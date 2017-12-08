December 7, 2017 (JUBA) - Goethe Institut, a German-based institute, has donated 200 books to the Aggrey Jaden Cultural Centre, which develops children through arts and music creativity.

Goethe Institut in Berlin (Getty)

At the center, children aged 5 to 13 years are taught art and craft, drawing and molding, formal education, music and tree planting.

“To keep children out of trouble or doing bad things after they come back from school or when they are on holidays, the after school program with music, African drum beating lessons for boys and girls keeps them busy till they go home in the evening,” the center said in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune.

Lack of funds run these activities at the cultural center attracted the German embassy that saw Goethe Institut donate childrens’ books.

Also, through the German embassy’s small scale project fund, the cultural center had been earmarked to receive a simple solar backup system and a water tank, which will facilities its activities.

“Now, the centre can offer a new activity for the kids: 200 kids’ books age 2 up to 15 are given by German Goethe Institut to the center. Story reading and self-reading time will be the new activity to encourage the children to read and learn”, the center further noted.

The Aggrey Jaden Cultural Center is a community-based non-profit cultural organization located in Juba. It was founded by a former administrator in the old Sudan in 1924, who passed on in 1985.

The centre was established with the aim and vision of changing peoples’ lives by giving back to the community through art and music.

(ST)