December 6, 2017 (RUMBEK) – Over 60 people were killed and more than 100 wounded during inter-communal clashes between the Rup and Pakam clans of South Sudan’s Western Lakes state, officials said.

Map detail showing South Sudan’s Lakes state in red

Eyewitnesses said the fight broke out when the Rup attacked the Pakam allegedly with the intention to loot cows, prompting the latter immediately respond in self-defense in order to recover their cows.

A state official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed the incident.

"We have 67 people confirmed dead on both sides and 102 people sustained gunshot wounds. 20 people are in critical condition and are seeking medical attention,” the official stated on Wednesday.

Western Lakes state information minister, Shadrack Bol Machok confirmed the clashes, but declined to reveal the numbers of those killed.

"People have died indeed, there is nothing’s we can do because civilians are very disloyal to us [state government],” said Machok.

Several civilians are requesting president Salva Kiir remove the incumbent governor Matur Chut Dhuol whom the public have accused of failing to address the major problems facing state.

The South Sudanese leader was also requested to declared a state of an emergency in Western Lakes and appoint a new governor to impose rules of law.

(ST)