S. Sudan's Kiir snubs IGAD envoy over pre-forum process

President Salva Kiir attends a session during the 25th Extraordinary Summit of the (IGAD) on South Sudan in Addis Ababa March 13, 2014 (Reuters Photo)

December 10, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan president Salva Kiir has written a letter to the chairperson of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), seeking ways to end the ongoing civil war, which has displaced more than two million people.

President Kiir, in a 6 December 6 letter, openly protested the endorsement of the pre-forum consultation report IGAD’s special envoy, which excluded the coalition government’s participation.

“I write to register my sincere disappointment, on behalf of the transitional government of national unity, on the IGAD council of ministers sideline meeting of the 28 November 2017, held in Abidjan, Cote D’Ivoire, in which progress towards the conduct of the high-level Revitalization was discussed in absence of South Sudan”, the letter reads in part.

The South Sudanese leader claimed the report represented views of the country’s former detainees and other opposition at the expense of the government, ignored government views as well as proposals.

“The report in the main epitomizes views of the FDS (former detainees) and other opposition groups. The TGONU (Transitional Government of National Unity) only presented to the IGAD council of ministers, during its visit to Juba from 13- 14 November 2017, a combination of elucidations and preliminary proposals. The response of the IGAD to the TGONU, as submitted by Mr Ismail Waise, was surficial, completely failing to satisfactorily respond to the questions advanced by TGONU”, Kiir wrote in a letter extended to Sudan Tribune.

An emotional charged Kiir accused IGAD’s special envoy of failing to engage the coalition government on its views as well as position.

Kiir said the South Sudan’s coalition government does not accept the pre-forum report by Waise, which was also approved by the IGAD council of ministers.

In June, a summit of IGAD heads of state and government decided to convene a meeting of the signatories of the South Sudan peace agreement to discuss ways to revitalize the peace implementation. During the June summit, it was agreed that all groups be included in the discussion aimed at restoring a permanent ceasefire.

IGAD unveiled the timetable for the revitalization forum with South Sudanese leaders and the citizens, which ended on 17 October.

The South Sudanese government earlier warned that the revitalization forum by the regional bloc, which mediated the 2015 peace deal, should not be another platform for negotiations of the peace accord between the two factions to the conflict.

Over a million people have fled South Sudan since conflict erupted in December 2013 when President Kiir sacked Machar from the vice-presidency. Tens of thousands of people have been killed and nearly two million displaced in South Sudan’s worst violence since it seceded from Sudan in July 2011.

(ST)

  • 10 December 23:01, by Kush Natives

    IGAD are moneymaker, they will always come up with something that would keep their paychecks running. If the government and rebels don’t committe themselves and bring their very own conflict into a lasting peace, then expect 100 years to fight yourselves. IGAD is not a country, it’s a representative from all over the world. Why would they care about South Sudan? Think twice!

    repondre message

    • 10 December 23:31, by Masiah

      Kush Natives

      give peace chance, stop defending Jieng tribe or kirr, do you think Kirr will remain there 4ever, peace will come if people like it or not. the worse part if peace come thru force then other people will pay price, the early is better than later because if you think you’re Queen of English in South Sudan then you’re deceiving yourself.

      repondre message

      • 11 December 02:00, by Kush Natives

        Masiah, I am giving peace a chance, that’s why I am not bias on my comment above, go back and read again! Your point on Jieeng, Dinka tribe will go anywhere in South Sudan! So, if you’re messing up your own heritage because of Dinka in South Sudan, God will provide you with the right country in East Africa or CAR. Go and take that power by force! Ask any closer friend of yours, if can stay in J1 f

        repondre message

        • 11 December 02:06, by Kush Natives

          Con- for .60 seconds or 1 minute in that power. The smartest thing I am advising you do is just come back peacefully, resume your farms and continue frying rats or insects. Forget about what’s called government. We will secure your farms so that you cultivate peaceful.

          repondre message

          • 11 December 21:51, by Masiah

            Kush Natives

            before CPA 1, were you in your village, i don’t think so, if you not in Kakuma then hiding in equatorian (Nimule), i repeat myself stop defending sometime that later you will pay price, if Kirr was ruling country from his village then you have a right to say nobody will chase him out but he’s somewhere he’s not safe after peace. think big Kush if you don’t pay price your kids will

            repondre message

            • 11 December 22:04, by Masiah

              Kush Natives

              think for your future, any civil war have end, take advice instead of closing brain, learn lesson from the history of all dictators, all this discusion is not for my benefit it’s for you. Dr. John garang after the CPA aggreement, he use only one word at the interview and that word killed him.
              Regime always pay big price involve others with them.
              Brother Advice before too late.

              repondre message

        • 11 December 10:24, by jubaone

          Bush Natives,
          I knew the Kiirminal would renege and his snubbing the IGAD ahead of the HLRF is just an indication. The IGAD, US, Troika with the help of the UNMISS and RPF should just issue an arrest warrant against the Kiirminal. Dont argue with dictators, they are simply wiped off by force. The time is now over when a single illiterate idiot has duped learned people

          repondre message

          • 11 December 11:11, by South South

            jubaone,

            So you need help from US, IGAD, Troika, UNMISS and RPF. We told you but you refused to listen, South Sudan is our country, we will do whatever want to do in our country.
            (I am laughing)

            repondre message

            • 11 December 12:58, by jubaone

              South South,
              Well, there´s nothing wrong with help as long as it gets a regime change. The US, Troika, UNMISS and RPF are already on the ground and soon you will hear good news. Nikki Haley has given you a shot already, next your Kiirminal will be indicted to ICC or at worst killed and dragged out from his hideout like Sadam or Gadaffi. He is already shitting for fear. Where next?

              repondre message

              • 11 December 19:56, by DKOne

                Jubaone
                The nations you’re calling to help you bring about the regime change in your country will never do you any good. Even if they fulfill your desire, they’ll choose the one that would serve their interest, not yours.

                repondre message

                • 12 December 05:14, by Chong Thow

                  DKOne, you are absolutely right. For me I do not care who is going to lead southern sudan this time. The only issue is bring peace to this country. If the international community chose who is right for them, and it is fine because those leaders destroy this country.

                  repondre message

              • 11 December 21:35, by South South

                jubaone,

                You are coward and you can not stand ground with us. Crying for help from US, IGAD, Troika and UNMISS is childish. US will not help people who are not organize like you. Remember this. Iraq andnLibya are very dear lessons to US. US will not start another war in the world. Asad of Syria would be out by now, the lessons from Iraq and Libya are keeping him in power, wicked, shut up.

                repondre message

                • 12 December 14:30, by Chong Thow

                  South South,
                  Those who think that war is a solution. They are completely wrong. They are no win win both sides. We need peace in this country. We need someone who is care about the life of others. IInstead of keeping someone who does not care about the life of others. For example, people are dead in un protection camp. No care about thier life in this country.

                  repondre message

          • 11 December 15:12, by Kush Natives

            jubaone,
            We already arrested Riek Machar in South Africa period. Mr.President is busy as usual doing his normal duties in the country. Forget about ICC and accept defeat or peace. We will deal with IGAD and other empty pockets organization who are demanding their paychecks on dead people around Africa.

            repondre message

            • 11 December 18:15, by jubaone

              Bush Natives,
              The jienge republic has hasn’t made any headway, economically, security-wise, politically etc whatsoever. Rather everyone is fleeing the country even jienge savages from their luaks where there’s no war why? Jienges must be led and directed bcoz they have no leadership skills except fighting, stealing and killing.

              repondre message

    • 10 December 23:47, by lino

      If you people and especially Kiir knows that, why he was stubborned since 2013 before the war???!
      He would have saved lives and money and presented a great example in July, 2013 if he listened to historical colleagues who knew how the movement was run, but he preferred to listen to Bona Malual and Khartoum’s Boys!!!
      Let him pay and the people for 100 years!!!

      repondre message

  • 10 December 23:44, by Masiah

    Kush Natives

    Looks like your from Bor because i show most of your comments people can’t read them, either you confuse or something wrong with your brain. you don’t read articles clealy, most of you comments accusing UN,EU,USA,UNSC, what do you know about? either you blame Dinka or Nuer for this useless war happening now in South Sudan. All the damages is by Dinka & Nuer, should’ve been easy fix

    repondre message

    • 11 December 01:51, by Kush Natives

      Masiah,
      Take whatever you said about me as your luck of understandin! First, when you reads an article, analyzed it first before going crazy with letters. I don’t think that I am on my comment above, if you aren’t intentionally after Dinka Bor. You’re part of such people who are frolonging war in this country, because you luck comprehension. My comment was urging both sides not one side.

      repondre message

    • 11 December 06:17, by Malakal county Simon

      Masiah

      For your information, Kush Native is from Ruweng State.... He used to hate Taban Deng Gai (STD) to death when he appointed an IO governor but now, he give up and joined the same band-wagon he used hates.. No surprised, because lying is known to be part of Dinka culture forks!!!!

      repondre message

      • 11 December 06:21, by Malakal county Simon

        Cont....

        Back to the topic; is unwanted president trying to change his mind in relations to the peace process????

        repondre message

      • 11 December 14:33, by Kush Natives

        Malakal county Simon,
        No one gave up, we’re still monitoring the wind. For your benefit and future information, my political ideology never based on any particular state as yours. We’re a South Sudanese collectively. Therefore, any person who based his/her policies on state is considered bias and local sound minded!

        repondre message

  • 11 December 00:57, by DO IT

    Salva Kiir wrote that letter to IGAD’s chairman not because he was excluded from the the meeting but because his nightmare enemy Dr. Riek was invited to attend the events. Let Kiir learn how the politics functioning

    repondre message

  • 11 December 06:01, by Lenin Bull

    Ahahaha, millions congratulations my brother Kush Natives. It only political nincompoops like Massiah and his mindless groups who mix tribal hatred, with politics and think they can use this outdated strategy to defeat the current government in Juba. No way.The tribe hated will respond in kind and the sham project of the foolish rebels defeated in the process. Million idiots!!

    repondre message

  • 11 December 06:07, by Lenin Bull

    Anyway, to the chagrin of the rebels, let IGAD continue to capitalize and make money out of their meaningless rebellion and death because they lack common sense and reasoning capacity. They don’t do thorough periodical analyses of what they have been gaining out of this Pandora’s box of a rebellion. IGAD is enflamming and fanning the war again and more deaths and destruction are on the offing.

    repondre message

  • 11 December 06:13, by Lenin Bull

    IGAD is fanning the flames of war again in South Sudan and as a result more deaths and destruction are in the offing in South Sudan. While hotels are being cleaned up and made neat for marathon negotiations in which a group of having nothing with their money will be asked to pay 200 million dollars. Guys do you know the bills of the last negotiations of ARCISS in Addis Ababa from 2014-2015?

    repondre message

  • 11 December 06:17, by Lenin Bull

    The blood of South Sudanese people must be sweet and should continue to pour down for more money to come to some people’s pockets and bank accounts in Addis and Nairobi.

    repondre message

  • 11 December 07:32, by Nyesi Ta

    A new rebel group will soon emerge following the open declaration of a congratulatory message to both Israel and the United state governments. Kiir Al Awiir has opened a new front that shall make South Sudan a battle field for ever. Who said people (like Kiir) who walk around with their butts stained with ash can run a country peacefully?

    repondre message

    • 11 December 07:46, by South South

      Nyesi Ta,

      This is Nuer culture, just forming rebel groups without any objectives,maybe they want food, their lover. Government of South Sudan will do away with any rebellion in South Sudan. Ask your White Army, some of its members are roaming in Khartoum right now.

      repondre message

      • 11 December 10:19, by jubaone

        South South,
        Just shut up and leave us SS to deal with our affairs. Your Abyei has already been disowned and you are, were/is still a jellaba by definition even as an Abyei jienge. Dont impose yourself as SS, ya Muraheel

        repondre message

        • 11 December 11:07, by South South

          jubaone,

          Stupid person is just guessing about where I am from. Iam a Dinka for myself from Juba, from Bor, from Yei, from Aweil, from Gogrial, from Tonj, from Malakal, from Wau and from South Sudan. Crying baby, we told you not to mess up with us, but you did not listen, now look where are your uncles?

          repondre message

          • 11 December 13:03, by jubaone

            South South,
            Thats why we call you MTN. Everywhere where theres food and nowhere where theres killing. Chased away from Abyei by Muraheleen, coward? I thought you brag yourself as a fighter, loser. No MTNS drifting homelessly anymore, we have all roads to-and-out of Juba, next bam..bam. In Juba you are trapped like a scared rat, unable to run. LOL

            repondre message

            • 11 December 13:26, by South South

              jubaaone,
              crazy wicked man, shut up. I liberated this country and I will stay wherever I want. No single coward person can open his big mouth to say anything about my movement. it’s my country and I will be everywhere I want. Get right from me and shut up.

              repondre message

              • 11 December 14:38, by jubaone

                South South,
                Maybe you should thank the UPDF then under Col. Kazini of the Northern Command in Gulu and Eritreans/Ethiopians who drove the armored tanks and operated war equipment the jienges couldn´t. As idiots and illiterates, jienges were better off as foot soldiers and food/bullet carriers. Hopeless, just shut up. Go liberate Abyei, wasaka.

                repondre message

                • 11 December 14:48, by South South

                  jubaone,

                  Of course, we thank Uganda, Ethiopia and Eritrea for helping us during our struggle. This is why we allow them to do business in Juba openly. It’s not new to be helped when you are fighting for your rights. Israel was helped by USA to defeat Arabs. But, Uganda, Ethiopia and Eritrea know very well that SPLA members are great fighters, shut up coward.

                  repondre message

      • 11 December 13:37, by Nyesi Ta

        South Sudan,
        Why wouldn’t Kiir Al Awiir stop participating in any future negotiation and concentrate all his effort to destroy the rebellion. All the Jenge people have voluntarily gone to Sudan to seek food and implicit slavery. Sudan is filled up with filthy Jenge beggars and the jenkocratic govt is under siege from the opposition and the international community for being anachist and barbarian.

        repondre message

        • 11 December 14:42, by South South

          Nyesi Ta,

          This is a very stupid suggestion, maybe your are dumb ass. Kiir will not stop looking for peace. He will seek peace day and night to make South Sudan strong again, but remember this, if wicked rebels sitting in the bushes want to create wicked demands, Kiir has Ak-47 on other hand and he will deal with them accordingly. Do you understand wicked man.

          repondre message

  • 11 December 12:20, by Fair Man

    Kush Natives and South Sudan
    Remember idiots that Kiir is there because IGAD and Troika wants to use him to bring peace then be indicted in ICC. The last chance is the HRF on 15.12.2017 is the last chance for him. Otherwise, Dr. Riek will march to Juba in less than a week. A matter opening up training grounds in those IGAD Countries and arming IO. Take note!!

    repondre message

    • 11 December 12:32, by South South

      Fair Man,

      Stupid man is just barking, why don’t match to Juba today? What are you waiting for?

      repondre message

    • 11 December 14:21, by Kush Natives

      Fair Man,
      You better to start using a new words rather than using words"match" to Juba. We discarded that brainless word 5 years ago! White army watched and disappeared from their geographical location before they reached their dreams destiny.

      repondre message

      • 11 December 14:43, by Eastern

        Bush Natives,

        Just check out who is failing to learn day in day out......South South, the moron used that word. South South has failed to benefit from the free teaching aid on this forum. Instead of saying....marching to Juba, the moron chose the word MATCH....Cow dung!

        repondre message

        • 11 December 15:02, by Kush Natives

          Eastern,
          Cool down there a little old man! Don’t worry about the spelling, I already know what’s the word mean, Fair Man used that outdated word a lot to describe his madness towards the government. Last but not least, Fair Man will March to Juba on the keyboard not on his naked army.

          repondre message

          • 11 December 15:20, by Eastern

            Bush Natives,

            That’s still below the mark! Try hard next time, dude.

            repondre message

  • 11 December 12:52, by Sunday Junup

    Dinka,
    What happen to you people! where ever you go problem continue. You said that you accept IGAD revitalization with out condition then why complaining? I hope you come to your senses and be a part of negotiation instead of mediator. Be ensure that you will no longer play double card like before

    repondre message

    • 11 December 13:47, by Nyesi Ta

      SundayJunup,
      Even their cows are peaceful and wondering why their owners are killing themselves all the time. May be a cow upraising against Jang need to happen because these people have proven to be lesser animals than their cows.

      repondre message

  • 11 December 13:55, by Fair Man

    South South
    Your dull skull could not discern early warning ya scavenger! Look, Riek is South Africa negativity perception by IGAD and Troika, while giving JCE of Kiir a chance to make peace. The reverse, based on Kiir refusal of HLRF will be to return Riek Machar to frontline, with all necessary military aids. That’s when you begin polluting all times.

    repondre message

  • 11 December 22:15, by kek nguan yok

    South Sudan President Kek Nguan Yok has written a letter to the chairperson of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (I GAD),seeking way to end Salva Kiir Mayardit Team as it already end on July 9 2015 and I South Sudan President Kek Nguan Yok as well as Sudan President Kek Nguan Yok.

    repondre message

  • 11 December 22:22, by kek nguan yok

    South Sudan President
    Kek Nguan Yok

    repondre message

  • 11 December 22:25, by kek nguan yok

    Sudan President
    Kek Nguan Yok

    repondre message

  • 11 December 22:29, by kek nguan yok

    • 12 December 04:29, by Kuch

      "on the IGAD council of ministers sideline meeting of the 28 November 2017, held in Abidjan, Cote D’Ivoire, in which progress towards the conduct of the high-level Revitalization was discussed in absence of South Sudan”
      Why on earth would IGAD countries go & discussed South Sudan’s issues in Cote D’Ivoire in West Africa without the consent from the govt of South Sudan?>>>

      repondre message

      • 12 December 04:37, by Kuch

        I for one knows this is just an usual SUDAN TRIBUNE outrageous lie & propaganda. But many of my fellow South Sudanese would take this propagandum on a face value. The govt of South Sudan must grow spine and look these of the IGAD & troika countries snakes to back off. If they want anything in South Sudan, then they can come & negotiate with the govt & the South Sudanese people on bilateral basis>>

        repondre message

        • 12 December 04:43, by Kuch

          But their foolish idea of taking some of their South Sudanese puppets/stooges in foreign countries & would want to them as their bargaining cards & blackmails is unacceptable. South Sudanese issues are not going to be always taken to foreign hotels, bars & brothels & drafted by foreign countries with their own ulterior & interests & pushed onto the govt of South & the South Sudanese to implement>>

          repondre message

          • 12 December 04:49, by Kuch

            has not work before & it is not going to work this time. All the oppositions have been asked to come back to South Sudan for national dialogue & to come & register their interest inside South Sudan. But they seem to have outsource their interests to foreign countries of some IGAD countries & the US, the UK, Norway, the UN & the NGOs to bid for them to be welcomed back to South Sudan to resume>>>

            repondre message

            • 12 December 04:53, by Kuch

              their old positions back something that is next to impossible at this climate of things.

              repondre message

