violence in South Sudan’s Jonglei state left more than 40 people dead and dozens injured.

“Sudan needs an arm embargo immediately today not tomorrow, to stop inter communal fighting that killed hundreds in the last three months,” CPJ further stressed in the statement.

It added, “Politicians and tribal generals who are after their interest, are supplying guns to communities to protect their interests and threaten government in case they want them out of office”.

The rights body also wondered why the Juba government has no monitoring mechanism to control and restrict the use of arms.

In December last year, the UN Security Council failed on Friday to adopt a United States-drafted resolution to impose an arms embargo and further sanctions on South Sudan despite warnings by UN officials of a possible genocide in the war-torn East African nation. There were seven votes in favor and eight abstentions.

However, for any resolution to succeed at the Security Council, it needs nine votes in favor and no vetoes by the US, France, Russia, Britain or China for it to be adopted.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 11 December 10:40, by Eastern

    So long as Museveni maintains the attitude he he’s been having since the failed Juba Peace Talks, mediated by Dr. Macahr between him and Joseph Kony, Uganda will remain as the main and unstoppable conduit for arms destined to South Sudan and beyond....

    repondre message

    • 11 December 11:59, by South South

      Eastern,

      Not Uganda alone is a friend of South Sudan. We have many friends around the world. We have Israel, Egypt, Kenya, just to name a few. Peace is the best for everybody in South Sudan because war will not take us anywhere. Last 3 years are very good example to people who think war is easy.People ran away from their homes, no school for children, no hospitals, no security

      repondre message

      • 11 December 12:38, by Eastern

        South South,

        The last 3 years have been bad for Kiir as he spent most of his time fighting for his seat at J1...,People who have run away from South Sudan are much better wherever they are. Isreal, Kenya, Uganda, etc may be out there but the headache remains with Kiir at home here in Juba. Until Kiir comes to the realisation that ALL STAKEHOLDERS ARE EQUAL, forget about peace for now....

        repondre message

        • 11 December 12:46, by South South

          Eastern,

          War is very bad for everybody in South Sudan, especially for those who ran away from the country. They can not send their children to school, they do not have enough food, the sleep on the ground. They are in a very bad situation. I feel so bad about them.

          repondre message

  • 11 December 15:46, by Kush Natives

    Arms embargo against South Sudanese government isn’t the solution to this critical conflicts, but accepting ourselves through peaceful coexistence between all is the only and viable alternative solution I can see in our country. We South Sudanese MUST stop such suffering by ourselves and not outsourcers.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



