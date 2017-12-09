 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 9 December 2017

W. Lakes MPs call for state of emergency after fresh escalation of tribal attacks

December 8, 2017 (RUMBEK) - Lawmakers from Western Lake State officials called on President declare a state of emergency as the inter-communal fighting between two rival Dinka clans flared up again on Friday.

JPEG - 31.4 kb
Displaced people walk after arriving by river barge from Bor to Awerial in South Sudan’s Lakes State on Jan. 2, 2014 (Photo AP/Ben Curtis)

According to unconfirmed reports at least over 80 people were killed in fresh clashes on Friday involving the rival Dinka clans of Rup and Pakam. The fight occurred in Chueicok area located in the western part of Rumbek.

Eyewitnesses told Sudan Tribune that the revenge attack was carried out by the Pakam against Rup section, adding that both sides have lost 89 people and 148 wounded.

Also, local officials confirmed the resumption of the fighting on Friday morning between the two Dinka clans in Chueicok.

Western Lakes Minister of Information Shadrack Bol Machok said the authorities have tried in vain to end through dialogue this inter-communal dispute over land ownership.

In 2014, the Rup were chased out of Malek County by the Pakam. Now they carry out these revenge attacks since Wednesday attempting to retake the disputed pastures land between the two pastoralist groups.

STATE OF EMERGENCY

Machok said the two clans refuse to cooperate with the local authorities adding "some of them insulted us saying let governor Matur Chut come to stop this fight"

The escalation of the fighting coupled with the failure of the local authorities to control the situation triggered a call by two MPs to President Salva Kiir to deploy the national army after declaring the state of emergency in western Lakes State

"As people representatives, we will be left with nobody to represent in this Country unless your Excellency quickly and decisively act," wrote MPs Akol Paul Kordit and Daniel Dhieu Matuet in a letter to President Kiir seen by Sudan Tribune on Friday.

The two MPs requested the president to declare the State of emergency in Western Lakes and Gok States. and to immediately deploy an army division to conduct a disarmament operation.

Further, they proposed him to organise an all stakeholders peace conference in Rumbek and that the justice settles all pending court cases related to killings in Western Lakes State.

(ST)

  • 9 December 09:52, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    That is great.

    • 11 December 06:41, by Rumbek S. Sudan

      Don’t forget to mention Deer Makuer Gol. Deer Makuer, a spear master, is behind all the killings in Western lakes. He will never leave Amothnhiim and Nyang to rest. He make sacrifices every night to make sure that his armed youth can go and fight other clans without being killed.

  • 9 December 10:00, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    The unrest going on in western lakes state is created by intellectuals and then started emigrated to juba.
    They don’t even dream about stability of their States.
    State of Emergency is very legible to be installed and the transfers of state leadership must be inclusive,
    We wait a positive result and we hope Kiiir, will never listen to poor politicians of Western lakes about this request.

    • 9 December 13:02, by jubaone

      Ayuiu,
      Hopeless lot, they fight and then flee to Equatoria, NO. This time Equatoria is on fire. We shall not allow refugees, squatters and vagabonds who dont want to live peacfully in their areas to come to us. We Equatorians are not a "junkyard" for fleeing jienges. We shall hunt thme down. Period

  • 9 December 10:03, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    Don’t misquoted me.
    I’m standing with those of MPs who requested the president for their stability of their citizens in the state.

  • 9 December 11:50, by Majesty

    People of Rumbek like Gogrial are violence, like fighting; let them fight it out and the defeated will surrender. If not, it is none business for other South Sudanese or Army.

  • 9 December 12:33, by Kush Natives

    Haven’t Salva Kiir still didn’t finger it out the solutions to this critical conflicts since 2004? If President Salva Kiir don’t leave the presidency, then people will finish in the this country, regardless of corner of South Sudan!

