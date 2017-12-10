 
 
 
Sunday 10 December 2017

More than 40 killed in South Sudan ethnic clash

December 9, 2017 (RUMBEK) – Over 40 people were killed in clashes between ethnic groups in South Sudan’s Western Lakes, a local official said.

PNG - 20.3 kb
Map detail showing South Sudan’s Lakes state in red

The attack was launched against the Ruop by the Pakam fighters on Friday, in retaliation for attacks earlier carried out by the Ruop youth.

“It was a very heavy fighting, it has left more than 45 people dead and many injured,” said state information minister, Shadrack Bol Machok.

The army, he added, have been deployed around the state capital, Rumbek to help contain the violence.

Machok said the fights resulted from disputes dating back to 2013, although it was not clear what exactly sparked the grievances.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Mission in South Sudan says it has dispatched a military patrol to the area to establish the level of destruction caused by the clashes, amid fears the death toll could rise.

“We hope to engage the leaders of the fighting parties to press the need to refrain from revenge attacks. We will also intensify patrols to deter further violence,” UN said in a statement issued on Friday.

Violence between rival communities is common in parts of South Sudan is often caused by quarrels over scarce grazing land, cultural as well as political grievances.

The population in the sate have requested President Salva Kiir to remove the incumbent governor Matur Chut Dhuol whom they accuse of failing to address their problems. The South Sudan leader was also requested to declared a state of an emergency in Western Lakes and appoint a new governor to impose rules of law.

(ST)

  • 10 December 07:30, by Mayendit

    People who blamed governor Matur Chut Dhuol are part of that problem. The people of Agaar Dinka and Gok Arol Kec-Chuol communities are too primitive indeed just look how many years since signing CPA till now, the killing did not stop. It started when John Latt was governor, Daniel Awet Akot, Chol Tong, Makoi and current governor Matur Chut Dhuol.I think the Elders and their Sons politicians.

    repondre message

  • 10 December 07:41, by Mayendit

    The problems of Gok Arol counity and Agaar must be resolved by themselves and not government. Division five was send to quell fighting in Lake State unfortunately, they turned against government soldiers. In 2015, Matur Chut orders SPLA to stop fighting but the civilians turned against SPLA. These problems must be solve culturally, politically by Elders, politicians and Chiefs of that communities

    repondre message

    • 10 December 20:30, by jubaone

      Mayendit,
      Who cares if luakjiengs kill themselves in their hundreds? They have already been written off by their own greedy jienge politicians who have fled jiengeland and are idling in Juba. We shall ensure these worthless jienges don’t outsource their filthy behaviors to Equatoria. As long as they kill themselves in their luaks, that is fine. If you wish go take part in the killing spree.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



