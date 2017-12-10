

December 9, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan government on Saturday lauded the decision of the President of the United States Donald Trump in which he recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Trump on Wednesday formally recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and instructed to begin the procedure of moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem.

His decision was immediately condemned by the international community as Palestinians said Washington can no longer mediate between Israel and Palestinians.

However, a top presidential aide in Juba told Sudan Tribune on Saturday that the government through its embassies had sent congratulatory messages to both U.S. President and the Israel Prime Minister.

“Only hard times reveal true friends and because of this, the government of the Republic of South Sudan, on behalf of the people sent to both U.S. President Donald Trump and the Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, congratulatory messages on the recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel," a top presidential aide told Sudan Tribune on Saturday.

"These messages have already been delivered and they have been received by both leaders,” he further said.

The status of Jerusalem, which is home to sites holy to the Jewish, Christian and Muslim faiths, is one of the thorniest barriers to a lasting Israeli-Palestinian peace.

Palestinians claim East Jerusalem, which Israel captured in 1967, for the capital of an independent state they seek in peace talks. But Israel considers Jerusalem its eternal and indivisible capital.

The South Sudanese presidential aide described the recognition of Jerusalem as a record-breaking decision to congratulate President Trump and his administration.

The motive behind congratulatory messages remains unclear. Diplomats and Analysts interpret the move as an attempt by South Sudanese government solicit sympathy from U.S. government and her allies to relax their position and views on how the current government under the leadership of President Salva Kiir was managing the affairs of the country.

(ST)