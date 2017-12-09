 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 9 December 2017

Unknown gunmen steal 70 camels in North Darfur

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Gunmen riding camels in Darfur region (Photo Mia Farrow blog)

December 8, 2017 (EL-FASHER) - Five unidentified gunmen on Wednesday night have stolen 70 camels from a native administrator at Tarny area in Tawila locality, North Darfur state.

The owner of the stolen camels Dagash Ahmed Musa told Sudan Tribune that two gunmen have stolen his camels on Wednesday night before they were joined by three others after the looting.

He pointed out that the gunmen fled towards Fanga area, Jebel Marra, saying they attempted to pursue the looters but failed due to rough roads.

Musa added the gunmen fired at them, saying “we don’t have arms because the government collected our weapons and we refrained from pursuing them in order not to lose any person”.

He said charges have been filed in Tawila and El-Fasher, pointing the government no longer allows victims of armed robberies to pursue the perpetrators.

Tawila locality, some 60 kilometres north of El-Fasher, North Darfur capital have witnessed similar killing and looting incidents despite the ongoing campaign to collect illicit arms.

In November, armed pastoralists killed a woman and raped her daughter at Dabat Nayrah area, south of Tawila.

Also, one person was killed and several of others injured by unidentified gunmen last October in two separate incidents in the locality of Tawila.

Following a series of killing and looting incidents last year, the governor of North Darfur state Abdel-Wahid Youssef acknowledged the existence of security problems in the state particularly in the capital, El-Fasher.

He called on the community to participate to curb activities of the outlaws, saying they would continue to execute the security plans until achieving full security and stability.

In August, the Sudanese government launched a major disarmament campaign in Darfur and Kordofan, saying illegal weapons pose the greatest threat to security and stability in the western regions.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Remember Juba Nuer Massacre 2017-12-18 20:03:26 By James Nguen This brief excerpt discusses the Juba Nuer Massacre and other Massacres like it. Juba Nuer Massacre is by far one of the deadliest, most notable and tragic ever in South Sudan (...)

South Sudan Peace Process: Challenges and opportunities for revitalization forum 2017-12-18 19:47:42 Beny Gideon Mabor, Esq Following the conduct of consultative meetings by the East African regional bloc-the Intergovernmental Authority on Development IGAD-High Level Revitalization Forum on (...)

ARCSS and HLRF: last or lost chance for peace in South Sudan? 2017-12-14 05:02:15 By James Okuk “Tell people in power that something they tried didn’t work as expected” – Peter Ross. “A state without the means of some change is without the means of its conservation” – Edmund (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)

Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 By Manyok Abraham Thuch & Kuch Kuol Deng A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.