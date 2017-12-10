 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 10 December 2017

Sudan bans importation of additional 19 goods

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

September 9, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese Ministry of Commerce Saturday added 19 new items to a long list of goods that traders are not allowed to import.

JPEG - 26.3 kb
A vendor sells vegetables during Ramadan at a local market in north Khartoum August 3, 2012 (REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah)

The ban aims to protect domestic industry and to combat the acute shortage of hard currency in the country by limiting the use of dollar for the importation of medicines, essential goods and industrial gears.

Sudanese Trade Minister Hatim al-Sir said his decision to add 19 items was based on a presidential decree directing to rationalize imports in accordance with the economic reform programme.

The ban included the importation of meat products, animals, dairy products (except powdered milk and milk for children). It also prohibits importing juices of all kinds, fish, fruits and vegetables, cocoa preparations, toys and entertainment items, ornamental birds, flora and umbrella trees, detergents and other commodities.

The minister directed the competent authorities to immediately implement his decision. However, he pledged that a solution will be found for the goods covered by the ban and shipped to the country before its issuance.

Following the lift of economic sanctions on Sudan last October, several companies (including dairy companies) started to buy dollar from the parallel (or black) market, which had been only used for individual remittances.

The move caused a sharp fall in the price of Sudanese pound and made inflation worse.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Remember Juba Nuer Massacre 2017-12-18 20:03:26 By James Nguen This brief excerpt discusses the Juba Nuer Massacre and other Massacres like it. Juba Nuer Massacre is by far one of the deadliest, most notable and tragic ever in South Sudan (...)

South Sudan Peace Process: Challenges and opportunities for revitalization forum 2017-12-18 19:47:42 Beny Gideon Mabor, Esq Following the conduct of consultative meetings by the East African regional bloc-the Intergovernmental Authority on Development IGAD-High Level Revitalization Forum on (...)

ARCSS and HLRF: last or lost chance for peace in South Sudan? 2017-12-14 05:02:15 By James Okuk “Tell people in power that something they tried didn’t work as expected” – Peter Ross. “A state without the means of some change is without the means of its conservation” – Edmund (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)

Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 By Manyok Abraham Thuch & Kuch Kuol Deng A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.