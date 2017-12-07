 
 
 
December 6, 2017 (RUMBEK) – Over 60 people were killed and more than 100 wounded during inter-communal clashes between the Rup and Pakam clans of South Sudan’s Western Lakes state, officials said.

PNG - 20.3 kb
Map detail showing South Sudan’s Lakes state in red

Eyewitnesses said the fight broke out when the Rup attacked the Pakam allegedly with the intention to loot cows, prompting the latter immediately respond in self-defense in order to recover their cows.

A state official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed the incident.

"We have 67 people confirmed dead on both sides and 102 people sustained gunshot wounds. 20 people are in critical condition and are seeking medical attention,” the official stated on Wednesday.

Western Lakes state information minister, Shadrack Bol Machok confirmed the clashes, but declined to reveal the numbers of those killed.

"People have died indeed, there is nothing’s we can do because civilians are very disloyal to us [state government],” said Machok.

Several civilians are requesting president Salva Kiir remove the incumbent governor Matur Chut Dhuol whom the public have accused of failing to address the major problems facing state.

The South Sudanese leader was also requested to declared a state of an emergency in Western Lakes and appoint a new governor to impose rules of law.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 7 December 10:12, by Don-Don Malith Rual

    "There is nothing we can do because the civilians are very disloyal to us" firstly my ? heart felt to the family 👪 of the victims of the revenge attack, I do not know that authority figures give in if the civilians have taken law into their own hands 👐. If there is no rules of law then the situation might get worsen, human being are political animals and they need turfed laws to governance them.

    repondre message

    • 7 December 10:26, by jubaone

      Don Don Malith,

      This is where your jienge oldies of the JCE must come in instead of formenting hatred and ill advising the Kiirminal. They should go to jiengeland and talk to their luakjiengs instead of idling cowardly in Juba. Hopeless Oldies.

      repondre message

      • 7 December 10:54, by deng

        Jubaone
        If JCE is for Jieng affairs they should convince these communities to stop killing each other.

        repondre message

      • 7 December 15:53, by Don-Don Malith Rual

        Jubaone: you are very wrong, communal affairs should not be addressed by elders,Dinka are well structured community with their chief premont chiefs who can handle this amicably if only there was no politics being played by so called politian who have entered the live of innocent civilians unknowingly by these civilians

        repondre message

        • 8 December 07:27, by jubaone

          Don Don Malith,
          Well, it appears your paramount chiefs are dead or having good time in Juba as most jienges do. Luakjiengs are left alone to butcher themselves at will. Do you now understand why we want all jienges out of Equatoria? They would otherwise import their unstoppable revenge killings and bring chaos, anarchy to us. KOKORA is the solution. Keep to yourselves and we to ourselves. Simple

          repondre message

  • 7 December 10:17, by Don-Don Malith Rual

    I didn’t agree 👍 if the current governor is the problematic to the on ethics clashes. The issue of cattle raiding was there since but become worse with the modern rifle
    Or 🔫 gun 🔫

    repondre message

  • 8 December 03:42, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    The removal of Matur Chut, is not a biggest problems but why don’t installed state of emergency in Western Lakes state?
    The citizens of the state are interested for two options
    1.State of emergency
    2. They need governor to be in the state because there is no governor for more than 7 months while deputy governor is sleeping in her House like somebody without problem.

    repondre message

  • 8 December 03:46, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    Deputy governor must be asked why more than 67 people are dead in here present in the state!
    And she has full powers of governor?
    I thinks madam Agum may answer it

    repondre message

Comment on this article



