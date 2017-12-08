South Sudanese lawmaker killed in northern Uganda

December 7, 2017 (KAMPALA) - Unknown gunmen shot and killed a South Sudanese lawmaker who was in Uganda to consult on the country’s national dialogue initiative.

Officials said Jacob Kuwinsuk Gale, a member of parliament for Yei River state, died while being driven to a referral hospital in northern Uganda.

The state minister for information and culture, Alfred Kenneth Duku, said the deceased lawmaker was in the company of other people making consultations as part of the national dialogue for South Sudanese refugees in Uganda.

The incident, Duku said in a statement, occured on Wednesday evening.

South Sudan formed a National Peace Committee that regularly visits the refugee camps in northern Uganda as part of efforts to reach an agreement for repatriation.

The regional police spokesperson, Josephine Angucia confirmed the MP’s death.

"It is true that he was shot on the head", she stated, adding that "The incident occured at around 7:00pm in Mijale sub-county in Yumbe district".

Angucia said a cartridge from the gun was recovered, but no arrests have been made.

"We advise that even the refugees should be conscious of the security and report cases of people having illegal guns. The body will be taken and buried by the relatives who stay in Yumbe," she stressed.

Gale, a lawmaker in Yei River state Transitional Legislative Assembly, served as the chairperson for members’ affairs, gender and human rights committee.

No rebel group or individual has claimed responsibility for the lawmaker’s killing.

Last week, two South Sudanese were beheaded in the northern Ugandan district of Moyo.

(ST)