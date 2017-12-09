December 8, 2017 (RUMBEK) - Lawmakers from Western Lake State officials called on President declare a state of emergency as the inter-communal fighting between two rival Dinka clans flared up again on Friday.

Displaced people walk after arriving by river barge from Bor to Awerial in South Sudan’s Lakes State on Jan. 2, 2014 (Photo AP/Ben Curtis)

According to unconfirmed reports at least over 80 people were killed in fresh clashes on Friday involving the rival Dinka clans of Rup and Pakam. The fight occurred in Chueicok area located in the western part of Rumbek.

Eyewitnesses told Sudan Tribune that the revenge attack was carried out by the Pakam against Rup section, adding that both sides have lost 89 people and 148 wounded.

Also, local officials confirmed the resumption of the fighting on Friday morning between the two Dinka clans in Chueicok.

Western Lakes Minister of Information Shadrack Bol Machok said the authorities have tried in vain to end through dialogue this inter-communal dispute over land ownership.

In 2014, the Rup were chased out of Malek County by the Pakam. Now they carry out these revenge attacks since Wednesday attempting to retake the disputed pastures land between the two pastoralist groups.

STATE OF EMERGENCY

Machok said the two clans refuse to cooperate with the local authorities adding "some of them insulted us saying let governor Matur Chut come to stop this fight"

The escalation of the fighting coupled with the failure of the local authorities to control the situation triggered a call by two MPs to President Salva Kiir to deploy the national army after declaring the state of emergency in western Lakes State

"As people representatives, we will be left with nobody to represent in this Country unless your Excellency quickly and decisively act," wrote MPs Akol Paul Kordit and Daniel Dhieu Matuet in a letter to President Kiir seen by Sudan Tribune on Friday.

The two MPs requested the president to declare the State of emergency in Western Lakes and Gok States. and to immediately deploy an army division to conduct a disarmament operation.

Further, they proposed him to organise an all stakeholders peace conference in Rumbek and that the justice settles all pending court cases related to killings in Western Lakes State.

