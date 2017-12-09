 
 
 
Sudanese protest against Trump’s decision on Jerusalem

Protesters in front of Khartoum Grand Mosque rejecting Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel capital on 8 Dec 2017 ST Photo

Decembers 8, 2017 (KHARTOUM) — Hundreds of protesters in the Sudanese capital rallied on Friday to condemn the decision of U.S. President Donald Trump to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, as the U.S. embassy warned its citizens of the protests.

Following Friday prayers, the protesters gathered outsides Khartoum mosques with placards condemning Trump’s decision and others hostile to the U.S. and Israel.

Khartoum’s protests were part of a campaign across the Islamic world on Friday in support of the Palestinian people.

However, a Sudanese presidential aide, Ibrahim al-Sanosi addressed a demonstration in from of Khartoum Grand Mosque and expressed his rejection of the American move.

Al-Sanosi who is also a leading member of the Popular Congress Party (PCP) condemned call to establish diplomatic relations with Israel by other ministers.

" As the government of Islamic Movement and National Consensus, we are against normalization with Israel and we will silence any tongues calling for normalization with Israel," said the Sudanese Islamist who led the PCP after the death of its founding leader Hassan al-Turabi.

This will not happen and we are alive in this world," he further stressed.

Last August, Mubarak al-Fadil al-Mahdi, Sudan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Investment Minister expressed support for the establishment of ties between his country and Israel and called for normalization of bilateral relations.

In a related development, the U.S. embassy in Khartoum warned its nationals to exercise caution of potential protests against Trump decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and to move the U.S. Embassy to the disputed town.

"The recent announcement that the United States recognizes Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and plans to relocate the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem may spark protests, some of which have the potential to become violent," the U.S. embassy wrote on its website.

"U.S. embassy in Khartoum reminds U.S. citizens of the need for caution and awareness of personal security," it emphasized.

The warning further advised the U.S. nationals to "avoid areas of demonstrations, and exercise caution if in the vicinity of any large gatherings, protests, or demonstrations".

Sudan’s government has rejected Trump’s decision, while the parliament called to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine.

(ST)

  • 9 December 12:24, by Kush Natives

    Bunch of traumatized thieves! Protesting against U.S. decision while your country is still burning up under fire. What a shame!

    repondre message

    • 9 December 12:56, by jubaone

      Once these worthless jellabas threaten US and Israeli interests, the only thing Trump must do, is severe all diplomatic ties and reimpose economic sanctions on Khartoum. It must be enlisted again as one of those terrorists supporting countries. Simple

      repondre message

      • 9 December 14:23, by Eastern

        jubaone,

        Now this Kush natives is the kettle calling the teapot BLACK...!

        repondre message

  • 9 December 21:31, by Sunday Junup

    Let Arab know that Israel is no longer using spear like 1967!

    repondre message

Comment on this article



s
Sudan Tribune

