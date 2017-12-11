Sudanese army breaches ceasefire in Blue Nile again: SPLM-N Agar



December 10, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N Agar) led by Malik Agar Sunday accused the Sudanese government forces of breaking a unilateral cessation of hostilities in the Blue Nile State for the second time within a week.

Since two years the government and rebel group committed themselves to a unilateral cessation of hostilities in the Blue Nile and South Kordofan encouraged by the regional and international mediators and facilitators.

However, in January and September 2017, the SPLM-N Agar accused the Sudanese army of attacking its positions in the Blue Nile.

Also, the Movement last Sunday said government forces attacked its forces in the strategic Kakr area north-west of Baw district, Blue Nile state.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune Sunday, SPLM-N Agar spokesperson Mubarak Ardol said their fighters on December 6 managed to destroy a government military convoy at Jabal Badoba and Khour Zaroug areas, northeast of Jebel Tora in Baw district, some 30 kilometres south of Blue Nile capital, Ed Damazin.

He pointed out that the clashes continued from 7:00 am to 12:30 pm (local time), saying their fighters have destroyed the military convoy completely.

Ardol added that 7 government troops have been killed and more than 28 injured during the clashes, saying 2 four-wheel- drive Land Cruiser vehicles were destroyed as 8 others withdrew inside Ed-Damazin.

The statement mentioned names and military numbers of 7 Sudanese troops.

The Sudanese army spokesperson was not reachable for comment.

It is noteworthy that the Sudanese army carried out more than 20 attempts in the past six years to retake the control of Jebel Kolgo, a strategic area leading to Ed Damazin.

The Blue Nile state and neighbouring South Kordofan state have been the scene of violent conflict between the SPLM-N and the Sudanese army since 2011.

Talks between the two sides for a cessation of hostilities and humanitarian access are stalled since August 2016.