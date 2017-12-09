South Sudan’s Bona Malwal maintains Abyei part of Sudan

 
 
 
December 8, 2017 (JUBA)- A prominent Dinka politician and the rapporteur of the national dialogue maintained his remarks in which he said the contested border region of Abyei remains part of neighbouring Sudan until when its status has been resolved.

JPEG - 35.1 kb
The Misseriya staged a protest against an African Union-backed proposal that excluded them from participating in a referendum on the future of Abyei outside the UN and AU headquarters in Khartoum on 28 November 2012 (Photo: Reuters)

“Yes, I made the remarks but here is why. Abyei is in the north. Read the 1956 map of Sudan before South Sudan seceded in 2011 and tell me where it is. It was transferred on the request of the people of the area in 1905 and if they want to return to the South, this has to be settled by the mechanisms that have been proposed. The CPA (Comprehensive Peace Agreement) is one them but did the parties implement it, don’t ask me, ask them because they sign it? But these are the facts, legal and constitutional facts which the inexperienced, irresponsible boys don’t see”.

The veteran politician stressed that the status of the area will be settled if the parties return to the process and mechanisms they have agreed to use as a way to settle the dispute.

In line with the CPA, the residents of the disputed area have to determine the fate of Abyei through a referendum to be carried by the end of the transitional period.

However, the two parties failed to agree on the eligibility of Sudanese nomads of the Misseriya tribe as the Dinka Ngok refuse their participation in the crucial referendum.

Also, in accordance with the Abyei protocol which is part of the Comprehensive Peace Agreement (CPA) that led to South Sudan separation in 2011, Abyei remains part of Sudan until the referendum has taken place.

The remarks have attracted protests from the people of Abyei and members of the general public in the South Sudan but no government official has come out to support or condemn him.

Monyluak Kuol, chair of the Abyei Lawyers’ Network for Final Status, said in a statement on Friday Malual’s remarks were biased and baseless and accused of him of selfishness.

“For us, we feel that his statement is selfish. Maybe the statement carries some personal interests or friendships and personal relationships with some Sudanese politicians,” said Kuol

“It does not help South Sudan in any way. I think these statements are biased and baseless, and will not affect any efforts to resolve the Abyei issue,” he added.

In October 2013, the Dinka Ngok voted in a unilateral referendum to join South Sudan. But their vote was not recognized by Juba and Khartoum.

(ST)

  • 8 December 23:11, by Kuch

    Look at these SUDAN TRIBUNE propagandists? The Abyei Ngok Dinka have done their referendum & voted overwhelmingly with 98% to have nothing to do with the so-called cloned arabs of North Sudan ever again but join their South Sudan’s brothers & sisters in 2012. And their referendum had long since been tacitly recognized by the South Sudanese people. And the Abyei Ngok Dinkas are treated like>>>

    repondre message

    • 8 December 23:18, by Kuch

      everybody by the South Sudanese. So what is the buzz about? Nothing absolutely nothing. The Messeriyas can go to hell with their claims over the ownership of Abyei. A mere seasonal visitor cannot come & dictate to the owner on how he/she would be treated, but rather to rely on the terms of the owner. But Ah, l see! In our cloned so-called arabs twisted way of viewing the world>>>

      repondre message

      • 8 December 23:25, by Kuch

        other people’s lands or resources are always also theirs & they they think they have a divine rights to other people’s lands & resources. Good luck fellows. If were because of some of our communities like some of our Nuers & some Equatorians narrow attitudes of always working against the interests of South Sudanese people. Then the issue of Abyei & some of our occupied areas would have been>>>

        repondre message

        • 8 December 23:34, by Kuch

          resolved in one way or another. But since we have a huge number of narrow minded South Sudanese how love to be used by enemies. We are forced to fight ourselves over trivial tribal issues when our arch enemy is siphoning our oil resources from our Abyei, Aliny/Panthou/Panthou while we screaming the names of the Dinkas/Jenges day & night; Salva Kiir or Jieng council of elders(JCE)>>>

          repondre message

          • 8 December 23:39, by Kuch

            Salva Kiir is just a president of South Sudan & doesn’t represent the who Dinka/Monjang nation in South Sudan. And every where in the world, there is no community without its elders And why do some boneheads in South Sudan don’t form their damn council of elders is to anyone with a brain guess. There are only five Jieng council of elders (JCEs) members & if some of these other South Sudanese>>>

            repondre message

            • 8 December 23:45, by Kuch

              communities think, these only five Jieng councils of elders (JCEs) are the ones remotely running the affairs of South Sudan than Salva Kiir & his government. Then there is nothing the whole Dinka/Jieng community would do about it since the whole community had always have & will always have its council of elders. The Jieng elders have always been there since there Monyjang in existent & its elders

              repondre message

              • 8 December 23:51, by Kuch

                There seem to be a conspiracy about the whole Dinka/Jieng community by our enemies. Where do the fools think they are going to take the whole Dinka/Jieng community to if people are really honest to themselves? Many of these idiots who have taken the Dinkas/Jieges or Jieng council of elders (JCEs) have been honestly asked to stop their aimless armed rebellion, join the national dialogue to resolve>

                repondre message

                • 8 December 23:58, by Kuch

                  these issues of their so-called Jieng council of elders (JCEs), final constitution, lands, wealth & others issues such general elections & equitable representation of every South Sudanese in the government of South Sudan. But the idiots are refusing. They want their traitors like Riek Machar, Lam Akol, Pagan Amuom, Thomas Cirilo, Rebecca Nyandeng, Majak Agoot, Kosti Manibe & others, back in>>>

                  repondre message

                  • 9 December 00:02, by Kuch

                    the same government of South Sudan that they helped wrecked up in 2013 & July last year. Some of the current thieves in the government of South Sudan are just the same with thieves & traitors like Riek Machar, Lam Akol, Pagan Amuom, Thomas Cirilo, Rebecca Nyandeng, Majak Agoot, Kosti Manibe & others that some of our South Sudanese fools are bidding to bring them back again to come wreck up>>>

                    repondre message

        • 9 December 09:32, by jubaone

          Kuch,
          I understand your frustrations and hopelessness, but your incessant ranting here won’t bring back Abyei. Jienges must not expect Equatorians, Nuers or other SS nationalities to go liberate Abyei. No. Stop agonizing go mobilizing your luakjiengs who are currently preoccupied killing themselves in Rumbek, Gogrial or Jonglei or raping women.

          repondre message

    • 9 December 07:56, by DumoMakuachdit

      Abyei should not be the matter here again since it has gone, you better talks of Aweil, Wau and some parts in Equatoria which are preparing to Sudan, Uganda, Kenya and DRC respectively because Awan Chan Nyal and some parts of Tonj North government cannot do anything which will make South Sudan favorable environment to live in.

      repondre message

  • 9 December 01:02, by DHARCHEP

    Bona Malual was wrong completely.
    I thought he knows the history.
    1905 is not an issue. Abyei is
    a territory of Dinka Ngok. Wit
    hout Malual Madut,Abyei is a territory.I know that Bona Malual was nominated during referundum in 2011 by Omar Bashir. This time no referu dum uncle.

    repondre message

  • 9 December 01:08, by Fair Man

    Kus/Kuch
    You the most stupid jinge I have seen. You even lacked English. Bona Malual is a Dinka fucking Dinka Abyei. Idiots. JCE had shown their true colors. Had Bona Malual been from another tribe, stupid Dinka would have accused him of rebellion. Even when peace comes, no others can die in Abyei except Dinka alone. Our current forces will never join marauding Anyoors. Lick your shits Dinka.

    repondre message

    • 9 December 02:12, by Kuch

      Don’t ever calls me ’kus’ fool; my name is "Kuch". Bona Malual is a Twic Dinka/Jieng from our former Warrap state----where the current president, Mr. Salva Kiir hails from. Know this idiot & your Riek Machar fools. We are back. If you fools donot even know where your so-called Dinka/Jenge council of elders come from; then how do you fools think the Dinkas/Jenges of the Sudan are going to respect>>

      repondre message

      • 9 December 02:20, by Kuch

        you fools. But I am the one who helped bombed your damn Yei, Lainya, Kapoeta, some other small towns in our former Central Equatoria, & my home state of Jonglei my own cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan & their evil allies in between, out of our country by a way of war. Watch this space fools.

        repondre message

        • 9 December 03:12, by Ssam

          Malwal was right in calling the likes of Koch as little boys. They dont understand politics or the greater picture. He ddid nor state the final outcome. He is stating the fact - Abyei IS in Sudan now - recognised by everyyone even the GOSS. Only a recognised descision by Sudan can allow transfer to SSudan. Cry all you want like a little boy, but that wont change. So SSudan better play nice !

          repondre message

    • 9 December 16:08, by Majesty

      Fair Man,
      Bona Malwal Madut is Dinka Gogrial not Abyei. No Ngok/Abyei Dinka would utter such hateful, self-denying as a Gogrial dog. Until we physical destroy these people Dinka we are heading nowhere.

      repondre message

  • 9 December 01:18, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    Bona Malual is calling a spade spade. Where did he err? The problem of the people who oppose his political view on this issue is that they are blind to the truth, protocols and constitutionalism.

    repondre message

  • 9 December 03:53, by Fair Man

    Kuch
    You need deliverance from evil spirit tormenting you. True combats don’t need to preach their participation. Impossible, from cattle camp, to USA/Australia and Canada as a lost boy, but your protruding mouth speak shits that you fought? Bor were businessmen throughout liberation. We know Koryom only. Today, Twic packed themselves in police, wildlife, prison and National security, not SPLA.

    repondre message

  • 9 December 04:28, by Majesty

    How is that helpfull to South Sudan? These are poisonous utterances Gogrial backstabbers are good for. I loathe these people.

    repondre message

  • 9 December 06:04, by Lenin Bull

    This old idiot called Bona Malual has become niincompoop and mad. in fact I suspect he might have been bought by Khartoum to sabotage South Sudan’s sovereignty and independence from within? Guys do you really imagine the damage his reckless utterances are going to cause to South Sudan and Abiei both in the short, medium , and long run both diplomatically, militarily and politically?

    repondre message

  • 9 December 06:10, by Lenin Bull

    This fool called Malual Madut is acting out of local tribal hatred against the innocent Dinka people. He is disguising this local grievance in form of blackmailing and selling on a silver plate the Ngok Dinka & Abiei to the useless Arabs in Khartoum!! Is he acting out of high treason or madness? Give Abiei away today and you set a very very bad precedence which will be followed by Panthou/Heglig,

    repondre message

  • 9 December 06:12, by Mayendit

    It is very unfortunate for money seeker to insulted people of Abyei community as well as the people of Bhar El Gazal communities and the whole Southern Sudanese people. Well, the issue of Dr.Bona Malual Madut is date-back on the Sudanese’s history when Al Mahdi tried to contested with late William Deng Nhial.Bona Malual Madut was bribe by Al Mahdi to sold out William Deng Nhial this is true.

    repondre message

  • 9 December 06:16, by Lenin Bull

    Kafia Kingi, Ufur Nias, Jebelein in Renk, Manganis in Manyo, Oil fields in Bentiu and Paloich!! And after 100 years of this game and trick of claiming parts of territories and lands they will have reached Nimule and Kaya and we would will have been swallowed back into the ugly filthy belly of Arab slave masters in Khartoum. Why is President Salva and his Gogrial mafias of keeping quiet

    repondre message

  • 9 December 06:22, by Lenin Bull

    while this well known thief Bona Malual Madut is undermining our collective sovereignty and hard won independence? Why President Salva Kiir doesn’t figure out that it is his authority, presidency which this political simpleton is indirectly undermining and the whole country at large by extension? I beg to differ something fundamental has terribly gone wrong in Gogrial State!!

    repondre message

    • 9 December 09:10, by Kuch

      Mr. Lenin Bull,
      Don’t worry chap. Bona Malual didn’t even utter these rubbish to our cloned arabs of North Sudan----it was *our usual SUDAN TRIBUNE propaganda machine brother* Mr. Lenin Bull, there is no more war in our country. We have taken back our country chap. Just come back to South Sudan, Uganda, some parts of Kenya, Egypt; but never go to North Sudan, Saudia Arabia, israel>>>>

      repondre message

      • 9 December 09:22, by Kuch

        we are back brother. We are the israelis. I am the one who will help bomb Eastern Jerusalem, some parts of North Sudan Sudan, ethiopia, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Nigeria, islanda of England, South Africa & some of our enemies in between brother. "Malual Giernyang boys/girls, Pakam, Apuk" why don’t you idiots live like Aweil, Tonj, Atuot Abangbaar, Aliab, Ciech>>>>

        repondre message

        • 9 December 09:33, by Kuch

          the Bor Dinka on the other side of the Nile? There is a Ngok Dinka who said on this web side, that "some South Sudanese communities just run around with AK47 chasing cattle in the middle of the Dinka/Monyjieng countries like many of our communities in Rumbek or our greater former lake state are still doing>>>>

          repondre message

          • 9 December 09:47, by Kuch

            When l were a little boy. My cattle camp from Bor used to crossed the Nile to Aliab, Ciech, Atuot Abangbaar and other people’s countries----Guol-Yar Atongdit is not very far away from & Gak-Aror on the the other side of the Nile----another name for Guol-Yar is: Mingkamun, South Sudan. Fellows, game is over. We are here fellows>>>

            repondre message

  • 9 December 06:24, by Mayendit

    Continue: The late William Deng Nhial was said to be murdered by Arab led by the father of Sadiq Al Mahdi but in reality, he was been sold out by Bona Malual Madut and others money seekers Southern Sudanese loyalties to Arabs of Northern Sudan. During the first convention of the SPLM at Eastern Equatiora New Site, he was giving 45 minutes to come up with Ideas and he was seem to pertaining himself

    repondre message

  • 9 December 06:30, by Lenin Bull

    Even the great Nuer Nation in their trying moments of the current civil war, deaths, pains, sufferings, etc have never one day disown Abiei and call it as Arab territory. Let us wait and see how this game of self-betrayal started by Bona Malual will play along in our long walk towards a better or worse future in South Sudan. Bona Malual seems to take the whole country for a joke oblivion that

    repondre message

  • 9 December 06:35, by Lenin Bull

    some of us still have records and memories of his resurrection of modern day slave trade in Aweil and Rek areas in which he personally benefited alot financial till Dr.john Garang intervened and stopped it because it was a shame on all of us to be trading on your own black or for that matter Dinka people. This is what Bona is repeating today and President Salva Kiir is dumbfounded and helpless!!

    repondre message

  • 9 December 06:35, by Mayendit

    Continue: Dr. Bona Malual Madut was talking too much during the first SPLM convention pertaining himself as one of movement meanwhile, he was been appointed as ambassador to Canada. Bona Malual Madut turned against late Chairman Dr. John Garang and post bad articles about him. As we have seen him campaigning with Omar al Bashir before the referendum voting. The Southern Sudanese defeated him.

    repondre message

  • 9 December 06:36, by Lenin Bull

    Jesus Christ where are you?!!

    repondre message

  • 9 December 06:47, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    South Sudanese are really stupid.
    They betrayed DINKA Ngok,
    Then Deng Alor Kuol should be remove from foreign ministry,

    repondre message

    • 9 December 07:18, by Mayendit

      Mr. Ayuiu Makuac Lam
      There is nothing wrong done by Foreign Affairs Minister hon, Deng Alor Kuol. He had been with SPLA/SPLM since the begnning of the SPLA/M and if you can remembering general Ping Deng Majok then, you wouldn’t brought the word betrayed. Abyei region is a South Sudan territory without question and the people in there are Southern Sudanese Dinka period.

      repondre message

      • 9 December 08:17, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

        Mayendit
        If we talk about SPLM then we can integrate those of SPLM-N into South Sudan administration, Salva Kiir and Riek Machar, and their other political parties forgotten about Abyei and resolution which were signed by John Garang, and they started greedy on power, they lost Abyei because of their interest’s.
        Abyei is better is to be part of Republic of Sudan rather than they stay in mess.

        repondre message

    • 9 December 10:10, by jubaone

      Ayuiu,
      Abyei was not part of SS and will not be part of it. Even then, we other SS must be asked in a referendum whether we want more jienges into the republic or not. The kiirminal has already disowned Abyei and Bona Malwal is just confirming that. Ahmed aka Alor Deng Kuol must be dismissed now as foreign minister. A foreigner heading a foreign ministry? Terrible jienge misunderstanding.

      repondre message

  • 9 December 06:48, by Mayendit

    Continues: Dr. Bona Malual Madut, he was defeated along with his Boss Omar al Bashir, he tried to fools Twic citizens during the election of Political Party unfortunately, he never got one vote in his community and this was because of such continuously showing traitor agenda and he will die anti Southern Sudanese people for sure. I think his own families are not happy about statement on Abyei.

    repondre message

    • 9 December 14:15, by Eastern

      jubaone,

      Agreed. Abyei is a Sudanese territory: not all Ndebeles, Nuer, Madi, Kakwa, Anyauk, Lugbara, Acholi, Masaai, etc are African tribes confined in ONE county, why MUST the dinka want to be excptional...? If Abeyei was agreed by those who led it to be a Sudanese territory in 1905, more than 11 decades ago, WHO ARE KIIR’S & COHORTS TO SAY OTHERRWISE..?

      repondre message

      • 9 December 16:43, by Majesty

        Eastern, Jubaone,
        You people like Bona Malwal are
        another worthless self-denying animals. We liberated South Sudan and will before your eyes bring/return Abyei where it belongs- to South Sudan. Dinka and allies have ability and resilience to fight both traitors and Arab-wannabes low-life Islamists. We did before and will do over. It’s true our people are currently lacking a commander.

        repondre message

        • 9 December 17:00, by jubaone

          Majesty,
          Go lick 👅 Bona Ealwal’s a** if you wish. Abyei is jellaba region and my cmrd Eastern has made it clear for even jienges to understand. If that bothers you, go mobilize your fellow jienges and liberate Abyei from the jellabas. Many Abyeians have already opted to be part of Khartoum. At least there’s food 🍴 and shelter.

          repondre message

          • 9 December 17:26, by Majesty

            Jubaone,
            Abyei is currently and will continue to be occupied and administered by proud Dinka Ngok. Coward and self-defeating dogs like Bona and like yourself will pay.

            repondre message

            • 9 December 18:28, by jubaone

              Majesty,
              Just tag in your tail like a submissive dog and lie low bcoz your jellaba master has spoken. Kiirminal has disowned you, Bona malwal has said it. It is over. bye bye ya jienge. We shall hunt you down, jienge Cowards once we catch you on our roads or towns. Jienge Go Home JGH. Aryan jienge kudwal kudwal

              repondre message

              • 9 December 19:39, by Majesty

                As I said you’re just a self-defeating coward. Have you ever thought how many Bari can die if we go your stupid way? Not even count those in Dinkaland but a seal off Juba, Nimule or both and kill all off them? Again even a Bari in refugee camp can’t guarantee his safety should we go your way. As of Abyei, we’re not impatient coward dogs who don’t swallow pride and wait. ...

                repondre message

                • 9 December 19:50, by Majesty

                  We know exactly what we’re doing, we’re giving Gogrial backstacbers all time they need. For Abyei, we will not ask you and (other cowards) for help when it is time to wage war over it.

                  repondre message

        • 9 December 21:26, by Eastern

          Majest,

          You dinkas have not learnt a thing; the option of fighting the Sudan to recover Abyei is something you shouldn’t even dream of. Try better something else...

          repondre message

  • 9 December 07:03, by Mayendit

    After when Southern Sudanese managed and voted it against unity of Sudan basically, this guy so call Bona Malual Madut turned against president Salve Kiir Mayardit however, he was told to keep his mouth shut because he was been known for leaking secrets to Omar al Bashir. He was abandoning by his own Twic Dinka last time just because of misbehavior through out and he is going to regrets later on.

    repondre message

  • 9 December 09:58, by Sunday Junup

    Benjamin Marial was fire b/e of Abyei issue but now it is not even a concern when it was said by Dinka

    repondre message

    • 9 December 10:16, by jubaone

      Sunday Junup,
      In Jan 2011, we overwhelmingly voted for separation in a referendum. Soon later, jienges took over everything claiming they fought alone and didn’t consider the vote. We were fooled. Today, NO nonjienges will join them liberate Abyei, they must do it alone. They run 🏃 and want others to fight. No. Tell all our nonjienges bros, no blood for jienges anymore.

      repondre message

    • 9 December 17:07, by Majesty

      Sunday,
      I agreed you. No public servant will in near future can match humble Dr. Marial Benjamin. South Sudan would have been and could be well off with Dr. Marial as South Sudan president. Even after abrupt removal & humiliation the good man took to thanks President and entirely South Sudanese for the opportunity. Had Riek Machar done that, all currently dead South Sudanese from 15 Dec 2013 would

      repondre message

  • 10 December 11:31, by bol santino bol kuot

    Bona is right,we Abyei people react negatively when the correct thing is being said about Abyei , but we laugh to death when we are given empty promises.we should be watching Government whether they will mention anything as a response to Bona Malual Message or keeping quite as a silence means agreement. let us avoid reaction on messages but actions on what is right in order to pullout Abyei tense

    repondre message

