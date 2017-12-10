 
 
 
South Sudan lauds U.S. Trump recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital

A view of the Western Wall and the golden Dome of the Rock Islamic shrine on Dec. 6, 2017 in Jerusalem, Israel. (Getty Images/Lior Mizrahi Photo)
December 9, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan government on Saturday lauded the decision of the President of the United States Donald Trump in which he recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Trump on Wednesday formally recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and instructed to begin the procedure of moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem.

His decision was immediately condemned by the international community as Palestinians said Washington can no longer mediate between Israel and Palestinians.

However, a top presidential aide in Juba told Sudan Tribune on Saturday that the government through its embassies had sent congratulatory messages to both U.S. President and the Israel Prime Minister.

“Only hard times reveal true friends and because of this, the government of the Republic of South Sudan, on behalf of the people sent to both U.S. President Donald Trump and the Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, congratulatory messages on the recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel," a top presidential aide told Sudan Tribune on Saturday.

"These messages have already been delivered and they have been received by both leaders,” he further said.

The status of Jerusalem, which is home to sites holy to the Jewish, Christian and Muslim faiths, is one of the thorniest barriers to a lasting Israeli-Palestinian peace.

Palestinians claim East Jerusalem, which Israel captured in 1967, for the capital of an independent state they seek in peace talks. But Israel considers Jerusalem its eternal and indivisible capital.

The South Sudanese presidential aide described the recognition of Jerusalem as a record-breaking decision to congratulate President Trump and his administration.

The motive behind congratulatory messages remains unclear. Diplomats and Analysts interpret the move as an attempt by South Sudanese government solicit sympathy from U.S. government and her allies to relax their position and views on how the current government under the leadership of President Salva Kiir was managing the affairs of the country.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 10 December 00:47, by Eyez

    You stupid Jienge idiots are real scumbags, please worry about the local crital issues like peace and security in the country.

    U.S traditional allies like Britain, Australia and others, including the UN does not endorse Trump’s madness, as it will disrupt world peace, and yet you come out in support of it, idiots.

    X

    repondre message

    • 10 December 01:14, by DO IT

      Our cousins Dinka are totally confused people. About a month ago their idoit President run to Khartoum and begged them to reunited the country. A few days ago another Dinka deny Abyei as a part of S. Sudan. Today they came up with another stupid congratulations to supper idoit in the world so call Donald Trump

      repondre message

      • 10 December 03:36, by Dinka-Defender-General

        DO IT, you are really confused. The government of South Sudan does not belong to Dinka people alone. Where do you get that idea? You need to count how many of your tribe men or women are working in the South Sudan government right now? Also, Bana Walual was talking about the border and where Abyei is located when white people divided the country. furthermore, one man opinion is not equal the entir

        repondre message

        • 10 December 06:08, by Sunday Junup

          Dinka-Defender-General,
          Proof to me that it is not Dinka government.
          1. President of republic of South Sudan: Dinka
          2. Depend Minister: Dinka
          3. Chief of Staff: Dinka
          4. Minister of Finance: Dinka
          5. National Security: Dinka
          6. Foreign affairs: Dinka
          7. Chief Justices: Dinka etc the list continue
          All Key positions are ruled by Dinka. Most importantly Benjamin Marial was crash from Politic becau

          repondre message

          • 10 December 06:11, by Sunday Junup

            Because of his comment on Luka Biong. All Dinka react negatively and got fired but now when it was Bona Malual his wordds make sense to all Dinka including Abyei chiefs. That is why you have problem with all SS because of your poor and clear mentality.

            repondre message

          • 10 December 09:31, by South South

            Sunday Junup,

            Let me correct your fake list and add a few important minister to it:
            1.Chief of Staff: Is a Jur (Leo)
            2.National Security minister is not a Dinka (Equatoria)
            3.Foreign affairs: Belong to G-10
            4.Interior Minister is a Nuer
            5-Oil minister is Nuer
            6-Head of External Security is Nuer
            7- Head of Central Bank ( Shulluk)
            Shut up lair

            repondre message

        • 10 December 07:22, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

          Dinka Offender,

          The fact of the matter is that South Sudan is a Dinka state whether you reject it or not. The rest of the people in the government are figure heads with no voice at all, Kiir is the legislature, judiciary and executive arms of the government who rules by decrees and a gun beside him. That you can not object as that is what is on the ground.

          repondre message

      • 10 December 03:47, by Majesty

        Do it,
        You didn’t at all say anything. Worthless utterances by self-hating arrogant and an idoit has nothing to compare with someon(s) susupporting or congratulating foreigners regarding those foreigners’ own problem. You don’t even yet have enough information this "Congratulation" was said and that Dinka are ones making it.

        repondre message

      • 10 December 06:00, by Sunday Junup

        Do IT.
        You are very right this people never remember what they did yesterday. They are living and dreaming life. Don’t worry world has consider them as crying child on the lab of his mother. They are trying to reverse what they did when they vote for Palestinian state in 2012 not knowing that they open new fight with Arab including China. Their days are numbered!!!!!!!!!!!!!

        repondre message

    • 11 December 18:13, by garrak1520

      The position of the US toward South Sudan will not change no matter your input regarding Trump vis a vis Jerusalem. An arm embargo is the solution to South Sudan ongoing war, and that’s US position. Stop getting into decisions that do not concern you. South Sudan was the country that went on the streets to celebrate Trump, and also the one to support Jerusalem as capital of Israel.

      repondre message

  • 10 December 04:52, by dinkdong

    Great job S. Sudan gov’t, now you have balls.

    repondre message

  • 10 December 05:51, by Sunday Junup

    I know Juba Thug are shortsighted people. How come you come up boldly with that tough decision knowing that you can not even protect Your citizen in Khartoum leave a lone Egypt. Or are you thinking that USA will protect them? I personally support Israel 100% more than SS where i belong but i treat it as personal interest and you can do the same and care for life of many S.Sudanese.

    repondre message

    • 10 December 06:12, by South South

      Sunday Junup,

      Israel is our friend, a real friend of South Sudan since 1960s, starting with Anya-nya one, then continued with SPLA, then move to South Sudan now. The video cameras and surveillance cameras we have in South Sudan are gifts from Israel. We use them to teach IO lessons. We do not give damn care to people like you who sit under computer and sing day and night.

      repondre message

      • 10 December 06:22, by Sunday Junup

        South South,
        You better shut up when men are talking! What you are doing is genocide and the company you buy all materials you mention from Israel is being pursuit to court of law for Supplying guns which end up to Kill Civilian. Since 2016 Israel stop supplying because they gave you supply when you were fighting Arab not IO. Your justification of supporting SPLA-N, GEM etc was the one help you.

        repondre message

        • 10 December 06:25, by Sunday Junup

          You are desperate and look for support every where that is why you don’t even d/nciate enemy from friend. Don’t cry for help when you see your citizen being slaughter by Arab because you don’t see future.

          repondre message

        • 10 December 09:36, by South South

          Sunday Junup,

          Shut up loser, no genocide in South Sudan. You can make up your news to satisfy your defeat, but that one will not sit well with us. Israel still very involve in South Sudan until today because it is our real friend. We use all means to defeat cowards of IO including elements of surprise. Our Africa neighbor countries are with us (Uganda, Kenya and Ethiopia), Your are nothing.

          repondre message

      • 10 December 20:37, by jubaone

        South South,
        Perhaps you should call in the Israelis to come help you fly some drones over your worthless luakjiengs in Rumbek who are butchering themselves like barbarians bcoz jienges like you are just toothless bulldogs whom we have babysitter in Juba. By the way, who cares for these worthless creatures if their politicians have already written them off? Jinga jienge.

        repondre message

  • 10 December 05:54, by Sunday Junup

    US and Israel knows that your congratulatory message is cover up of worse things you are doing in Juba. They will never recognize your letter and they will not even count you among those who support them. Also bear in mind that this message will never change USA position on SS. Let me also remind you that be ready for war with Sudanese and don’t cry for help because i know you will look for help.

    repondre message

  • 10 December 07:55, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    This political utterance is out of desperation due to pressure imposed on them for failure to bring peace to the people of the country. It is clearly also due to lack of diplomatic skills by amateurish politicians of the day in Juba who know nothing except destruction of the country. This is a disaster of diplomacy with our Arab brothers.

    repondre message

  • 10 December 07:56, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    This political utterance is out of desperation due to pressure imposed on them for failure to bring peace to the people of the country. It is clearly also due to lack of diplomatic skills by amateurish politicians of the day in Juba who know nothing except destruction of the country. This is a disaster of diplomacy with our Arab brothers.

    repondre message

  • 10 December 08:06, by Eastern

    Kiir,

    Is this meant to counter Bona Malual’s recent utterances that Abyei is a Sudanese territory? South Sudan cannot afford a costly war with the Sudan.

    repondre message

    • 10 December 09:21, by South South

      Eastern,

      Coward, you still repeating the same words you and your uncles were saying in 1983 when we started war with fake Arabs " Oh Arabs are powerful, they have oil, we cannot fight them". We are not that kind of people to be intimated by anyone in the face of earth. We fought fake Arabs and we have no single cent. Leave this country to us, we will find our way to deal with our enemies.

      repondre message

      • 10 December 20:23, by jubaone

        South South,
        Shut up you son of jellaba from Abyei. Just go and serve your masters in Khartoum and don’t pretend to be a SS. By the way, take with you your fellow jienge Ahmed aka Alor Deng. Your visitation time in Juba and Equatoria at large is over, ya Aryan jienge.

        repondre message

  • 10 December 08:40, by Adok son

    Ah ah ah....Although Kiir expressed out sweet words to Washington still there will be an identification of Juba’s criminal acts which were applied against humanity by the same regime of Salva Kiir.
    This time,there will be imposed peace that will come from Trump administration despite of your scented words which aren’t inside your hearts.

    repondre message

  • 10 December 12:42, by DKOne

    It shouldn’t be that difficult for everyone to understand the ambiguity of this article. It could very well be screwed together by enemies of peace who’re always looking to cause harm to South Sudan and its people. There’s no official confirmation from the GOSS but merrily presidential aide who spoke perplexity. Those who rushed into condemning GOSS should try to think a bit rational.

    repondre message

  • 10 December 18:20, by Nyesi Ta

    If Robert Mugabe is to be president of Zimbabwe today what insults was he going to impart on Kiir Al Awiir? Kiir lacks the characteristics of a freedom fighter because a true freedom fighter doesn’t deny other communities figting for their rights from their oppressors. Neutrality should have been the official position of the gov’t of South Sudan on the issue of Jerusalem and the Palestinian state.

    repondre message

    • 11 December 08:13, by Kwacha Okonyomoi

      Mabruk South SUdan Govt.Jerusalem belongs to Israel.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



