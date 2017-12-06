 
 
 
December 5, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan is set to reinstate its power transmission system to light up the capital, Juba, an official said Tuesday.

Kapoeta power plant. Eastern Equatoria, South Sudan. Feb 4, 2011 (ST)

The minister of dams and electricity, Dhieu Mathok said power transmitted by South Sudan Electricity Corporation (SSEC) is to be revived.

"We are planning to test the electricity operation network on Dec. 16-17, and if things go well automatically we are going to operate the machines by Dec. 23," Mathok told reporters on Tuesday.

Plans, he said, are also underway to introduce prepaid connections and meters to enable SSEC maintain and stabilize supply of power.

"We have adjusted the power tariff, examined the tariff and found out that it was one of the reasons the power supply collapsed. We have revised the tariff to be in uniform within the region like Uganda, Kenya [and] Ethiopia," said Mathok.

According to the minister, they will cut fuel costs as the consumption will drop from 6 million liters to 2 million liters of fuel, a move that will save about 4 million liters of fuel for operating generators daily.

He further said that more electricity supply needed to light up Juba and other parts of the young nation will be boosted by the ongoing construction of new power plant along the River Nile worth 100 Mega Watts that is expected to conclude by August next year.

In October, South Sudan and neighbouring Uganda reached an understanding in an agreement that will see Kampala extend electricity to South Sudan’s border towns of Kaya and Nimule. The deal is in line with the East Africa Community Power Pool Agreement that calls on all member states to connect electricity to each other.

South Sudan, according to the electricity minister, has the lowest electricity consumption per capita in Sub-Saharan Africa compared to Uganda’s current electricity consumption of about 900MW.

However, as of March 2017, Uganda was reportedly exporting 51.1 megawatts (MW) of electricity to Kenya, 14.94MW to Tanzania and 0.27MW to the Democratic Republic of Congo. Also, besides Karuma (600MW) and Isimba (183MW), the landlocked East African country reportedly boasts of many other mini-hydropower plants, which are expected to add between 100MW and 200MW to the national grid.

South Sudan, statistics from African Development Bank (AfDB) show, has the lowest per capita electricity consumption in Africa, with a per capita consumption of between 1 to 3 kWh, compared to an average in Sub-Saharan Africa of 80 kWh. This is reportedly due partly to the underdeveloped energy infrastructure in the young nation, which has been severely impacted by decades of conflict.

According to a 2013 data, only 1% of South Sudan reportedly has access to grid electricity, due to the low level of power generation and the insufficient distribution network. Also, only 4% of urban areas are reportedly connected to power, but these areas are subject to load shedding and forced power outages.

  • 6 December 10:52, by Kwacha Okonyomoi

    No comments. We wait to see!

    • 6 December 11:07, by Don-Don Malith Rual

      Those who have not seen the light 💡 have seen it, the darkest adge have passed, it is now the time for development and you can see, what one can do if you have a little peace of mind,S. Sudan have been engaged in wars for decades, this is what I have been advocating for and folks turn deaf ears on me when I says way is not a good thing, let’s those who have ears listen 👂 now, time to move forwar

      • 6 December 11:11, by Don-Don Malith Rual

        Times to move forward and used the weapons of mass destruction into the weapons of construction 👷 and development. The enemies of wars are now geolouse about this and we have to poch a head and move with disversatating forces

  • 6 December 11:00, by Augustino

    Talk with empty promises, just do it people are ready to prepay their usages, what we need is to bring it. It is a good news to hear but stop all generators to keep ordinary citizens sleep well please. Juba is over using private Generators which had made it difficult for civil population sleep comfortably in their houses.

    • 6 December 11:15, by Don-Don Malith Rual

      Agustino:Generators is an old 👵 school systems let’s introduced the use of solar system and it the clean energy ? for power supplies instead of hydro-electric power

    • 6 December 12:34, by jubaone

      Agustino,
      These hopeless ministers are losers and just dont want to develop at all. Still thinking of generators when they could develop hydro-electricty on the Nile in Nimule to produce over 250MW. Like idiots who go thirsty when you have water flowing at your door steps. What? These are cursed creatures, not different from chimps except they have blazers and neckties and walk on 2 legs

      • 6 December 15:10, by South South

        jubaone,

        This minister need our support because he is trying to do some good for our country. If he fails to fulfill his promise, we all will go after him, but wicked people like you are always attacking people, even good people, you attack them for now reason. I am now coming to realize that you were raised in very difficult environment. This is the only reason you so every negative.

        • 6 December 15:34, by jubaone

          South South,
          You reinforce my assertion that jienges like you are simply followers. You think bcoz he´s a minister he´s always right, bullshit. SS can develop hydro-electricity and become energy self-reliant. We can then develop industries which need lots of energy. But using generators is for fools and lazy thinkers. start thinking BIG. Yes we can.

          • 6 December 19:12, by Eastern

            jubaone,

            I couldn’t agree more....Dinka youths are mostly followers; especially of ELDERS....!

  • 6 December 11:17, by Don-Don Malith Rual

    Let’s see what next..

  • 6 December 21:38, by Sunday Junup

    Waiting for his business to happen because he is targeting Tarif from Juba population

  • 7 December 04:19, by Whortti Bor Manza

    You bastard. Where is that electricity sources from which the power will be distributed?
    These beasts called the Dinkas can really lie.

  • 9 December 20:47, by Manyngoo

    "We have adjusted the power tariff, examined the tariff and found out that it was one of the reasons the power supply collapsed. We have revised the tariff to be in uniform within the region like Uganda, Kenya [and] Ethiopia," said Mathok.

    This is absolutely nonsense! the reality is that this sector is not an exemption from SPLM corruption that destroyed the whole country.

  • 9 December 20:53, by Manyngoo

    People were paying the tariff frequently but they were not getting electricity regularly because their was no money for fuel and maintenance of the power plant gradually everything broke down. the money we paid always ended up in the pockets of individuals.

