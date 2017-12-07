Sudan rejects Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli capital



December 6, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese government Wednesday rejected the U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and accepted to take part in an extraordinary Islamic summit in Turkey to consider joint action.

Defying worldwide warnings, U.S. President Donald Trump reversed U.S. neutrality on Jerusalem and declared the disputed holy city as Israel’s capital. The decision was rejected by the international community and Muslim and Arab countries particularly.

The Sudanese foreign ministry issued a statement condemning the recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and Trump’s decision to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to the contested town, though he set no timetable.

"This decision represents a provocation to all believers, constitutes a threat to international peace and security and will have serious repercussions for the security and stability across the region".

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms that Sudan categorically rejects any change to the legal and political status of this holy city," further stressed the statement.

The Sudanese government further said that Trump’s decision violated the international resolutions on the right of the Palestinian people to establish an independent state and undermine the peace process in the Middle East.

Similar statements have been issued by the divided Arab and Islamic countries as the recognition of Israel’s control of Jerusalem may weaken U.S. key allies in the Arab world and trigger violence in the region.

Also, upon the request of eight members, the United Nations Security Council will hold an urgent meeting on Friday to discuss Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

In December 2016, the U.N. Security Council adopted a resolution providing "that it will not recognize any changes to the 4 June 1967 lines, including with regard to Jerusalem, other than those agreed by the parties through negotiations.” At the time, Obama Administration resisted to Israel’s request to veto the vote but abstained from approving it.

Turkish President and head of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called for a summit in Istanbul on December 13 to discuss Trump’s decision to recognise Jerusalem as an Israeli territory.

The Sudanese presidency on Wednesday evening announced that President Omer al-Bashir received a telephone call from President Erdogan to inform him about the Islamic extraordinary summit over the holy city.

"The President of the Republic assured the Turkish President during the call of Sudan’s firm and unequivocal position in support of Arab and Islamic character of Jerusalem".

"Further, he rejected the Israeli and American plans to undermine the legal and political status of the Holy City and Judaize it," stressed the Sudanese presidency.

Sudan will take part in the upcoming meeting, al-Bashir said but it was not clear if he would attend it personally or not.

