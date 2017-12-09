Unknown gunmen steal 70 camels in North Darfur

December 8, 2017 (EL-FASHER) - Five unidentified gunmen on Wednesday night have stolen 70 camels from a native administrator at Tarny area in Tawila locality, North Darfur state.

The owner of the stolen camels Dagash Ahmed Musa told Sudan Tribune that two gunmen have stolen his camels on Wednesday night before they were joined by three others after the looting.

He pointed out that the gunmen fled towards Fanga area, Jebel Marra, saying they attempted to pursue the looters but failed due to rough roads.

Musa added the gunmen fired at them, saying “we don’t have arms because the government collected our weapons and we refrained from pursuing them in order not to lose any person”.

He said charges have been filed in Tawila and El-Fasher, pointing the government no longer allows victims of armed robberies to pursue the perpetrators.

Tawila locality, some 60 kilometres north of El-Fasher, North Darfur capital have witnessed similar killing and looting incidents despite the ongoing campaign to collect illicit arms.

In November, armed pastoralists killed a woman and raped her daughter at Dabat Nayrah area, south of Tawila.

Also, one person was killed and several of others injured by unidentified gunmen last October in two separate incidents in the locality of Tawila.

Following a series of killing and looting incidents last year, the governor of North Darfur state Abdel-Wahid Youssef acknowledged the existence of security problems in the state particularly in the capital, El-Fasher.

He called on the community to participate to curb activities of the outlaws, saying they would continue to execute the security plans until achieving full security and stability.

In August, the Sudanese government launched a major disarmament campaign in Darfur and Kordofan, saying illegal weapons pose the greatest threat to security and stability in the western regions.

(ST)