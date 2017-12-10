 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 10 December 2017

Chinese official urges political solution to S. Sudan war

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

December 9, 2017 (KAMPALA) – The Chinese ambassador to Uganda, Zheng Zhuqiang has called for a negotiated settlement to end South Sudan crisis and pledged China’s support for thousands of its refugees.

JPEG - 112.7 kb
A woman carries water through a UN camp for internally displaced people in South Sudan’s Upper Nile state (Photo: IOM)

Zheng, urged the warring parties in South Sudan’s conflict to reach a deal through a political compromise to end the its civil war.

"A deal means a compromise. War can’t be a compromise. Any deal, if it is reached voluntarily and through negotiations, can last long," he told Xinhua on Friday.

According to the Chinese ambassador, the military option has never been a solution towards ending the conflict in the war-tor nation.

"In today’s world the only way to solve the conflict is through political dialogue and negotiations. If you resolve the conflict through force it will be temporary solution. The peace can’t last long. It will come back again," said Zheng.

The Chinese government, said, will continue supporting and offer relief assistance to thousands of South Sudanese refugees displaced into the neighboring countries.

Meanwhile, hundreds of women on Saturday took to the streets of the South Sudanese capital, Juba, to demand an end to the country’s civil war as well the suffering of people in the young nation.

"We, the women of South Sudan, have decided that we have had enough of this. This war has been going on for a long time," said a demonstrator.

The protesters carried posters and signs bearing wordings like, "Save my future, stop the war" and "Enough of the bloodshed", among others.

South Sudan descended into a civil war in mid-December 2013 after President Salva Kiir accused Riek Machar, his former deputy of attempting to overthrow the government. Since then, tens of thousands of people have been killed and more than two million displaced.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 10 December 08:02, by Eastern

    Have the Chinese just seen the futility of supporting Kiir hoping that he will annihilate the opposition?

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Remember Juba Nuer Massacre 2017-12-18 20:03:26 By James Nguen This brief excerpt discusses the Juba Nuer Massacre and other Massacres like it. Juba Nuer Massacre is by far one of the deadliest, most notable and tragic ever in South Sudan (...)

South Sudan Peace Process: Challenges and opportunities for revitalization forum 2017-12-18 19:47:42 Beny Gideon Mabor, Esq Following the conduct of consultative meetings by the East African regional bloc-the Intergovernmental Authority on Development IGAD-High Level Revitalization Forum on (...)

ARCSS and HLRF: last or lost chance for peace in South Sudan? 2017-12-14 05:02:15 By James Okuk “Tell people in power that something they tried didn’t work as expected” – Peter Ross. “A state without the means of some change is without the means of its conservation” – Edmund (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)

Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 By Manyok Abraham Thuch & Kuch Kuol Deng A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.