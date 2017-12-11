 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 11 December 2017

Sudanese army breaches ceasefire in Blue Nile again: SPLM-N Agar

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

A man waits to receive food provided by the WFP during a visit by a EU delegation, at an IDP camp in Azaza, east of Ad Damazin, Blue Nile state, October 21, 2015. (Photo Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/Reuters)
December 10, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N Agar) led by Malik Agar Sunday accused the Sudanese government forces of breaking a unilateral cessation of hostilities in the Blue Nile State for the second time within a week.

Since two years the government and rebel group committed themselves to a unilateral cessation of hostilities in the Blue Nile and South Kordofan encouraged by the regional and international mediators and facilitators.

However, in January and September 2017, the SPLM-N Agar accused the Sudanese army of attacking its positions in the Blue Nile.

Also, the Movement last Sunday said government forces attacked its forces in the strategic Kakr area north-west of Baw district, Blue Nile state.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune Sunday, SPLM-N Agar spokesperson Mubarak Ardol said their fighters on December 6 managed to destroy a government military convoy at Jabal Badoba and Khour Zaroug areas, northeast of Jebel Tora in Baw district, some 30 kilometres south of Blue Nile capital, Ed Damazin.

He pointed out that the clashes continued from 7:00 am to 12:30 pm (local time), saying their fighters have destroyed the military convoy completely.

Ardol added that 7 government troops have been killed and more than 28 injured during the clashes, saying 2 four-wheel- drive Land Cruiser vehicles were destroyed as 8 others withdrew inside Ed-Damazin.

The statement mentioned names and military numbers of 7 Sudanese troops.

The Sudanese army spokesperson was not reachable for comment.

It is noteworthy that the Sudanese army carried out more than 20 attempts in the past six years to retake the control of Jebel Kolgo, a strategic area leading to Ed Damazin.

The Blue Nile state and neighbouring South Kordofan state have been the scene of violent conflict between the SPLM-N and the Sudanese army since 2011.

Talks between the two sides for a cessation of hostilities and humanitarian access are stalled since August 2016.

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Remember Juba Nuer Massacre 2017-12-18 20:03:26 By James Nguen This brief excerpt discusses the Juba Nuer Massacre and other Massacres like it. Juba Nuer Massacre is by far one of the deadliest, most notable and tragic ever in South Sudan (...)

South Sudan Peace Process: Challenges and opportunities for revitalization forum 2017-12-18 19:47:42 Beny Gideon Mabor, Esq Following the conduct of consultative meetings by the East African regional bloc-the Intergovernmental Authority on Development IGAD-High Level Revitalization Forum on (...)

ARCSS and HLRF: last or lost chance for peace in South Sudan? 2017-12-14 05:02:15 By James Okuk “Tell people in power that something they tried didn’t work as expected” – Peter Ross. “A state without the means of some change is without the means of its conservation” – Edmund (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)

Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 By Manyok Abraham Thuch & Kuch Kuol Deng A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.