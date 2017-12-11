December 10, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudanese women took to the street in the capital, Juba on Saturday, calling for an end to the ongoing war in the country.

South Sudanese women dance at a festival in Juba to celebrate the country’s anniversary of independence (Photo: Paula Bronstein/Getty Images)

The nearly four-five conflict in the world’s youngest nation has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced over two million into neighbouring countries.

Women marched in silence carrying posters and signs reading "Bring back our peace now!", "Save my future, stop the war" and "Enough of the bloodshed".

The protesters covered their mouth with tapes as they demanded an end to the war.

“We have come together as the women of South Sudan from walks, ages and communities to appeal to the world and the leaders to listen to our voices and stop the war. We are calling for this war because we have had enough of this," a female demonstrator, identified as Agnes Lodu, told Sudan Tribune on Saturday.

She added, "This war has been going on for a long time and all it has brought is destruction, killing and planting hatred for future generation”.

Lodu said women and voluntary groups are tired and fed up of war, urging the leadership on both political divides to resolve their differences so that the war ends.

South Sudan, Africa’s youngest nation, was founded with optimistic celebrations in the capital on July 9, 2011, after it gained independence from Sudan in a self-determination referendum that passed with 98% of the vote.

(ST)