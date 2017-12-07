 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 7 December 2017

Sudan rejects Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli capital

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

A view of the Western Wall and the golden Dome of the Rock Islamic shrine on Dec. 6, 2017 in Jerusalem, Israel. (Getty Images/Lior Mizrahi Photo)
December 6, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese government Wednesday rejected the U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and accepted to take part in an extraordinary Islamic summit in Turkey to consider joint action.

Defying worldwide warnings, U.S. President Donald Trump reversed U.S. neutrality on Jerusalem and declared the disputed holy city as Israel’s capital. The decision was rejected by the international community and Muslim and Arab countries particularly.

The Sudanese foreign ministry issued a statement condemning the recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and Trump’s decision to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to the contested town, though he set no timetable.

"This decision represents a provocation to all believers, constitutes a threat to international peace and security and will have serious repercussions for the security and stability across the region".

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms that Sudan categorically rejects any change to the legal and political status of this holy city," further stressed the statement.

The Sudanese government further said that Trump’s decision violated the international resolutions on the right of the Palestinian people to establish an independent state and undermine the peace process in the Middle East.

Similar statements have been issued by the divided Arab and Islamic countries as the recognition of Israel’s control of Jerusalem may weaken U.S. key allies in the Arab world and trigger violence in the region.

Also, upon the request of eight members, the United Nations Security Council will hold an urgent meeting on Friday to discuss Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

In December 2016, the U.N. Security Council adopted a resolution providing "that it will not recognize any changes to the 4 June 1967 lines, including with regard to Jerusalem, other than those agreed by the parties through negotiations.” At the time, Obama Administration resisted to Israel’s request to veto the vote but abstained from approving it.

Turkish President and head of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called for a summit in Istanbul on December 13 to discuss Trump’s decision to recognise Jerusalem as an Israeli territory.

The Sudanese presidency on Wednesday evening announced that President Omer al-Bashir received a telephone call from President Erdogan to inform him about the Islamic extraordinary summit over the holy city.

"The President of the Republic assured the Turkish President during the call of Sudan’s firm and unequivocal position in support of Arab and Islamic character of Jerusalem".

"Further, he rejected the Israeli and American plans to undermine the legal and political status of the Holy City and Judaize it," stressed the Sudanese presidency.

Sudan will take part in the upcoming meeting, al-Bashir said but it was not clear if he would attend it personally or not.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 7 December 10:23, by Kwacha Okonyomoi

    Ya Sudan! The US has recently cancelled your name from Countries sponsoring terrorism and abrogated economic sanctions imposed on you since 1991. You should be careful with Trump.

    repondre message

  • 7 December 10:49, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    All Arabs world are crying for nonsense, Jerusalem, is already an Israeli territory.
    2.2 billions religion are supporting president Trump decision to recognized that state for Israel.
    Many thanks to president Trump.

    repondre message

  • 7 December 21:47, by dinkdong

    . . .or risk sanctions lifting. Stup!d Arabs!

    repondre message

  • 7 December 23:47, by Habibi

    Sudan better just keep its otuh shut, we just got sanctions lifted. caution needed ,what bashir said in russia was enough

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Remember Juba Nuer Massacre 2017-12-18 20:03:26 By James Nguen This brief excerpt discusses the Juba Nuer Massacre and other Massacres like it. Juba Nuer Massacre is by far one of the deadliest, most notable and tragic ever in South Sudan (...)

South Sudan Peace Process: Challenges and opportunities for revitalization forum 2017-12-18 19:47:42 Beny Gideon Mabor, Esq Following the conduct of consultative meetings by the East African regional bloc-the Intergovernmental Authority on Development IGAD-High Level Revitalization Forum on (...)

ARCSS and HLRF: last or lost chance for peace in South Sudan? 2017-12-14 05:02:15 By James Okuk “Tell people in power that something they tried didn’t work as expected” – Peter Ross. “A state without the means of some change is without the means of its conservation” – Edmund (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)

Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 By Manyok Abraham Thuch & Kuch Kuol Deng A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.