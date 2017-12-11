Sudanese-British investment forum to kick off on Tuesday



December 10, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese-British investment forum would start on Tuesday in London, said the Sudanese Ambassador to the United Kingdom (UK) Mohamed Abdallah al-Tom

Al-Tom told the semi-official Sudan Media Center (SMC) the forum will be held with the participation of a number of the British ministers in the various economic sectors as well as the CDC group.

He added the forum would present investment opportunities in Sudan, saying a senior representative from the U.S. Department of State will participate in the forum to respond to inquiries from the British companies regarding the post-sanctions era in Sudan.

The Sudanese envoy pointed out that representatives from the Sudan’s ministries of oil, agriculture, investment, finance and minerals would participate in the forum as well as the Central Bank of Sudan (CBoS).

Also, a number of the Sudanese private and public sectors companies including SudaPet, Ariab, Kenana Sugar Company, Bank of Khartoum, Rotana, Giad, Faisal Islamic Bank and other companies would also take part in the forum.

In March 2006, Sudan and the UK held the first strategic consultations meetings between the two countries in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum. The meeting was considered the first talks of its kind at the ministerial level in 25 years.

The two countries agreed to exchange visits at the level of senior officials from the two countries along with increasing cooperation in the fields of economy, investment and culture.

OIL INVESTMENT IN SUDAN



Meanwhile, the British Ambassador to Sudan Michael Aron expressed his country’s serious desire to push forward oil investment in Sudan.

During his meeting with the Sudanese minister of oil and gas Abdel-Rahman Osman on Sunday, Aron said the investment climate in Sudan has become attractive after the lifting of the U.S. sanctions.

According to Ashorooq TV, Aron expressed the seriousness of the British oil companies including Shell Global to invest in Sudan.

In October, the U.S. Administration permanently lifted 20-year-old economic sanctions against Sudan allowing resumption of trade, investment and banking transactions with the East African nation.

