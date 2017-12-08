South Sudanese president orders payment of civil servants

 
 
 
December 7, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan president Salva Kiir has instructed all ministries and other public institutions to ensure all civil servants and the armed forces are paid before Christmas.

JPEG - 23.7 kb
President Salva Kiir addresses the nation at the South Sudan National Parliament in Juba, November 18, 2015. (Photo Reuters/Jok Solomon)

Civil servants in South Sudan have not been paid for months, with the coalition government attributing this to lack of cash in the national treasury.

Sources knowledgeable about government operations say the little that comes from the oil exports have been channeled directly for security maintenance and peace mobilization efforts.

This money, they further claimed, ends up in the office of the President, First Vice President, Vice-President as well as in the hands of the few other influential ministers and officials in the country.

South Sudan’s finance minister, Stephen Dhieu Dau said Thursday that the ministry was making preparations to implement the president’s order before Christmas, but could not say when payments would be made and whether it would extend to states or only civil servants under the jurisdiction of the national government.

The country’s petroleum minister, Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth separately told Sudan Tribune that the South Sudanese leader indeed instructed the relevant ministries to pay civil servants before Christmas.

“We have received instructions from President Salva Kiir Mayardit. He [Kiir] has instructed me, the minister of petroleum and also the minister of finance Stephen Dhieu Dau to make sure that the salaries of civil servants are paid before Christmas,” said Gatkuoth.

“I wanted to inform the people of South Sudan that the instruction of the president will be implemented and the people of South Sudan will be paid their salaries before Christmas, so starting from next week they will be getting their salaries,” he added.

However, both the South Sudanese finance and oil ministers did not elaborate on the cause for delaying paying salaries of civil servants, who spent more than six working without being paid in spite of the rising living conditions.

In June, South Sudan recorded inflation of more than 800%, a situation which made the Juba government increasingly unable to pay civil servants and military forces.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 8 December 05:50, by Eastern

    Just to show what the dismissed fellow from the Central Bank was wrong.....Hey Kiir, stop posturing...

    repondre message

    • 8 December 05:59, by jubaone

      From NOTHING comes NOTHING. If you dont have an income source, how do you pay civil servants? If you have idiots for leaders, how do you successfully run a country? Jienge convoluted logic.

      repondre message

      • 8 December 07:21, by South South

        jubaone,

        Lick your wounds. Things start coming up very positively in South Sudan. Oil prices are going up. Our country will be back soon to normal. Shut up loser.

        repondre message

    • 8 December 07:25, by South South

      Eastern,

      Leave Kiir alone to run the country. He knows what he is doing. You are just a confused, disgrace and coward person. Kiir will do anything he want as he is the head of this state. He will be the only one to make decisions, then others will follow and implement his decision. If you don’t like that then show us what are you going to do loser.

      repondre message

      • 8 December 07:30, by Eastern

        South South,

        I can’t leave those in charge of public affairs alone. South Sudan has all of us as STAKEHOLDERS. Get this simple fact in your thick skull. South Sudan is not a monarchy. Even dinka tribal chiefs don’t wield any more power these days. Get a life!

        repondre message

        • 8 December 07:46, by South South

          Eastern,

          Those who fought for South Sudan will have final saying in anything in South Sudan. This is what you are going to see until you die. If you do not like that, then show us now what is your reaction. A weak person like you will be behind forever. Everyone is South Sudan is a stakeholder, no, cowards, betrayers and traitors MUST be controlled.

          repondre message

          • 8 December 08:27, by Eastern

            South South,

            Stop being childish....Even those who fought and opposed SPLA/M are eating big in Kiir’s tribal regime. Most of those who claimed to have FOUGHT are dying and others have died in abject poverty. ALL South Sudanese are STAKEHOLDERS whether or not they fought. Get used to this reality confronting Dinkocracy.....

            repondre message

            • 8 December 12:21, by South South

              Eastern,

              Good enough "Even those who fought and opposed SPLA/M are eating big in Kiir’s tribal regime."

              If others are eating big in Kiir’s government, then it’s not a tribal government because your uncles who were against our movement and eating, drinking alcohol and having sex. Then where is the tribal government there?

              repondre message

          • 8 December 10:32, by jubaone

            South South,
            1. Go defend your brothers in Jonglei from such a small tribe, the Murles.
            2. Go and take sides in your intra-jienge fights between the Pakams-Puks or Aguok and Apuks and so many other jienge fights.
            Just a big coward idling in Uganda and waiting for few $ from benydits/bandits

            repondre message

      • 8 December 10:29, by jubaone

        South South,
        The kiirminal is just "walking dead". The thinking is being done remotely and he simply acts like a puppet. People like you of course are parasites that benefit from the Kiirminal´s dummskull. You stuff him with whisky so he signs off millions of $ unknowingly. He should be working for educated people like Riak, Lam Akol, Prof. Nyamliel etc

        repondre message

        • 8 December 12:25, by South South

          jubaone,

          Shut up loser, we fought for this country to be freed. Betrayers and traitors like you, Lam Akol, Riek and this crazy old man called Nyamliel are nothing to us. Do you know why he is called Nyamliel? He was born in Nyamliel and I think he father is a Dinka man.

          repondre message

    • 8 December 08:58, by DumoMakuachdit

      Where will you get the money to pays civil servants and army if you are not an idiot, what did you say when you were in Khartoum for bilateral talks?
      ……………………..South Sudan is cursed to have such an idiotic person like you as president.

      repondre message

  • 8 December 06:12, by Mayendit

    Very interesting question to South Sudanese president gen, Salve Kiir Mayardit. Your orders was actually not bad because people have not paid for 8 months or more but the real question is that, are people waiting your order for all these time? Are there enough money to pays 32 States plus Abyei? Who is handling money real? Will the SPLA gets pays all 8 Months?

    repondre message

  • 8 December 07:32, by Eastern

    Somebody just need to remind this man named Kiir that he’s misleading a country full of civilians but not leading a rebel battalion. ORDERS BELONG IN THE BARRACKS!

    repondre message

    • 8 December 08:12, by South South

      Eastern,

      Kiir is the only president of South Sudan. He will be the only person to make decisions and orders, others will follow him including you. No more talk and no more games on this issue. If you do not like his decisions and orders, that’s your own problem, but you have to live with them, very painful to you, right?

      repondre message

      • 8 December 09:06, by DumoMakuachdit

        Your Awan Chan Nyal and some parts of Tonj North government is bankrupted and soon going since quota steps are already taken, drafted and presented to Trump (US- President) for final autograph so that NATO will take it roles as stipulated in the document.

        repondre message

      • 8 December 10:35, by jubaone

        South South,
        Go follow your kiirminal like a dog following his master. Hopeless. Did you see cows taking a different rout than that prescribed by the herdsman? You are just a good follower, like a slave without an independent thought. The real jienge

        repondre message

  • 8 December 07:48, by Nyesi Ta

    kolanit!!!

    repondre message

  • 8 December 15:29, by Sunday Junup

    Kiirimnal,
    Why don’t you admit the fact that all money goes to Presiden, Vice presidents and key ministries for their personal uses. If you are sure that there were money in the Banks, you should fire them instead of ordering them to produce what they don’t have. Look how Lol G/kuoth Lamented, Dhiew did the same too. You will left for no option

    repondre message

Comment on this article



