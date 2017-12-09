 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 9 December 2017

South Sudan presidential adviser denies conspiracy to harm rebel leader

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

December 8, 2017 (JUBA) - An adviser to South Sudan president Salva Kiir on Friday denied a report claiming there was a conspiracy to harm the leader of the main rebel group in the country, Riek Machar.

JPEG - 15.7 kb
First Vice President Riek Machar greets SPLM-IO officials at Juba airport upon his arrival, April 26, 2016 (ST Photo)

“Assassinating political opponents is not a South Sudanese culture and I would like to assure the general public that there is no such plan against any political leader, including Riek Machar, presidential adviser on security affairs Tut Kew Gatluak told Sudan Tribune on Friday.

The presidential aide called on the public to not engage in such activities, saying the leadership of the country under president Kiir was now looking for how to end the conflict, not killing.

“People know what war has done to continue to preach such negative messages. It is time to work for peace instead of continuing to advocate and spread divisive and polarizing messages. The government is committed to ending this situation and it is the time those who advocate for war denounce violence, stop these negative messages and join peaceful efforts,” said Gatluak.

The presidential aide was reacting to a question about reports claiming there was a conspiracy to harm Riek Machar Teny by the government using foreign agents outside the country.

Col. Lam Paul Gabriel, SPLA IO Deputy Military Spokesperson released a statement on Friday morning saying they received information from inside the government that president Salva Kiir and the first vice president Taban Deng Gai were planning how to assassinate Machar.

“Source from inside Salva Kiir and his First Vice President Taban Deng Gai’s offices who are against the assassination plan confide to the SPLA-IO that Gen. Taban Deng Gai has contacted Eric Prince of Blackwater through Lol Gatkuoth to assassinate Dr Riek to avoid his imminent return to South Sudan for fear of his (Taban) current position and political career,” the statement reads.

The deputy opposition spokesman on military affairs said they were surprised by the reports of the plot they have received at the time regional leaders were preparing to bring together government and the opposition figures to discuss ways to end the conflict in the country.

“The Juba regime wants to spoil it through the usual evil plan directed towards Dr Riek Machar during the time the region and the world are seeking for peaceful solutions to the current war in South Sudan," the statement reads. "The government is busy wasting money on killing instead of paying civil servants and buying food for its citizens who are dying every day due to starvation”.

The statement called upon the South African government where Machar is held in confined and the IGAD countries that supported his incarceration in South Africa to stand responsible to protect him and take accountability if anything happens to him.

It warned that attempts to harm the leader of the group will be an end of any chance of peace talks and the beginning of a full-scale war in South Sudan.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 8 December 21:32, by Mi diit

    Tutkew Gatluak (Bul Mayardit Idiot)

    Why do you deny it when it’s clear? If assassination of politicians and leaders isn’t your culture why did you assassinate Gen. George Athor, Gatluak Gai just to mention a few?
    For your information Dr. Riek Machar will not be killed by human but God. He will die a natural death with old age.

    repondre message

    • 8 December 21:36, by Mi diit

      CONT. Why did you make a failed assassination attempt against Dr. Riek himself in July 2016? Wasn’t it also an assassin? How would you have called it if it had passed?
      Jiok mi thiljuale kuei.

      repondre message

    • 9 December 03:47, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

      Killing of Dr.Riek Machar, is not hard, but government is not concerns to kill Riek Machar,
      Lam Paul Gabriel, always feed public for negative information,
      Pleases, supporters of Riek Machar, better to advise Lam Paul Gabriel, to avoid negative information against his boss, looking a position of Press Secretary is not to buy like. Let Lam Paul Gabriel, be like others Nuer who communicate truth.

      repondre message

      • 9 December 05:24, by dinkdong

        Those fools didn’t kill each other at J1. We would have been better off with KiiRiek dead.

        repondre message

  • 8 December 22:13, by Sunday Junup

    Who is this Tut Kuan? Where is Idris and Dong Luak? Saluman Sule etc! why always lying?

    repondre message

  • 9 December 01:06, by DO IT

    It will be a big mistake for those in Juba if they are planning to hurt Machar in the 3rd times. S. Sudanes must carefully think for outcomes if Machar is get hurt. This country would be worst than compared to those countries such things had happened

    repondre message

    • 9 December 01:43, by Kuch

      DO IT,
      Your Riek Machar is long dead in Juba last year & if you Riek Machar idiots have never been informed enough. Then get the damn truth from me the effect of today that your Riek Machar psychopath isn’t coming back to South Sudan. By the way Riek Machar idiots, prepare for a war. We are going to bomb your evil corporate America, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & some of their creepy allies>>>

      repondre message

      • 9 December 01:55, by Kuch

        in between in our country. Riek Machar fools, watch this space. No one would want to live with your evil damn corporate America, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & some of their creepy allies in between.

        repondre message

        • 9 December 13:08, by jubaone

          Kuch,
          You jienge loser. Get back to Dak Payuel and help your fellow jienges defend their territory from a small Murle tribe instead of running to Nimule like a coward. Who cares what shit you spit here? Write, write, write it helps you get over your trauma loser!

          repondre message

  • 9 December 03:49, by The Rhino

    Look,

    I’m not a big fan of Mr.Machar nor of that illiterate Kiir the Kiirminal...but this time, Mr.Machar needs to thoroughly check his security performance! Or maybe he just loves the thrills>>>

    repondre message

  • 9 December 05:00, by john akeen

    Riek Machar doesn’t know something call appreciation. He didn’t appreciate P Kiir, when president Kiir saved his life at J1 violence, but anyways Riek Machar now has more enemies than before, so if he come back to SS again, that mean he is look for the end of his life. P Kiir will never protect him again from death, because he lied to the hall world that p Kiir didn’t protect him from J1 violence

    repondre message

  • 9 December 05:48, by Lenin Bull

    Why is the forecast death of Riek Machar a big deal to you idiots? How many innocent civilians has this criminal killed since the 28th August 1991 up to date? Why the death of Riek Machar when he always slaughter other human beings while faking a smile with his ugly teeth? Get it from me Dr.Riek will die with a bullet on his stupid head. He will not die of old age or natural sickness.

    repondre message

    • 9 December 11:51, by Malakal county Simon

      Linenbul/slave

      Killings the Dr machar it will means South Sudan will be a no man land and the same time, to be declare a war zone due Dinkas hatred against Dr machar for no good reason!!!!

      repondre message

  • 9 December 05:55, by Lenin Bull

    It is the political mediocrity of President Salva Kiir which is keeping Riek Machar alive up to the present otherwise he would have rotten long time back in his tomb. But a generation is emerging in South Sudan which Riek and his cohorts will never fool again, a generation that have read some pages in Machiavelianism, Hobbism. Read M7’s lips in Uganda, and butcher of Khartoum(Omaar).

    repondre message

  • 9 December 06:42, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    Killing of Riek Machar, is not a problem, (he) Riek Machar, is a terror.
    He put the country into Zero level or level 4.

    repondre message

    • 9 December 07:25, by Chong Thow

      Those who think killing is not a solution. Machar is the only one who loves in this country. I believe without him, this country will be worst. Nobody is loving peace more than him.

      repondre message

    • 9 December 13:11, by jubaone

      Ayuiu,
      You jienges hate Riak to death and you must know we Equatorians also do hate you to death. Simple. Eye4eye, tooth4tooth. Aryan jienge sakit

      repondre message

  • 9 December 08:22, by Eastern

    To start with, there’s nothing called South Sudanese culture....The Dinka hardliners hate Dr. Machar to the marrows. But killing Machar won’t make it any easier for Dinkocrats to lord it on others. Every South Sudanese is a stakeholder and must be accorded a hearing.

    repondre message

  • 9 December 13:02, by Kush Natives

    What let everyone cry loudly now? What’s the different between his death and life now since he’s parked in South Africa? I need an answer from rebels! Why making noise for the done deal? He can be a VP of Jacob Zuma, if he wanted. It’s a high time for Riek Machar’s terrorists organizations to start naming Riek junior with their wives. Otherwise, case is closed for Riek senior fellow.

    repondre message

    • 9 December 14:06, by Eastern

      Just to let you dinkocrat know, THE PARKING OF DR. MACHAR IN SOUTH AFRICA CAUSED MORE HARM THAN GAIN. What has the coopting of El Tabani Deng done more than one year of his installation by dinka hardliner as the FVP? Why is Kiir running around with the his national dialogue like a headless chicken? Why is Kiir’s national dialogue causing lives in Central Equatoria?

      repondre message

      • 9 December 15:04, by South South

        Eastern,

        Riek is a dead man. Cancer is taking good care of him. No one want to kill him, he will die soon. As for Reik been parked in South Africa and what did South Sudan gain from it. You should ask yourself very simple question. Where is White Army which has never been defeated? It has gone. How many towns and cities Reik is holding? Zero. Where James Gadet? In Juba.

        repondre message

        • 9 December 15:25, by Eastern

          South South,

          Machar has been ëffectively parked" in distant South Africa; El Tabani Deng, a dinka stooge has been made his replacement. What has changed so far? What did the "capture"of all of southern Sudan except Juba, Malakal and Wau help Garang; "liberation" of the Sudan?

          repondre message

          • 9 December 15:43, by South South

            Eastern,

            Captured of towns and cities in South Sudan forced Khartoum to sign CPA. You MUST have very strong army if you need other side to listen to you. You can not go to the peace naked with empty hands and think that power is going to be hand over to you. A weak person can not get what he/she wants, only very strong people get what they need, life tells us that.

            repondre message

            • 9 December 16:52, by Malakal county Simon

              South South/Slave

              Which Town did the SPLA captured to forced Khartoum to signed the Peace?? You should praises president of United State George W Bush who have threatened Khartoum with more sanctions to let’s the South go, and not the weak SPLA simply as they don’t have that’s capacity to defeat Khartoum militarily......

              repondre message

              • 9 December 17:03, by South South

                Malakal county Simon/Dumb Ass

                Here are the towns and cities SPLA liberayed

                1- Rumbek
                2- Tonj
                3- Yurol
                4- Tumbra (checking spelling)
                5- Yamboi
                6- Yei
                7- Gogrial
                8- Kopoeta
                9- Yurali
                10- Wunrok
                11- Malualkon
                12- Warwar
                13- Bor
                15- Nyimlal
                and list go on, stupid man, where is your white army now? They maybe roaming in Khartoum, stupid, tuck your tails and come back to Juba.

                repondre message

                • 9 December 18:10, by jubaone

                  South South,
                  How you have mispellt many SS towns can only suggest one thing; you are a jellaba mole disguised as a jienge. I knew it from the beginning, bcoz you havent written a single jienge word: Yurol-Yirol; Tumbra-Tombura; Kopoeta-Kapwata; Nyimlal-Nyamliel. You worthless jellaba mole. Loser

                  repondre message

                • 9 December 21:46, by Nyesi Ta

                  Ya Jenkocrats,
                  If cancer kills Dr. Riak Machar, it will not kill the problems you idiots caused in the country. The problems will remain till you the Jenge come to your knees. Read me carefully.

                  repondre message

                  • 10 December 00:00, by South South

                    Nyesi Ta/Nuer roaming in Khartoum

                    Riek is the only problem we have in South Sudan since 1991. When cancer take away his life, South Sudan will go back to normal. Shut up loser and enjoy your roaming in Khartoum. This is a very dear lesson for you and next time you will not rush to war wicked.

                    repondre message

        • 9 December 18:06, by jubaone

          South South,
          You jienge loser, go back to Khartoum bcoz Abyei is NOT part of SS. It is jellaba region. Just let us sort out this shit alone with Bor, Aweil or Gogrial jienges. If you care, perhaps go to Rumbek and help settle your intra-jienge fights between Rups-Pakams. Be careful, you can get your head chopped off. Juba will offer you refuge and some food, loser.

          repondre message

          • 9 December 18:15, by South South

            Malakal county Simon/dumb ass
            jubaone,

            More cities and town SPLA captured from fake Arabs.
            1- Maridi
            2- Anzara ( the entire former Western Equatoria was in SPLA hand)
            3-Marialbai
            4- Gokmachar
            5- Kaje Keji
            6- Nimule
            7- Laso ( part of Yei area near DRC)
            8- Kongor
            and listgo on.
            jubaone, I have one question for you. Now, you are weak and hopeless, why don’t you come back to Juba ?

            repondre message

          • 9 December 18:18, by South South

            jubaone,

            Sorry for spelling mistakes, Iam not perfect, I make many mistakes and I learn from them. This is one of weapon I have which make me one of the strongest person in the face of monkeys’ eater.

            repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Remember Juba Nuer Massacre 2017-12-18 20:03:26 By James Nguen This brief excerpt discusses the Juba Nuer Massacre and other Massacres like it. Juba Nuer Massacre is by far one of the deadliest, most notable and tragic ever in South Sudan (...)

South Sudan Peace Process: Challenges and opportunities for revitalization forum 2017-12-18 19:47:42 Beny Gideon Mabor, Esq Following the conduct of consultative meetings by the East African regional bloc-the Intergovernmental Authority on Development IGAD-High Level Revitalization Forum on (...)

ARCSS and HLRF: last or lost chance for peace in South Sudan? 2017-12-14 05:02:15 By James Okuk “Tell people in power that something they tried didn’t work as expected” – Peter Ross. “A state without the means of some change is without the means of its conservation” – Edmund (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)

Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 By Manyok Abraham Thuch & Kuch Kuol Deng A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.