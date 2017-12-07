ICRC delivers household items to Central Darfur families

December 6, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has distributed essential household items to 1500 vulnerable households in Golo, Central Darfur, said the humanitarian group.

Children fetch clean water from ICRC water points in Muglad, Southern Kordofan State (ICRCJ. Guitter/file Photo)

The humanitarian fiend operation is the first since February 2014 after the suspension of its activities by the Sudanese authorities over technical issues.

"1,500 of the most vulnerable households are receiving a kit that includes clothing, jerry cans, blankets, mosquito nets and kitchen items. Each kit also contains a set of tools intended to help families rebuild their homes," said the group in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Wednesday.

The distribution, which has been implemented jointly with the Sudanese Red Crescent Society (SRCS), targeted returnees and internally displaced families in Golo.

This is the second field activities of the ICRC in Sudan since July 2017 when the Sudanese government authorised the international humanitarian organisation to resume its field humanitarian operations.

"It’s good to be able to restart assistance activities in the field and to work directly with communities in need," said the head of the ICRC delegation in Khartoum, Kedir Awol Omar.

Recently, the ICRC repaired on hand pumps in Kadugli, the capital of South Kordofan. Currently, its teams are working on rehabilitating water yards in Kadugli and Zalengi together with the State Water Corporation.

"The ICRC identified 1,200 recently-arrived IDP families in Kadugli and Delami and completed its preparations to provide them with some assistance to address their most urgent needs," said the statement.

The ICRC is expected to resume its full humanitarian activities next 2018 as the group is defining 2018 field assistance activities together with the different Sudanese government authorities

