Sudan bans importation of additional 19 goods

September 9, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese Ministry of Commerce Saturday added 19 new items to a long list of goods that traders are not allowed to import.
- A vendor sells vegetables during Ramadan at a local market in north Khartoum August 3, 2012 (REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah)
The ban aims to protect domestic industry and to combat the acute shortage of hard currency in the country by limiting the use of dollar for the importation of medicines, essential goods and industrial gears.
Sudanese Trade Minister Hatim al-Sir said his decision to add 19 items was based on a presidential decree directing to rationalize imports in accordance with the economic reform programme.
The ban included the importation of meat products, animals, dairy products (except powdered milk and milk for children). It also prohibits importing juices of all kinds, fish, fruits and vegetables, cocoa preparations, toys and entertainment items, ornamental birds, flora and umbrella trees, detergents and other commodities.
The minister directed the competent authorities to immediately implement his decision. However, he pledged that a solution will be found for the goods covered by the ban and shipped to the country before its issuance.
Following the lift of economic sanctions on Sudan last October, several companies (including dairy companies) started to buy dollar from the parallel (or black) market, which had been only used for individual remittances.
The move caused a sharp fall in the price of Sudanese pound and made inflation worse.
(ST)
