 
 
 
Home | Press Releases    Sunday 10 December 2017

South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY:

- 

10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE

The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with concern the massive human rights violations in South Sudan by the warring parties particularly willfully perpetrated by the government forces. In other countries: Yemen, Syria, Central African Republic, Sudan’s Western Darfur Region, Iraq, Somalia and more, violence remains unabated. South Sudan and these countries have been ripped apart by civil wars. In all the episodes, young people continue to die in the battlefields as child soldiers either over genuine cause or for the interests of political elite. Critically, women, children, elderly and other persons with special needs, pay the ultimate price with their very lives and those who remain alive, live in total dehumanisation. Their dignity is always abused. Sadly, the innocent people are profiled into a state of helplessness.

Unfortunately, as the suffering and dying women and children look up unto us for solutions against the injustice that makes them be in that state of indignity, we completely remain silent. The world remains only watching and indifferent to the plights of the humiliated people.

SSHURSA calls upon the people and world powers who still have the conscience to stand up and do something to end the violence and replace the suffering with peace and justice. The world should rise beyond the humanitarian sympathies and lamentations. SSHURSA specifically calls on the Intergovernmental Authorities on Development(IGAD) countries, Troika, African Union, United Nations and all South Sudanese who still love South Sudan, to work hard around the clock to deliver a Christmas and new year gift to the suffering people in the refugee camps, in the internally displaced persons camps, in the war-devastated and famine-hit South Sudan. The gift must be to deliver peace with justice through the High-Level Revitalisation Forum due. The world must leave the indifference and stand together to ensure that whoever dislikes the peace agreement and obstructs its implementation again, is forcefully shown the exit, criminally held accountable and singly or severally removed from the politically scene of South Sudan.

SSHURSA calls on warring parties especially the government to release all political detainees including revealing the whereabouts and releasing of the human rights lawyer Dong Samuel Luak and others whose fate remains unknown.

Finally, SSHURSA urges the world to ensure that the revitalisation Forum, remains inclusively designed of all South Sudanese stakeholders. Business should and must be done beyond the ordinarily framed public statements. The eyes of the downtrodden are up on us all and the time for the world to deliver through IGAD is now!

Signed:
Biel Boutros Biel
Executive Director

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Remember Juba Nuer Massacre 2017-12-18 20:03:26 By James Nguen This brief excerpt discusses the Juba Nuer Massacre and other Massacres like it. Juba Nuer Massacre is by far one of the deadliest, most notable and tragic ever in South Sudan (...)

South Sudan Peace Process: Challenges and opportunities for revitalization forum 2017-12-18 19:47:42 Beny Gideon Mabor, Esq Following the conduct of consultative meetings by the East African regional bloc-the Intergovernmental Authority on Development IGAD-High Level Revitalization Forum on (...)

ARCSS and HLRF: last or lost chance for peace in South Sudan? 2017-12-14 05:02:15 By James Okuk “Tell people in power that something they tried didn’t work as expected” – Peter Ross. “A state without the means of some change is without the means of its conservation” – Edmund (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)

Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 By Manyok Abraham Thuch & Kuch Kuol Deng A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.