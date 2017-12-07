 
 
 
Sudanese parliament calls to recognise State of Palestine with Jerusalem as capital

December 7, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese parliament has called on the Arab and Islamic countries to recognise the State of Palestine with Jerusalem as its capital amid calls by some lawmaker to expel the U.S. chargé d’affaires.

JPEG - 28.5 kb
A general view shows members of the Sudanese National Assembly holding an emergency meeting in Khartoum, July 2008 (file photo)

The upper and lower chambers of the Sudanese parliament held a joint meeting on Thursday to discuss the decision of President Trump to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel to the disputed town.

Palestine is not recognized as a state by the United Nations Security Council. But in 2015, 136 of the 193 member states of the United Nations and two non-member states have recognised the State of Palestine during the meeting of the General Assembly.

In an emergency session chaired by Ibrahim Ahmed Omar, the parliament called on all the Islamic parliaments to demand to their governments to recognize the existence of a state of Palestine with Jerusalem as the capital where they would establish their embassies.

The National Legislature also voiced its rejection to the recognition by the U.S. President Donald Trump of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, demanding that the Sudanese government and all Arab and Islamic governments take appropriate and strong measures to defeat the decision.

The call comes as the Turkish President and head of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for a summit in Istanbul on December 13 to discuss Trump’s decision.

Some Members of Parliament who are not from the ruling National Congress Party, however, called on the Sudanese government to take immediate tough measures against the United States including the expulsion of the U.S. chargé d’affaires.

Among the MPs who called to expel the U.S. envoy Kamal Omer a prominent member Popular Congress Party (PCP) which participates in the Sudanese coalition government. However, he was keen to underline that this call is his personal position.

Hassan Abdel Hamid of the Muslim Brotherhood group called to resist Trump’s decision, by all means, to boycott U.S. goods, and to expel U.S. chargé d’affaires from the country.

Also, MP Abla Mahdi called on all the governments of the Arab and Islamic countries to expel U.S. ambassadors from their countries.

Deputy Speaker of the Council of State and PCP figure Mohamed al-Amin Khalifa called on the Sudanese government to impose "a political, diplomatic, and commercial boycott on all countries supporting the decision of President Trump".

Speaking at the extraordinary session, Sudanese top diplomat Ibrahim Ghandour admitted that Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital will lead to serious repercussions in the Middle East and the world at large.

Ghandour also pointed out that the decision would increase terror attacks worldwide.

Also, Khartoum didn’t witness any popular protests in response to the decision but some expect that protests would take place the Friday prayer.

(ST)

  • 8 December 03:32, by dinkdong

    Call it any name but this is a crusade. You Muslims have been talking of a holly war all the time, but it is here now, face it.

    repondre message

    • 8 December 10:56, by Mi diit

      The fact that Jerusalem is located in the Middle East, located on a plateau in the Judaean shows that it’s neither for Israel nor for Palestine.
      Trump refused to comment on the issue of kids dying an mass in South Sudan instead irresponsibly commented in favour of one side (Jews). Injustice at it best.
      I agree with the Sudanese parliament.
      Let SPLM/A (I.O) main neutrality.

      repondre message

      • 8 December 11:54, by Khent

        Mi Diit

        I support being neutral in this matter - but not for the same reason. I don’t at all care what happens to the Arabs, so this talk of "injustice" is ridiculous. We need to establish closer ties with Israel. If the thieves in Juba did not destroy our economy, we would have the resources to acquire advanced Israeli military technology.

        repondre message

        • 8 December 12:40, by Mi diit

          Kent,
          Stop crying crocodile tears. Your government is already in honey moon relation with Jewish people, aren’t you? My evidence is JCE reaction on Guds status later on or tomorrow.

          repondre message

          • 8 December 13:04, by Khent

            Mi Diit

            What crocodile tears? I Don’t care what happens to Arabs in "Palestine" or anywhere else. I would rather nurture some sort of relationship with the Jews over the Arabs in a heart-beat, any day of the week. You can continue to work with your Arab allies but they will continue to lose against Israel.

            repondre message

            • 8 December 14:00, by Mi diit

              Khent
              Put yourself in the place of Palestine and a Sudanese in the Place of Israel and assume it’s Abyei. How would you feel with the U.S.?The same way you don’t have sympathy on the death of children and elderly people in South Sudan is the same scenario of deaf hear to the Palestinians. I don’t entertain oppressors irrespective of religion, race or any kind of relation.I stand with the oppressed

              repondre message

              • 8 December 14:17, by Khent

                Mi Diit

                You really are an idiot. The lives of Arabs mean nothing to me, and it should mean nothing to you as well. We (Africans) lost millions to Arab slaves over a period spanning a Millenium. Arabs have conquered, occupied and settled millions of km2 of African soil from Egypt to Morocco. They threaten Ethiopia with military force for daring to make use of the Nile...

                repondre message

                • 8 December 14:24, by Khent

                  ..We lost millions to the Arab slave trade, so much so that an African is now synonymous with a slave in the Arab world and is treated with contempt. Look at what the Akhdam endure in Yemen and tell me why I should care about Arabs?

                  Stop lying about my position on the suffering of *our* people; everybody here knows that I despise Kiir for the suffering he has inflicted on our people...

                  repondre message

                  • 8 December 14:32, by Khent

                    ..Remove any tender feeling you may have for Arabs anywhere in the world. Sympathy for your enemies will get you killed. You must be cold, calculating and self-interested. The Arabs don’t care about you, so why are you so emotionally invested in their well-being? You’re joking or putting on a front, because your position makes no sense.

                    repondre message

                    • 8 December 15:18, by Mi diit

                      Khent
                      I don’t deny how inhumanely we are being treated by Arabs and Muslims but Jewish does it too.
                      When the first Black arrived in Israel in 1969, he claimed citizenship under the Law of Return, which gives eligible Jews immediate citizenship.The Israeli government ruled in 1973 that the blacks did not qualify for automatic citizenship, and the Blacks were denied work permits and state benefits

                      repondre message

                      • 8 December 15:26, by Mi diit

                        ...Have you forgotten the 2013 Israel’s humilating and aggressive campaign of arrest and deportation of South Sudanese asylum seekers contravenes the principle of non-refoulement and international standards for voluntary, dignified return? Israel is not our friend any more but a friend to incompetent Kiir.

                        repondre message

                        • 8 December 15:32, by Khent

                          Mi Diit

                          Nations don’t have friends, they have interests... and our interests align with that of the Jewish State. I don’t expect (or want) acceptance, charity or friendship from them. I only want (mostly) military technology, so that we can reclaim all our lands.

                          repondre message

                          • 8 December 15:33, by Khent

                            When we end this war and fix our economy , I want Israel’s advanced avionics, electro-optical systems, targeting pods, encrypted tactical data links, 48 cores + processor mission computers, battlefield management systems, world class drones, counter-battery radars, SAR radars, AESA radars and much more, and the fate of the "Palestinians" does not move or concern me.

                            repondre message

                            • 8 December 15:58, by Mi diit

                              Kent
                              You definitely are lying. Israel Supplies South Sudan Government With Wiretapping Equipment such as;
                              The internationally banned Non-Detectable Fragments, Poisonous Gases, Incendiary Weapons,Cluster Bombs, Biological Weapons and so forth. What types of banned gun would a negative Amnesia person request if he had been given those?

                              repondre message

                              • 8 December 16:05, by Mi diit

                                CONT. WAKE up and ask the JCE’s leaders about those guns otherwise I’m afraid you may be suffering from Amnesia infection.
                                All those banned guns were used against the innocent civilians in Jonglei and some other parts of the country. Do you think Mathianganyors will attemp Khartoum if they failed with all those arsenal weapons to get rid of SPLM/A I.O?

                                repondre message

      • 8 December 17:40, by Majesty

        Mi diit,

        Of course, you’re Riek supporter and can’t disagree with NiF. You’re allies.

        repondre message

        • 8 December 20:27, by Mi diit

          Majesty,
          You call yourself "Majesty" when in fact you are subservient and inferior. One shouldn’t nickname himself with a name he doesn’t qualify.
          Just eat, watch SSTV and sleep instead of messing here and there with our names.

          repondre message

  • 8 December 04:26, by Mayendit

    Wait a minute, are you Sudanese Arabs talking about issue of Palestine with Israels, what about countries which you are occupying in Africa? I think African are going to united with supports from Western world and the United Nation is going to asks all Arabs African to hands back their hands to African people, because this is what you guys are telling world now. Remember one, we wants our lands.

    repondre message

    • 8 December 12:58, by Mi diit

      Villager Mayendit,

      Don’t you have any other name to use in this forum apart from Mayendit (Haak-Nuer)?
      Immediately stop defaming and tarnishing the whole land and people if you’re a true beleiver in (Christianity, Islam, Ngundengism, Judism and so forth)

      repondre message

  • 8 December 04:39, by Mayendit

    I think this is time for U.S, UK, EU, and other world to says Sudan country must be hand back to African people, because it is not only belonging to Black African people but also the Black African tribes have been murdering in their own hands. If these Arabs African are joining Middle East meeting so that, they will organizing agenda against Israel moved then, we are ready to expelling Arabs

    repondre message

    • 8 December 04:49, by Mayendit

      I real mean Black African tribes have been murdering in their own lands Sudan. Nubian, Eastern Sudan black Africa tribes, Darfurian people, Blue Nile people and Southern Sudanese people, we must takes our land back because these Arabs African are still supporting Arabs-brotherhood in the Middle East world. It would be a waked up call for Black Africans people all around Africa world .

      repondre message

  • 8 December 15:19, by Sunday Junup

    Mi Diit,
    It is the first time i disagree with your comment but i hope you comment out of anger. It is very simple love Jews then God will Love you. Who suffer Palestinian or Israelite? The land never been under Palestine as you think. It was under Roman, then Muslim, then Turkey and finally Jordanian. Israel took it from Jordanian. Think twice, Juba are doing business using our blood.

    repondre message

    • 8 December 15:42, by Mi diit

      Sunday Junup,
      Thank you for the approach but bear in mind that I’m a Christian who gives to God and Caesar accordingly. I’m not in any interest a friend to Palestinians but reality liberates. As we speak, Jerusalem is still a contested area between the two nations though the U.N doesn’t recognise Palestine as an independent State.
      I hate it when people cover truth with interest.

      repondre message

      • 8 December 19:02, by Sunday Junup

        Mi Diit,
        Thanks for your reply, case of Jerusalem will never be solved by Human being. It is known that the land belong to Palestinians but God gave it to Israelite through war. It begins long ago, Goliath Vs David etc.It needs more than a man to solve this issue. we needs to keep ourselves a way from it. Look what happen to Arial Sharon when he order Israelite to leave Gaza.

        repondre message

  • 8 December 17:33, by Majesty

    As South Sudanese we have nothing against people of Plastine but here south Sudan existed and one of our old, long time helpers is State of Israel. I welcome American president recognition Jerusalem as their undivided capital. If state of Israel remember strong, South Sudan will eventually be, after Kiir.

    repondre message

    • 8 December 21:01, by Mi diit

      Look at the poor you (Majesty)!
      Go to Luri and look after incompetent Kiir’s cows. Your English isn’t worth reading.

      repondre message

  • 8 December 19:24, by Habibi

    To Sudan government

    Do not take these calls from parliament seriously. We just got sanctions lifted and are witnessing our economy finally opening up to the world. The palestinian issue is non of our business. It is the last of my worries. Focus on our neighbourhood and get those Su-35’s and Su-30’s ASAP

    repondre message

    • 8 December 19:29, by Habibi

      + when you shop for weapons in future don’t focus on the S300 but the S400.As Sudan is beoming a larger economic power in the continent, we need our army to be ready for any future attacks. some of sudans enemy are not those small poor african countries anymore. please remember that israel played a role in ending Sudans isolation so if anything, recognise Israel. Leave jerusalum for our kids to fi

      repondre message

