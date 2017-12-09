 
 
 
Strengthening ties with Ethiopia “strategic goal” for Sudan: al-Bashir

President Omer al-Bashir shakes hands with the Ethiopian prime minister upon his arrive to Khartoum on 15 August 2017 (ST Photo)

December 8, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir Friday said the deepening of relations with Ethiopia will remain a strategic goal for his country given the historical and family ties between the two nations.

Al-Bashir and his accompanying senior delegation on Friday have arrived in Ethiopia on a one-day visit to participate in the 12th Nations, Nationalities and People’s Day celebration in the Afar Region.

In his remarks before the celebrations, al-Bashir said: “the cooperation between Sudan and Ethiopia would benefit the two brotherly peoples as well as the neighbouring nations and the entire region”.

He pointed out that Ethiopia and the African nations have contributed to the lifting of the U.S. sanctions on Sudan, describing the Sudanese-Ethiopian relations as “model” for ties among nations.

In statements to the Ethiopian news agency, al-Bashir said “the renaissance of Ethiopia is considered the renaissance of Sudan and vice versa”, saying Ethiopia has set an example for the African nations on how to achieve peace, unity and economic development.

He said the lifting of the U.S. economic sanctions would significantly participate to promoting political, social and economic relations between Sudan and Ethiopia.

Ethiopia and Sudan are engaged more and more in joint security, military and economic cooperation.

Last April, the two sides signed a number of joint agreements to promote economic relations and strengthen ties between the two countries.

Also in February, they signed multiple agreements to further boost up cooperation on a range of development activities.

In March 2012, al-Bashir announced his support to the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), saying his government understands the mutual benefits the project could offer Ethiopia and Sudan.

(ST)

