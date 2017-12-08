 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 8 December 2017

Kiir not opposed to Machar’s participation in peace revitalization forum: official

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

December 7, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan president, Salva Kiir is not opposed to his main political rival and former Vice President, Riek Machar’s participation in the revitalization forum, an aide said.

JPEG - 19.6 kb
South Sudan’s opposition leader Riek Machar speaks during a briefing in Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa April 9, 2016 (Photo Reuters/ Tiksa Negeri)

Daniel Awet Akot, Kiir’s advisor on military affairs, said the president is committed to bringing peace and ending the country’s civil war.

“Because of his [Kiir] desire to stop the war, he has had to undertake numerous initiatives. He has declared unilateral ceasefire and released political prisoners, launched national dialogue; commit himself to reunification of the SPLM [Sudan People’s Liberation Movement] and accept to participate in the IGAD [Intergovernmental Authority on Development] proposed revitalization forum without conditions, presidential adviser on military affairs”, he told Sudan Tribune Thursday.

Awet, a senior member of the ruling party’s political bureau, also cited President Kiir’s recent directives, which called for unhindered movement of humanitarian organisations to conflict areas, as a demonstration of his commitment to remove obstacles to peace.

“If there are people who think president Kiir is opposed to the participation of Riek Machar in the revitalization, let them tell you where he said it and to whom. For me, I am not aware”, he said.

Although the Juba government says it accepts Machar’s participation in the revitalization forum, it is still unclear if the rebel leader will attend launch scheduled for 15 December in Ethiopia.

Government and opposition sources, in a series of interviews, said discussions were undergoing at higher levels to resolve how Machar will participate in the process.

Analysts say Machar participation at the forum in person is a divisive matter and this issue has been left to the IGAD heads of state to decide. Heads of states, they say, will either allow the rebel leader go to Ethiopia for the launch and participate in the revitalization like any other stakeholders and return to South Africa where he has been placed under house arrest for months or allow him stay in Ethiopia.

“This option is possible, the other option is to allow him choose his representatives and can participate in the revitalization forum through them,” a source with direct knowledge of out of public discussions on the matter, told Sudan Tribune Thursday.

“These options are the subject of the discussions at higher levels. The foreign ministers are now briefing their individual heads of state and getting responses”, he stressed.

In June, a summit of IGAD heads of state and government decided to convene a meeting of the signatories of the South Sudan peace agreement to discuss ways to revitalize the peace implementation. During the June summit, it was agreed that all groups be included in the discussion aimed at restoring a permanent ceasefire.

IGAD unveiled the timetable for the revitalization forum with South Sudanese leaders and the citizens, which ended on 17 October.

The South Sudanese government earlier warned that the revitalization forum by the regional bloc, which mediated the 2015 peace deal, should not be another platform for negotiations of the peace accord between the two factions to the conflict.

Over a million people have fled South Sudan since conflict erupted in December 2013 when President Kiir sacked Machar from the vice-presidency. Tens of thousands of people have been killed and nearly two million displaced in South Sudan’s worst violence since it seceded from Sudan in July 2011.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 8 December 06:56, by jubaone

    Kiirminal is flip-flopping. Just let Riak come and get the ARCISS 2015 re-evaluated and re-implemented. Taban must join Kiirminal and let IO alone. Should the Kiirminal try to obstruct this again, IGAD. US and Troika must issue and arrest warrant and take him straight to ICC. We cant have a single idiot troubling millions of Junubiin.

    repondre message

    • 8 December 07:19, by Eastern

      jubaone,

      The IGAD revitalisation forum is a where ALL STAKEHOLDERS WILL NEGOTIATE...The intrasigence of the Juba regime is pushing the country to the precipice. The forum is not going to be A WINNER TAKE-IT ALL affairs but where stakeholders will negotiate and chart the way forward. Let those opposed to Dr. Machar’s participation go and hang...

      repondre message

      • 8 December 07:41, by South South

        Eastern,

        Can you name to me who are the stakeholders in South Sudan? Riek is one man in IO, this means anyone from IO can participate in the forum in the name of IO. Get it very straight from me. Wait for US to fight you, but we know very well US has enough from Iraq, Libya and Afghanistan. The only reason Assad of Syria is ruling today is because US is afraid. Iraq war is a very dear lesson to U

        repondre message

        • 8 December 08:20, by Eastern

          South South,

          I am one of the stakeholders who will participate in the peace revitalization forum - it’s actually going to be more of negotiation and charting the way forward. Through intransigence, Kiir can send people like Michael Makuei to maintain the status quo or people who can truly make meaningful concession for peace to prevail. South Sudan won’t be the same again.

          repondre message

    • 8 December 07:35, by South South

      jubaobe,

      You are another big coward. You want US fights for you to give you South Sudan to rule, right? Oh, my God!!!!. We will only allow Riek chooses his representatives to participate in the revitalization forum.You can wait for US to fight for you, but remember this. US will not mess up with another country in the world because Iraq war caused trillions of dollars and many life.

      repondre message

      • 8 December 10:12, by jubaone

        South South,
        Just another big jienge with tiny brains. Were it not for US, Troika you would still be cleaning shoes of your jellaba masters. Just get back to Abyei, it is jellaba area and leave us alone to sort out our own stuff as SS. OK?

        repondre message

        • 8 December 10:15, by jubaone

          South South,
          You are the only jienge that has never testified to our esteemed readers where you are from. Now it is clear, you are a jienge from Abyei. So please get back to your jellaba masters and leave us to sort out our shit alone with Aweil, Bor jienges or so. Is that difficult to understand?

          repondre message

        • 8 December 12:17, by South South

          jubaone,

          Shut up lair, you don’t know. where Iam from. Iam Dinka Nimule, Iam Dinka Yei, I am Dinka Juba.

          repondre message

          • 8 December 14:55, by Sunday Junup

            South South,
            Good, if you don’t needs dr.Riak than who care continue with Taban. the time will tell. now D/Finance was fire b/se he tells truth. Kiir ordered civilian Salary to be paid. Dinka are now begging in Nimule and Juba you may be one of them as you mention. So, the problem of SS is now IGAD Vs dr. Riak right? we have been telling the world that Juba is paying IGAD to fight for them

            repondre message

          • 8 December 15:16, by jubaone

            South South,
            A real jienge. Everywhere and nowhere. Even monkeys have specific trees they call home. You only mention Equatorian towns, eh!! You see how we control you? You are a worthless vagrant, without a home. Yes, we shall own you like our slaves, feed you, cloth you and once done, throw you out, ya MTN

            repondre message

    • 8 December 17:11, by Mi diit

      Juba One,
      Not traitor Taban will join incompetent Kiir’s party because he has beyond a reasonable doubt joined him long time ago. The pretext of him leading an I.O in Juba is just a Crocodile’s tear to confuse the environment.
      JCE’s Kingdom is coming to an end sooner.

      repondre message

      • 8 December 19:29, by Kuch

        I just don’t get it how naive many South Sudanese often believe every trash of propaganda the SUDAN TRIBUNE & Radio Tamazuj put out to stir up some South Sudanese out the country. SUDAN TRIBUNE & Radio Tamzuj are banned from operating inside South Sudan let alone being allowed to interview senior officials like Awet Akot>>>

        repondre message

        • 8 December 19:35, by Kuch

          Only unless you use some kind of proxy is when anyone within South Sudan can access Sudan tribune. As for this so-called revitalization forum. Some interest groups like the US, the UK, Norway, their UN, NGOs & some countries here in our region are just wasting their times & the South Sudanese people’s times. Traitors like Riek Machar, Lam Akol, Pagan Amuom, Thomas Cirilo & Co>>>

          repondre message

          • 8 December 19:41, by Kuch

            are free to come back to South Sudan & register their damn own parties or rejoin the current government with no precondition & shut f-ck up & prepare a new constitution and contest their interests in general elections like everybody else. But for them to drag the government of South Sudan & the South Sudanese people to yet another bullshits in foreign hotels, brothels & bars purposely re-negotiate

            repondre message

            • 8 December 19:49, by Kuch

              >>> their silly selves back to their old positions is a care red line. Really, what do the traitors really think they are to South Sudan & the South Sudanese people? With the IGAD countries, there is a lot of mess in North Sudan, ethiopia, Eritrea, Somalia & there is a simmering problem in Kenya and these countries should go & resolve their own countries problems first than always being used by>>>

              repondre message

              • 8 December 19:54, by Kuch

                some creeps in the US, the UK, their UN & NGOs are their conduits to bully the government of South Sudanese & the South Sudanese people. Some countries in our own region are bidding for their US & European masters to bully the government of South Sudan & the South Sudanese people. But there are some limits on how the South Sudanese can tolerate these obtuse bullyings>>>

                repondre message

                • 8 December 19:59, by Kuch

                  We have been fighting for our independence all our lives & we will never ever allow any piece trash in our own region, the US & Europe to be acting in our country &b against our people as would be our new colonial master. Every South Sudanese with brain knows that this so-called "revitalization forum" is nothing but an evil corporate America, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & some of their creepy>>>

                  repondre message

                  • 8 December 20:05, by Kuch

                    allies in between, to negotiate their evil selves back into our country, to come & loot it like they are currently doing it in DRC, central Africa republic (CAR), Libya, Iraq, Afghanistan & other countries. But the US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & some of their sleazy allies in between are wasting their times & our times. And they know it. Right after our independence, the government>>>

                    repondre message

                    • 8 December 20:09, by Kuch

                      of South Sudan gave the US investors the first priority over any country to come & invest in our country now that the war was over in 2012. When Mr. Salva Kiir took almost his entire cabinet ministers to Washington. But Mr. Salva Kiir was plainly told by the US investors that there were no infrastructures in South Sudan to come & invest in them>>>

                      repondre message

                      • 8 December 20:14, by Kuch

                        But when Mr. Salva Kiir asked the Chinese investors to come & invest in our country & the US hears that the Chinese companies are going to trade with South Sudan & the South Sudanese people. The evil corporate America got enraged & wanted a regime change of Mr. Salva Kiir’s government----Salva Kiir & his then allies in the government were overnight communists or socialists & were dangerous>>>

                        repondre message

                        • 8 December 20:20, by Kuch

                          to US or Europe interests in Africa & were to be removed from power in South Sudan at all costs & be replaced with usual Riek Machar or Pagan Amuom ’who then took a regular residence of the then Barack Obama white house’. The traitors that the criminals in the US, the UK, their UN & NGOS thought that they would have easily installed into power in our country & then they would have gone>>>

                          repondre message

                          • 8 December 20:27, by Kuch

                            and micro-managed them in Washington, Wall Street, London, Brussels, Paris, Dubai, virgin Island, Cayman island & some of their other shady countries the hyenas bank their loots in. And that was how the evil corporate America, the UK & their UN sponsored their damn foiled coup on the 15/12/2013. And when the game to take power by force failed. Then the evils nudged their Riek Machar stooge/puppet>

                            repondre message

                            • 8 December 20:33, by Kuch

                              to run to ethiopia to negotiate with the government of South Sudan while lying through their evil dirty teeth that there was no coup. And many of our Riek Machar lowly informed idiots believed piece of nonsense. These same evil corporate America, the UK, Norway & the so-called IGAD-PLUS went & appointed themselves, drafted their so-called compromise proposed peace agreement (CPA II) or ARCISS>>>

                              repondre message

                              • 8 December 20:39, by Kuch

                                http://www.smallarmssurveysudan.org/fileadmin/docs/documents/IGAD-Compromise-Agreement-Aug-2015.pdf
                                http://www.sudantribune.com/spip.php?article56093
                                And pushed it onto the government of South Sudan & their puppets/stooges like Pagan Amuom to sign in the hotels, brothels & bars of Adis Ababa. Something the government of South Sudan protested & later signed once week later with a lot of reservation

                                repondre message

                                • 8 December 20:44, by Kuch

                                  >>> the whole so-called damn CPA II or ARCISS exploded in the US, the UK, their UN, NGOs & their so-called IGAD-LUS lackeys evil faces in July last year for the whole world to see. And the same evil corporate America, the UK, their UN & some of their lackeys in our own region without a shame rushed back to their hotels, brothels & bars of Adis Ababa & drafted their yet another piece of junk that>>

                                  repondre message

                                  • 8 December 20:50, by Kuch

                                    over 4000 mercenaries from our so-called IGAD countries including Rwanda which is not even an IGAD countries would be brought into our country to come & protect civilians & South Sudanese vital installations like our Juba airport And many of our South Sudanese fools believed then US, the UK, their UN, NGOs & some of their lackeys in our region naked invasion of our country>>>

                                    repondre message

                                    • 8 December 20:55, by Kuch

                                      Now that the evil corporate, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & some of their lackeys in our region Riek Machar & Co. aimless armed rebellion had been crushed on the ground. They are still trying their every cheap & dirty intrigues to try to crawl their evil selves into our country at all costs with so-called revitalization forum, threat of sanctions, travel bans and so on>>>

                                      repondre message

                                      • 8 December 21:01, by Kuch

                                        and they have a few of South Sudanese boneheads who are so dump to realize that their US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & some of their creepy allies in between are not our true uncles but our real enemies who are hell bend on destroying our country by using our South Sudanese fools as their puppets/stooges & proxies like they are currently doing DRC, CAR, Libya, Yemen, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan>>>

                                        repondre message

                                        • 8 December 21:08, by Kuch

                                          or Ukraine. And this is mainly because of our oil fields, land or Nile waters & to encircle China. Some of South Sudanese idiots always inform that the US & European countries want to occupy & recolonize African countries with resources. And the UN, humanitrian aid, donations, peacekeeping & their so-called human rights business bullshits are their 21s disguise & pretext ways they used to crawl>>>

                                          repondre message

                                          • 8 December 21:15, by Kuch

                                            themselves to third world countries with resources to loot them. Who has not seen the way the CIA, MI6 & other creepy agents posing as NGOs workers forced the innocents civilians from greater Equatoria last year to run Uganda purposely to go & use them as blackmails & bargaining chips with the government of South Sudan & the South Sudanese people? The US, the UK, their UN & their NGOs are the ones

                                            repondre message

                                            • 8 December 21:20, by Kuch

                                              >>>that have taken up the stead of the oppositions in our country & they are ones who are desperately trying to be included in the governance of our country. But we have many of fools who not reading in between the lines of the dirty intrigues being toyed around our country & against our people by our enemies. My fellows South Sudanese, no one is born with hatred & racism. But to be honest>>>

                                              repondre message

                                            • 8 December 21:20, by Kuch

                                              >>>that have taken up the stead of the oppositions in our country & they are ones who are desperately trying to be included in the governance of our country. But we have many of fools who not reading in between the lines of the dirty intrigues being toyed around our country & against our people by our enemies. My fellows South Sudanese, no one is born with hatred & racism. But to be honest>>>

                                              repondre message

                                              • 8 December 21:25, by Kuch

                                                only a fool would dare welcome the evil white Americans, English people, Arabs, their cloned so-called arabs & their evil juus into their villages with these cheap dirty intrigues. The evils love affair with our country & our people has gone too far & it must stop fellows. There are massive problems in DRC, CAR, Darfur, Northern Nigeria, Southern Khorduapan, Southern Blue Nile, ethioipa etc>>>

                                                repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Remember Juba Nuer Massacre 2017-12-18 20:03:26 By James Nguen This brief excerpt discusses the Juba Nuer Massacre and other Massacres like it. Juba Nuer Massacre is by far one of the deadliest, most notable and tragic ever in South Sudan (...)

South Sudan Peace Process: Challenges and opportunities for revitalization forum 2017-12-18 19:47:42 Beny Gideon Mabor, Esq Following the conduct of consultative meetings by the East African regional bloc-the Intergovernmental Authority on Development IGAD-High Level Revitalization Forum on (...)

ARCSS and HLRF: last or lost chance for peace in South Sudan? 2017-12-14 05:02:15 By James Okuk “Tell people in power that something they tried didn’t work as expected” – Peter Ross. “A state without the means of some change is without the means of its conservation” – Edmund (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)

Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 By Manyok Abraham Thuch & Kuch Kuol Deng A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.