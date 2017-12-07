 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 7 December 2017

Regional leaders urged to unite S. Sudan opposition to end war

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

December 6, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s government on Wednesday urged regional leaders involved in the revitalization forum to ensure all armed and non-armed opposition unite to end the country’s nearly four-year conflict.

JPEG - 18.5 kb
S. Sudan cabinet affairs minister Martin Elia Lomoro (Photo KT Press)

The cabinet affairs minister, Martin Elia Lomuro said the coalition government is ready to participate in the revitalization forum, but stressed that it was important if the regional leaders unite the various opposition faction so that there are two views to be harmonized.

“It is the expressed view of the government that the revitalization forum should harmonize the views of the stakeholders. The views of the government are clear. They are expression of commitment to ending war and it is in this context that council of ministers made it clear during the consultation with IGAD [Intergovernmental Authority on Development] foreign ministers that it is important they unite the opposition so that they also have clear views,” Lomuro said Wednesday.

He further added, “If the views are clear, then it will be possible to talk and narrow down positions and it would be easy to harmonise. And that will be the only way to end this [war] situation”.

According to the minister, IGAD rescheduled the launch of the high-level revitalization forum to 15 December in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.

In June, a summit of IGAD heads of state and government decided to convene a meeting of the signatories of the South Sudan peace agreement to discuss ways to revitalize the peace implementation. During the June summit, it was agreed that all groups be included in the discussion aimed at restoring a permanent ceasefire.

IGAD unveiled the timetable for the revitalization forum with South Sudanese leaders and the citizens, which ended on 17 October.

The South Sudanese government earlier warned that the revitalization forum by the regional bloc, which mediated the 2015 peace deal, should not be another platform for negotiations of the peace accord between the two factions to the conflict.

Over a million people have fled South Sudan since conflict erupted in December 2013 when President Kiir sacked Machar from the vice-presidency. Tens of thousands of people have been killed and nearly two million displaced in South Sudan’s worst violence since it seceded from Sudan in July 2011.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 7 December 06:17, by Malakal county Simon

    I personally argue the regional countries to unite and rally behinds Southern Sudan people’s and ousted unwanted president Kiir like president of Gambia is a good example......

    repondre message

    • 7 December 10:33, by jubaone

      Malakal,
      We want the Kiirminal stripped naked and dragged like a dead dog. He should not be let to run away. He is a wanted kiirminal: Dead or alive

      repondre message

      • 7 December 14:43, by Malakal county Simon

        Jubaone

        Let’s that happens sooner than the later

        repondre message

      • 7 December 19:45, by South South

        Jubaone,
        Our government is right. Those coin rebels MUST unite and speak one voice or they will be ignored. It’s so stupid to talk about stakeholders, unite and come to talk us or stay where you are.No more games, we will seek peace by all means, but at the same time, our SPLA is ready to do action job.

        repondre message

  • 7 December 07:53, by Eastern

    Martin Elia represents failure.....Wasn’t Kiir and cohorts with their help in the region who toyed with the idea of causing the armed opposition, the SPLA-IO to splinter with the hope of weakening thinking that such will force peace down the throat of the masses. Uniting the opposition is much more difficult than splintering it.

    repondre message

    • 7 December 10:31, by jubaone

      Eastern,
      If Kiirminal had implemented the ARCISS 2015 in word and spirit, the SS would be closer to seeing real development. But they stupidly wanted Riak out, now the TGoNU MUST be formed anew. There are several stakeholders and it is no longer business as usual. The 4,000 RPF is ready to send misfits and criminals to ICC.

      repondre message

  • 7 December 11:06, by Sunday Junup

    Elia,
    Just shot your mouth up if you don’t any thing to say. How come you order IGAD to Unit oppositions. Can you join Kiir Party?

    repondre message

  • 7 December 22:00, by Masiah

    Kirr Government should have implement CPA 2 before getting worse like this, now there’re more than 7 stockholders even getting stronger than Dr. Riak, Kirr just put himself in a place where he can’t run away. if Peace come or not come Kirr will go to Jail.

    repondre message

  • 7 December 22:11, by Masiah

    This war happened in a good reason, it taught 64 tribes or people of south Sudan good lesson that nobody own south sudan, peace will come to people of sudan but after they need to learn how to move forward with law & accoutabilty. all these polittician will face accountability. Politician put one tribe in place where some families are innocence

    repondre message

  • 8 December 00:14, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    With or Without a united opposition party to peace talks, peace must be forced upon those of Lomuro. Peace deliberations belong to South Sudanese and therefore it must be conducted.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Remember Juba Nuer Massacre 2017-12-18 20:03:26 By James Nguen This brief excerpt discusses the Juba Nuer Massacre and other Massacres like it. Juba Nuer Massacre is by far one of the deadliest, most notable and tragic ever in South Sudan (...)

South Sudan Peace Process: Challenges and opportunities for revitalization forum 2017-12-18 19:47:42 Beny Gideon Mabor, Esq Following the conduct of consultative meetings by the East African regional bloc-the Intergovernmental Authority on Development IGAD-High Level Revitalization Forum on (...)

ARCSS and HLRF: last or lost chance for peace in South Sudan? 2017-12-14 05:02:15 By James Okuk “Tell people in power that something they tried didn’t work as expected” – Peter Ross. “A state without the means of some change is without the means of its conservation” – Edmund (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)

Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 By Manyok Abraham Thuch & Kuch Kuol Deng A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.