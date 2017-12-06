 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 6 December 2017

South Sudan still owes Khartoum $1.3 billion in oil debt: official

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation
JPEG - 20 kb
South Sudan’s former deputy finance minister, Mou Ambrose Riiny Thiik (courtesy photo)

December 5, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan still owes neighbouring Sudan, from which it seceded in July 2011, up to $1.3 billion as part of a 2012 deal both nations inked to end their disputes over oil matters.

The South Sudanese ex-deputy finance minister, Mou Ambrose Thiik told Reuters prior to his removal from the ministerial post on Friday last week that the figure was equivalent to eight years worth of oil revenues for South Sudan.

South Sudan got the lion’s share of the oil when it split from Sudan in 2011, but it’s only export route is through Sudan, giving Khartoum leverage and leading to ongoing pricing disputes.

Since its independence, however, South Sudan has relied on oil for all incomes, a situation that has significantly compounded ongoing political and economic instability due to the fall in crude oil prices.

In 2012, South Sudan halted its oil production after it failed to agree with Sudan on payment for pipelines to export crude from its oilfields.

But after series of negotiations, South Sudan agreed to pay $3 billion to Khartoum following an agreement both countries signed in 2012.

South Sudan, according to the former deputy finance minister still owes Khartoum $1.3 billion of the amount agreed upon in 2012.

Meanwhile, South Sudan said on Monday that it hopes to reap from the global rise in oil prices to uplift an economy weakened by nearly four years of civil war that led to a halt in the nation’s oil production.

"The oil market is appreciating now very well the oil price is going up its 65 dollars a barrel and yet in South Sudan, it’s something we need to celebrate because our economy is driven by oil. We are going very well in the oil industry," Petroleum minister, Ezekiel Lol Gatkuot told reporters in the capital, Juba.

According to the Petroleum minister, members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), as well as non-OPEC states, have agreed to continue with the oil control to stabilize the market.

Gatkuoth, however, admitted that oil production declined due to ongoing civil war, but says efforts underway to improve the output.

According to South Sudanese officials, production in the past reached as high as 350,000 bpd but fell after a dispute with Sudan over fees for pumping South Sudan’s crude through Sudan’s export pipeline, which led South Sudan to halt production in 2012.

War-torn South Sudan depends 98% on oil revenues to fund its annual budget.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 6 December 08:28, by Khent

    And this is precisely why the morons in Juba deserve death a thousand times over. Over $18 billion dollars have been lost to corruption and we are providing financial sustenance to an enemy State.

    repondre message

    • 6 December 09:48, by jubaone

      Khent,
      These hopeless "liberators" are stashing off $1.3b to Khartoum for the crimes they committed against Junubin whereas these slave traders and bastards have paid NOTHING to the misery, tragedy and devastation they have caused us. How could such bastards like Pagan Amum and the enire SPLM/A allow that to happen? We were financing our own death! Kiirminal MUST go.

      repondre message

      • 6 December 10:00, by Mohamed

        The crimes were always committed by junubin against each other. Now that our army is out of the South, people see the real tragedy of South Sudan. It has always been Junubin killing Junubin.
        Of course there were also cases of Northerners killing Southerners and Southerners killing Northerners.

        But the most killing has always been junubin killing junubin.

        repondre message

        • 6 December 10:02, by Mohamed

          Killing is an easy word to write.....
          Cant we all stop this nonsense and start developing our countries in a more civilized way?

          repondre message

        • 6 December 14:20, by DumoMakuachdit

          I have been telling you that Kiir is traitor, dictator and spoiler, what happened? Since he was the one who started singing songs that his government is bankrupt while stated that civil servants have not been paid for 6 months and that he has regretted people voted for separation in Khartoum. Now what happened? Mou Ambrose Riiny who had been victimized why he stated that government is broke.

          repondre message

          • 6 December 14:21, by DumoMakuachdit

            Are you not broken? Do Kiir still have enough beers and whisky like before? If yes, then Awan Chan are fools!!!

            repondre message

      • 6 December 12:04, by Khent

        Jubaone

        They have ruined us completely. They have impoverished, abused, humiliated and murdered tens of thousands of our people for their own selfish ends. They all deserve to be forced to face the wall and shot. Every single one of these monstrous psychopaths deserves this fate.

        repondre message

    • 6 December 09:57, by Mohamed

      "enemy state", which built the oil industry and then gave it to you on a silver plate.
      What did you do with it??????

      repondre message

      • 6 December 11:21, by Khent

        Mohamed

        Care to provide any actual evidence for your assertion that the vast majority of the dead in any of the Sudanese civil wars were victims of internal Southern conflict? I mean you must have evidence at hand [from reputable third party sources] that most of the 2 million dead died because of "Junubin killing Junubin."

        repondre message

        • 6 December 11:21, by Khent

          The UN and a plethora of Human rights organizations have extensively documented Khartoum’s human rights violations, and so your pathetic little attempt absolving Khartoum of its many crimes makes you sound incredibly deluded and just as crazy as people wearing tin-foil on their heads.

          repondre message

          • 6 December 11:24, by Khent

            Your attempts at deception are crude, far too transparent and far too easy to debunk. We lost millions under Khartoum, and no one believes your pathetic accounts on the matter. There are no credible people, countries, organisations and institutions that believe that the international terror supporting, radical Islamist, ethnic cleansing Ignaz Nazis genocidaires...

            repondre message

            • 6 December 11:36, by Khent

              ..is only incidentally responsible for a minor portion of the casualties. Khartoum created artificial famines that claimed 250, 000 lives in 1988 and a further 100, 000 in 1998. The creation of artificial famines was a feature of Khartoum’s war strategy. We lost a quarter of million people in just those two years at the hands of Khartoum...

              repondre message

              • 6 December 11:41, by Khent

                Here’s a source on my assertions on the quarter of a million southerners that died as a consequence of Khartoum’s artificial famines and its use of the Baggara militias in just that those few years: http://www.globalpolitics.net/essays/Tom_Rhodes.pdf

                repondre message

                • 6 December 11:42, by Khent

                  You have lost more civilians in State sanctioned ethnic-determined violence than any other Nation within the continent since the Rwandan genocide. You may be content with inducing yourself into some kind of amnesia in regards to the immense human suffering in your own backyard, but to the rest of us -to the rest of the world-... the persistence of this reality is unremitting!

                  repondre message

                  • 6 December 11:43, by Khent

                    According to institutions of international significance, including the world’s quintessential political institution — the UN... your government engaged in a brutal campaign of ethnic determined violence that claimed a quarter of a million innocent lives. That’s infinitely more than we have lost in all of our tribal conflicts in the South since the condominium.

                    repondre message

                    • 6 December 11:44, by Khent

                      I hope you realise that even the Centre for Research on the Epidemiology of Disasters (CRED), a research unit with links to the World Health Organisation estimates that 298 271 died in Darfur over a 17-month period, from September 2003 to January 2005. The UN and the World Health Organization estimated that 10, 000 people were dying each and every month when Darfur was its worst...

                      repondre message

                      • 6 December 11:51, by Khent

                        The oil infrastructure was financed by South Sudan’s resources; it was ’Southern’ oil and land that you relied upon for all your infrastructure construction in the 90s and the 2000s. It’s laughable that you would try to pretend that the financial resources that payed for all that infrastructure was somehow acquired from somewhere other than the ’South’ and the prospects for profit from it...

                        repondre message

                        • 6 December 11:53, by Khent

                          In 1980, President Nimeiri instructed his Attorney General Hassan el Turabi to redraw Sudan’s map for administrative purposes. The Attorney General executed this task and presented a “new” map to the Parliament that year. The new map carved away oil areas such as Heglig and Bentiu from the South. (Integration and Fragmentation of the Sudan: An African Renaissance, February 21, 2011)

                          repondre message

                          • 6 December 11:54, by Khent

                            The Kafia Kingi enclave was part of Bahr al-Ghazal province when Sudan gained independence in 1956. In 1960 it was transferred to Darfur, which had become a province of Sudan in 1916. (The Kafia Kingi Enclave: People, Politics and History in the North-south Boundary Zone of Western Sudan – Edward Thomas)

                            repondre message

                            • 6 December 11:59, by Khent

                              The citations above perfectly sum up why Sudan is an enemy State. If you annex and occupy lands [that are larger than Lebanon] and kill millions of people and then act surprised when you’re recognised as an enemy... then you’re insane. Just be glad that these death-deserving traitors are in charge in Juba, because when they are replaced by dragons... we’ll come back for all our lands.

                              repondre message

                              • 6 December 16:55, by jubaone

                                Khent,
                                Sadly, the regime in Juba has no strategic national interest. First, we break all diplomatic ties with jellaba state and only establish them once all "annexed SS" lands are brought back. Secondly, all 4 freedoms and any agreements revoked and all jellaba expelled out of SS for a period not less than 40yrs. This is to let our wounds heal and the "Angry Generations" to convalesce.

                                repondre message

                                • 7 December 01:53, by Khent

                                  Jubaone

                                  Exactly! The corrupt, mass-murdering thieves in Juba are only concerned about further enriching themselves and jostyling for power - at our expense. The measures you outlined are precisely the actions we need to take.

                                  repondre message

                              • 6 December 20:43, by Eastern

                                Khent,

                                I will refer to the next time as the Dinka advocate.....Remember Bona Malwal and Christian Aid International and the Malual Dinka folks and their ensalvement voluntary or forced......

                                repondre message

      • 6 December 15:06, by jubaone

        Mohammed,
        If I’d the chance to shape the post COA political dynamics in SS, the first thing would be to place a 20yr moratorium onbSS-Khartoum relations. No economic, cultural and social relations would be tolerated with jellaba enemy state. Such would only reinforce subserviency and jellaba racial pride. SS must believe in themselves and forget jellabadom.

        repondre message

        • 7 December 00:20, by Bazinguaboy

          And we still have thousands of South Sudanese seeking refuge in the"Enemy State"! Moratorium, My foot!

          repondre message

          • 7 December 01:45, by Khent

            It goes both ways; there are over 272 000 Sudanese refugees in South Sudan from Kordofan and Blue Nile.

            repondre message

            • 7 December 08:13, by Habibi

              500,000 south sudanese refugees in Sudan + another 700,000 already in north refusing to go back to the hell down stairs. 2.5 million south sudanese refugees scattered around the region. what a beautiful country you niggas built

              repondre message

              • 7 December 11:55, by Khent

                Habibi

                You lost half a million people in Darfur — a figure that is 10x higher than the figure in South Sudan and yet Darfur is a "paradise" by comparison? A "paradise" in which 10, 000 people were dying each and every month. Yep, sounds like "paradise" to me. LOL!

                repondre message

                • 7 December 18:30, by Habibi

                  The figure of deaths in Darfur are 10,000 (Sudan government figures). The deaths in South Sudan are 50,000-100,000. Besides, Darfur is a war of 10 years ago whereas you guys still killing eachother in the bushes. Hyperinflation, collased GDP, rape , diseases, refugees etc... its only a matter of time hhhhh

                  even the west nowdays is trying to get us stuck with you guys again under the table LMFAO

                  repondre message

                  • 7 December 18:41, by Khent

                    Habibi

                    Ah, yes because the figures from radical Islamist, State sponsors of terror actually carry weight. ROFL! The UN and many other organisations are a lot more credible than Bashir and his genocidal ’government’. And it does not matter how long ago (not long) you lost half a million people. It happened and that’s what matters.

                    repondre message

                    • 7 December 19:05, by Khent

                      ..Nobody is trying to get South Sudan to rejoin the North. That’s a figment of your wild imagination. There is no way on earth anyone would push such incredibly insane (and stupid) proposal . Stop smoking crack.

                      repondre message

                      • 7 December 19:44, by Habibi

                        hmmm honestly, looking at the state of the south today I don’t think anyone on earth would want you guys anyways hhhhhh

                        Sudan GDP 2017 at $118 BN IMF, (ranks 6th in Africa), whereas your south has a GDP of below $3 BN XD lmao, even Somalia has a higher GDP what a success stry you niggas are lmfao

                        repondre message

                    • 7 December 19:47, by Habibi

                      ROFL your black ass elsewhere. even at the wildest propaganda estimates the nrth lost 300,000 out of a population of 40 million whereas you fuckes lost 100,000 in a matter of 3 years out of a population of 10 million. so per capita (propaganda wise) you lost more people. now think about developing that heel down south instead lmao you failure

                      repondre message

                    • 7 December 19:50, by Habibi

                      honestly if you were american calling the north terorist, then I might have been offended but gosh....

                      you are a ’’south sudanese’’ lmfao XD like wtf, there is nothing to gain from bombing huts down south. you guys got a smaller GDP then Somalia and exported nearly 3 million refugees regionally.

                      repondre message

                      • 7 December 22:37, by Khent

                        Habibi

                        Oh I forgot, you people believe yourselves to be Arabs even though the Lebanese thought you were mocking them when you bootleg ’Arabs’ were claiming the Arab identity as the Lebanese authorities subjected you bootleg ’Arabs’ to beatings. South Sudan has a population closer to 10 million, and so your Darfur genocide is still worse...

                        repondre message

                        • 7 December 22:41, by Khent

                          The half a million estimate still stands. What’s that self-deprecating saying that you bootleg ’Arabs’ say about yourselves? Oh, it’s first among the Africans and last among the Arabs. And no, Somalia does not have a larger economy than South Sudan. I’ll need you to provide sources for your claim that has the 6th largest economy and that Somalia has a larger GDP than South Sudan.

                          repondre message

                          • 7 December 23:05, by Habibi

                            Somalia had surpassed South Sudan since 2016 in terms of GDP. In 2017, Somalia GDP stood at $6.52 BN. South Sudan GDP in the same year stands at just $3.06 BN. This is from IMF world economic outlook database October 2017. please bear in mind that in 2011, when North gave you independence, you GDP stood at $17.19 BN, but we all know how smart south sudanese negroids are hhhhhhh

                            repondre message

                            • 7 December 23:09, by Habibi

                              Now obviously I don’t expect a south sudani to understand this information, because to him/her as long as they independent from north they still wave flags high. But North GDP surpassed that of Morocco in 2017 at $118 BN. The countries in front of Sudan are Angola, Algeria , South Africa, Egypt and Nigeria (which has the largest population in Africa).

                              repondre message

                        • 7 December 22:57, by Habibi

                          hhhh Lebanon? out of all arab countries which support Sudan financially such as Saudi , UAE and Qatar... that invest billions into our economy, the gulf states which hosts a million Sudanese easily interacting and living alonsgside with the real arabs... yet you use lebanon 9which I barely hear about) as an example? lebanese opinion is the last of my worries tbh, so try something else nigga

                          repondre message

                        • 7 December 23:01, by Habibi

                          I know you negroids have low IQ levels, but it is basic math. If south sudan is 10 million and 100,000 of its people are killed, then it lost %1 of its people. If the North, according to propaganda of the same figure we hear since 2003 is true and is 300,000 of its 40 million population, then north lost %0.75 of its population. so clearly, you negroids are worse off.

                          repondre message

                          • 8 December 02:37, by Khent

                            Habibi

                            Look at this confused Negro (yes, that’s what you are) asserting claims without any evidence. You need to provide sources, bootleg ’Arab’. I know you won’t provide the sources because you’re retarded. The real Arabs of the Gulf invest into your economy and determine what your policy with Iran and you die for them in Yemen like dogs.

                            repondre message

                            • 8 December 02:48, by Khent

                              You claim to citing the IMF, so you should be to provide sources. The World Bank does not support your assertion that Sudan has a GDP of $118 billion, you brain dead hick. Morocco has a higher GDP and has revenues almost 3x in excess of your revenues. Now, be a good bootleg Arab and provide the sources for Somalia’s economy im comparison to the South.

                              repondre message

                              • 8 December 02:53, by Khent

                                I dare you to provide a single source from the IMF or the World Bank for your claim that Somalia has a larger GDP than South Sudan. You won’t be able to for obvious reasons. This is not a Quran lesson, I need concrete evidence. Chop, chop, you hilariously confused Negro. Go anywhere in the world and tell them you’re not a Negro-black and be met with laughter...

                                repondre message

                                • 8 December 02:58, by Khent

                                  ..Even Bashir now acknowledges that he’s black and that Sudanese like him are also black. If the Arab world were to choose who was a real Arab, do you honestly *think* that they would choose your black ass over any Lebanese from Tripoli or Beirut? ROFL!

                                  repondre message

                                  • 8 December 19:05, by Habibi

                                    south sudani slave, your arab jokes are as boring as your black ass, which happened to be the darkest in the world...

                                    Sudan is past that stage, Sudan FDI stock reached $42 Billion. Its GDP at $118 BN, competing against largest economies in Africa and arab world. even your oil, we get more from it then you negros get from it yourselfs lmao

                                    repondre message

                                    • 8 December 19:08, by Habibi

                                      whereas you guys cant even keep your capital together. Somalis using your country as an economic, social, environmental and educational failure. does your son even go to school? how many south sudanese kids in school right now? you are a failure, a joke of africa. you people are savages, with a smaller economy than somalia and will always carry the slave mentality

                                      repondre message

                                • 8 December 19:02, by Habibi

                                  I know this aint a quran lesson, this is a economis 101 session for black south sudanese slaves LMFAO

                                  nigga Somalia GDP at $6 BN you guys at $3BN XD fail, https://www.imf.org/external/pubs/ft/weo/2017/02/weodata/weoselgr.aspx both organisations say the same thing LMFAO, this is hilarious hhhhhh

                                  repondre message

                                  • 8 December 19:13, by Habibi

                                    Another thing I just remembered, weren’t you negros ranked as the most ugly looking people in Africa? more funny/ugly looking then even kenyans? lmao

                                    your own ’’brothers’’ think you are the ugliest lmao, add to that being the most illiterate, dumbest , smelliest etc. most of which is true IMO and accoring to latest figures, what a joke. failed country, economy and people hhhhhh

                                    repondre message

                                    • 8 December 22:13, by Khent

                                      Habibi

                                      I’m not joking. You assume the identity of a whole other group of people - making you mental slaves in addition to actually fighting for them in Yemen. You people are the most craven slaves the world over. You eclipse physical slavery; it’s psychological and spiritual. Pathetic really...

                                      repondre message

                                      • 9 December 09:38, by Habibi

                                        nigga, spare us your lovely fairy tales and focus on your country. It is in a worse state than Somalia. Its really nice kicking your butt, but please, such comments from a ’’south sudanese’’ is not really hurtful.

                                        you been called the ugliest people in africa, the biggest joke and mistake. enough said, now go catch up with somalia

                                        repondre message

  • 6 December 23:05, by Habibi

    South Sudan better keep paying us. Thats all the south is good for anyway, the little oil revenues it has left. the rest is useless, a hell of state where people do nothing but kill each other.

    enjoy the new state, we got what we need from you guys anyways.

    repondre message

    • 7 December 01:43, by Khent

      Habibi

      Where is Darfur? Is it North or South? You lost a quarter of a million to half a million people in that conflict, so maybe you should direct the moralising to the North. What happened in Darfur is the worst genocide since Rwanda.

      repondre message

      • 7 December 08:09, by Habibi

        sure, western propaganda... the same propaganda which claimed you niggas were abused by north and as soon as you get independent, you will build a switzerland....

        let me remind you that Darfur is a paradise compared to your failure of a south today. with the largest famine in africa since ethiopia in the 1980’s. collapsed economy,corruption , hyperinflation , 2.5 million refugees , you name it

        repondre message

        • 7 December 11:56, by Khent

          Habibi

          Do you actually mean to say that the very well documented cases of State sanctioned ethnic cleansing in Darfur is merely a derivative of subterfuge by the UN!? You illustrate for us the fallacy of spamming patently foolish arguments and imagining that anyone might be persuaded into something, other than how incredibly dim-witted you are.

          repondre message

          • 7 December 12:05, by Khent

            So annexing mineral rich ’Southern’ lands, assassinating chiefs, unleashing Arab militias, causing artificial famines in the 80s and 90s and more, is not mistreatment? It’s all just propaganda? Interesting. Look up the annexation of the Lebanon size Kafia Kingi and argue that the case (among others) is not evidence of mistreatment..

            repondre message

            • 7 December 12:22, by Khent

              The West did not claim that South Sudan would turn into Switzerland after gaining independence. Your arguments are based on straw men. Definition of a Straw man: The attempt to evade stated facts, by substituting them with statements no one ever made to begin with. Tired lame fools do the same things - make up stuff no one said and try to debate it, and so evade what is actually being said.

              repondre message

              • 7 December 18:28, by Habibi

                Oh I see the denials starting to fly out, lets stop a bit there hhhhh...

                Nigga, South Sudan is the ’’joke’’ of Africa nowadays. we all know western propaganda against the north, whereas the reality is that you guys cannot live in peace. You will always be fighting each other even within the sudanese civil war, you guys were killing eachother

                repondre message

                • 7 December 18:37, by Khent

                  Habibi

                  Yes, it’s all propaganda when it concerns the North. LOL! And you’re speaking of denials? Whether or not you acknowledge that Sudan has had the worst genocide in the world since Rwanda is immaterial. You lost 10x as many people as the ’South’ that are apparently only good at killing eaching other. You’re Gold medalists in genocide.

                  repondre message

                  • 7 December 19:42, by Habibi

                    how can we be gold medalist when according to your own propaganda Sudan is 2nd to Rwanda hhhhh

                    10x is a funny figure when according to recent reports South Sudan has killed 100,000 of its own people even though they only about 8 million south sudanese lmao XD

                    your country is currently worse then somalia and don’t worry, you will soon outstrip congo where 5 million people were killed.... damn

                    repondre message

                    • 7 December 20:52, by Khent

                      Habibi

                      You’re Gold medalists when atrocities prior to Darfur are taken into consideration. There is no way this war will escalate to the point where millions end up dying, your ill-wishes not withstanding.

                      repondre message

                      • 7 December 23:12, by Habibi

                        who said millions died in our territory? if anything you negroids brought war to yourselfs, just like you doing now. and like I already said, at worst western propaganda Sudan lost 0.75% of its population whereas you guys already lost 1%. You guys have got a smaller economy then that of Somalia and you still barking like a dog lmfao

                        repondre message

                        • 8 December 03:36, by Khent

                          Habibi

                          Your Islamist government declared Jihad and killed millions of Southerners after they refused to have their territories annexed, so those atrocities count. I just checked figures from the most recent census in South Sudan and we have a population of close to 13 million...

                          repondre message

                          • 8 December 03:43, by Khent

                            ..Meaning that we have a poulation that is a little over 3x smaller while suffering casualties 5x more. Try again. I know your parents are probably first cousins, but do you really think asserting claims without a single source will just be accepted? It’s retarded to claim that Somalia has a higher GDP. Provide your sources, bootleg ’Arab’.

                            repondre message

                            • 8 December 03:56, by Khent

                              Correction:

                              We have a population a little over 3x smaller while you suffered casualties 5x higher, so... You need to try a new approach. Oh and repeating claims over and over again without a shred of evidence is laughable. And what’s worse, you’re a bootleg ’Arab’, so your claims are automatically suspect...

                              repondre message

                              • 8 December 03:56, by Khent

                                ..It’s also a fallacy. Your posts are an example of ad nauseum fallacy. Definition of Ad nauseum fallacy: Repeating claims as if repetition were proof. Our conversations go nowhere because your fantasies are trapped and crushed by facts, that cause you attempt to repeat the same old lies.

                                repondre message

                                • 8 December 03:57, by Khent

                                  You are simply attempting to foster a lie, by repetition. The reason why this is a flaw in reasoning is that the validity or truth of an idea has absolutely nothing whatsoever to do with how often the idea is repeated. You can repeat something dozens of times and it will still be false, while a truth remains a truth even if it is stated only once.

                                  repondre message

                                  • 8 December 18:50, by Habibi

                                    dinka slave, I gave to you the name of the organisation, The year of publication, the time of publication and where you ’’country’’ stands. South Sudan GDP is at $3 billion whereas Somalia is at $6 Billion LMFAO you guys are jokes.

                                    I know you probably been sucking too much cow organs like your dad taught you, showering with cow piss but take a break and check where your country stands

                                    repondre message

                                    • 8 December 18:53, by Habibi

                                      You see brother, while you been showering with cow piss your brother across the border up north been competing with largest economies of africa. whereas yur black ass been surpassed by somalia hhhhh

                                      https://www.imf.org/external/pubs/ft/weo/2017/02/weodata/weoselgr.aspx

                                      repondre message

                                      • 8 December 18:54, by Habibi

                                        I find it funny how you keep saying am lying whereas your broke as been lying 24/7 without eveidence. Ever heard of the idiot that throws stones while his own house ade of glass? that pretty much describes your situation. using high made up figures that even Sudans enemies never use hhhhh 5x more? nigga take a seat

                                        repondre message

                                        • 8 December 18:57, by Habibi

                                          even at your biggest propaganda, you guys lost 100k out of 13 million making you lose %0.76 of your population. whereas north, which according to ’’propagadna’’ lost 300k out of 40 million means we lost %0.75 of the population. I have not even mentione yet the fact that we in reality lost just 10k according to government statistics. so close your legs nigga

                                          repondre message

                                          • 8 December 18:59, by Habibi

                                            Now like I said before, nigga, your country has a smaller economy then Somalia. So even a somali would use your country as an example of failure. whats even more funny is the fact that your economy was at peak when we handed you the keys, look where your slave mentality took you. hhhhh wha a fail,north GDP $118 BN whereas you guys at $3 BN LMFAO failures.....

                                            repondre message

                                            • 8 December 22:09, by Khent

                                              Habibi

                                              Typical. The confused black poodle and mental slave of the real Arabs wants to call people slaves. Oh the irony. You had a pact with the real Arabs and sold a quarter of a million of your own people into slavery, and now you assume their identity. ROFL! I’ve been amusing you this entire time, because I could have just provided sources from a quick Google search to obilerate your laughable

                                              repondre message

                                              • 9 December 09:31, by Habibi

                                                mental slave is not a term, real or fake who gives a shit? they are freakin cow herders lmao

                                                nigga, yo broke ass been proven wrong at every single spot and whats even more funny is that you yourself couldn’t dispite shit. Your country is a joke and your people are a failure. both politacally and socially. now go play catch up with somalia LMFAO

                                                repondre message

                                                • 9 December 09:34, by Habibi

                                                  hhhhh what a joke, the only slaves that were ever sold to arabs were negros captured from down south like yourselfs XD

                                                  you were slaves to arabs, turks , europeans and specially us until the UN decided to give sub humans like yourself rights, even though you shower with cow piss lmao. I respect poor people, but even poor people dont do that..... disgusting society

                                                  repondre message

                                                  • 9 December 12:43, by Khent

                                                    Habibi

                                                    Please tell me that the pedestrian, blithering drivel above isn’t the best you can do. Your imagined victories are every bit as real as your Arab identity. ROFL! You haven’t proven a single claim. I’ve been toying with you; I’ve been trying to see if you could actually defend your claims...

                                                    repondre message

                                                    • 9 December 12:44, by Khent

                                                      https://data.worldbank.org/country/somalia

                                                      https://data.worldbank.org/country/south-sudan

                                                      The sources from the World Bank show that South Sudan has a GDP of $18 billion while Somalia has just $6 billion. Now, show us how deluded you are, and try to explain exactly how the sources I provided are wrong. I’ll have to stop and wait for you to think up some answers...

                                                      repondre message

                                                      • 9 December 12:47, by Khent

                                                        You have yet to produce any quote, cite any scholar, or produce anything at all in support of your preposterous assertions. You have presented nothing! Must be lonely. You gave up your identity, adopted another in its place and you now die for those that actually truly embody this identity. Yeah, you’re a slave. Actually, you’re lower than a slave...

                                                        repondre message

                                                        • 9 December 12:49, by Khent

                                                          You’re obscenely proud of assuming the identity of people that undeniably enslaved you before and after the Baqt - the pact that mandated the provision of slaves from your own population to the Arabs for 700 years; you adopted the identity, language, customs and mannerisms of an alien people. You traded your own people as slaves for grains and spices for almost 700 years...

                                                          repondre message

                                                          • 9 December 12:50, by Khent

                                                            ..You voluntarily gave 360 of your own people to the real Arabs on an annual basis for almost 700 years. That doesn’t sound like much at first glance, but that’s almost a quarter of a million souls that you betrayed and traded for grain and spices when it was all said and done! The irony of it all is just too funny.

                                                            repondre message

                                                            • 9 December 12:51, by Khent

                                                              So let’s recap what we’ve learned, shall we...

                                                              Fact: You were enslaved by the very Arabs that conquered Egypt in the 7th century AD, before and after the Baqt. Fact: You voluntarily committed your people to the horrors and indignities of slavery. Fact: You then surrendered your own culture, customs, identity and language for that of those that enslaved you...

                                                              repondre message

                                                              • 9 December 12:55, by Khent

                                                                You have been far more intimated with the institution of slavery than we ever were. We resisted the Arabs from the moment we encountered them and have never wavered, while you adopted their identity and are now proud to die for them in Yemen. ROFL!

                                                                repondre message

                                                              • 9 December 19:16, by Habibi

                                                                hhhhh nigga getting facts out his ass as usual. Nigga both me and you know clearly that Baqt was about supplying egypt with slaves, but do ya know which slaves they on about? slaves from modern day jonglei and unity state from the green southern lands. its funny how you refer back to things that happened centuries ago lmfao. slave

                                                                repondre message

                                                        • 9 December 19:12, by Habibi

                                                          hahahahah LMFAO nigga you a South Sudanese, a freakin south sudanese.... you sit your black ass here talking about resisting arabs whereas you guys were enslaved by us all the way till 1998. am the lonely one, nigga I aint the one whos sucking cow organs as a tradition :D

                                                          trust me, identity lessons from a south sudani is the last that comes to an educated persons mind. you the lonely ugly one

                                                          repondre message

                                                      • 9 December 19:06, by Habibi

                                                        I dont need to sto and think for your black ass whatsoever because your own sources prove you wrong hhhhh nigga $18 Bn was in 2011! when we gave you the keys, it on your own source LMFAO. that is exactly what I told your negro ass before. the world bank has your economy at 2015 stood at $9 BN which was the latest recorded in that organisation. Somalia $6 bn this year, ss $3 BN IMF 2017 what a joke

                                                        repondre message

                                                        • 9 December 19:08, by Habibi

                                                          So yea, you negros are below Somalia like I said before. and guess whats even more funn? am gonna use your own link against you hhhhhhh https://data.worldbank.org/country/south-sudan

                                                          you guys are fucked mentally, socially and physically. the ugliest looking africans ever damn!

                                                          repondre message

                                                    • 9 December 19:01, by Habibi

                                                      imagined victories? lmao nigga, the state of your country right now is considered a victory LMFAO. I can’t help it that your black ass comes from the country with the lowest IQ in africa, that is why your country is a joke. toying with me? hhhhh nigga please, you aint seen nothin yet... hold tight

                                                      repondre message

                                                      • 10 December 01:14, by Khent

                                                        Habibi

                                                        The Baqt never extended to Jonglei or Upper Nile in general. It was Nubians that were being exchanged for grains and spices by their own leaders. You won’t be able to prove that the Baqt arrangement extended into those areas...

                                                        repondre message

                                                        • 10 December 01:17, by Khent

                                                          In the beginning the slaves were Nubians, but the merchants from Egypt began to raid people from the outskirts of the kingdoms, for instance the Dinka. It is worth noting that quite early both ’Nubian’ and ’Sudanese’ were terms used for ’slaves’. (A Concise History of South Sudan, Anders Breidlid)

                                                          repondre message

                                                          • 10 December 01:19, by Khent

                                                            I’ll repeat:

                                                            You bootleg ’Arabs’ voluntarily sold your own Nubians to the Arabs and then you adopted their identity. The Dinka did not voluntarily deliver themselves to slavery and did not debase themselves by adopting the Arab identity. ROFL! Arabs actually had to fight us and raid us to achieve what they got from you, voluntarily!

                                                            repondre message

                                                          • 10 December 01:24, by Khent

                                                            Now, tell me that the source is wrong and that you didn’t actually sell your own (Nubian) people to the Arabs for grains and spices. The Egyptians raided the Dinka, so that’s altogether removed from your arrangement with them to deliver Nubian slaves to Egypt. The Dinka were not part of the Baqt - you were. ROFL!

                                                            repondre message

                                            • 9 December 12:59, by Khent

                                              Habibi

                                              Your post is an interesting example of how you lie to yourself in order to sustain your delusions. You have a vivid, child-like imagination. Your posts inform on the assumption that an idea, once imagined, must exist as a physical reality, simply because it is imagined. It’s hilarious and tragic at the same time...

                                              repondre message

                                              • 9 December 13:08, by Khent

                                                You seem to think that you have produced facts. A *fact* is something that can be verified. A *fact* is something that can be reproduced for analysis. A *fact* is given credence to by multiple, impartial and dispassionate sources affirming its veracity. Are you doing that ghastly thing again in which you gratuitously redefine words for your own ends?

                                                repondre message

                                                • 9 December 13:08, by Khent

                                                  You absurdly continue to claim that Somalia has a larger GDP than South Sudan and that this is supported by figures from an IMF report. To humour you, you were challenged to provide evidence beyond your say so and of course ignored the request, which is a useful method of demonstrating that a person knows what they are talking about...

                                                  repondre message

                                                  • 9 December 13:09, by Khent

                                                    At that point your argument was dead. All you’ve done since is death-twitch like a chicken with its head cut off, spewing sour grapes from your decapitated gullet. If you had evidence with citations and the relevant sources, why is it that your posts consists only of rhetoric, but not of actual evidence of any kind? You’re not playing dodgy — It’s clear, you’re simply stupid.

                                                    repondre message

                                                    • 9 December 13:11, by Khent

                                                      Somalia does not have a larger GDP than South Sudan. No one believes this or thinks this other than you. Though I doubt that you actually believe it, because, well.... it’s just dumb. Full props to you for your imaginative piece of fluff rhetoric. If IMF statistics affirm what you’re saying, then it shouldn’t be too difficult for you to duly provide these authoritative citations...

                                                      repondre message

                                                      • 9 December 13:12, by Khent

                                                        ..accompanied by the relevant sources, specifically outlining your laughable lies. Throughout our exchanges you have demonstrated a terrible habit in which you consistently juxtapose fact with fiction. You ignore facts, misrepresent data, or just make stuff up when all else fails. Intellect-free garble and context-free ranting is no substitute for *relevant* and fully-contextualized evidence...

                                                        repondre message

                                                        • 9 December 13:14, by Khent

                                                          Your ridiculous figures that you so desperately assert time and time again must exist outside the mere contours of your mind - and so it shouldn’t be too hard for you to prove your claims with citations and an actual source with those specific figures from the IMF or the World Bank...

                                                          repondre message

                                                          • 9 December 13:15, by Khent

                                                            .. like I did. Your laughable claim that Somalia has a higher GDP than South Sudan makes absolutely no sense, and yet you expect people to be stupid enough to just go Okey-dokey? You’ve not presented evidence for your claims. You’re just spinning in circles after yourself, as neurotic retards and diseased animals are prone to...

                                                            repondre message

                                                            • 9 December 13:16, by Khent

                                                              You better stop spinning and find some documents, fast! I have a feeling you won’t be forthcoming in this regard. Two things can happen: 1) You will answer my request for evidence, and if you’re forthcoming, I will thank you for enlightening me. 2) You will not answer my request with evidence, in which case the debate is over...

                                                              repondre message

                                                              • 9 December 13:17, by Khent

                                                                ..and there is no reason for me to pursue this any further. Not to deprive you of your natural right to certain failure, but you have a snowball’s chance in Hades of proving your claims. It’s clear to any third party observer that every instance in which you are pressed for evidence in the form of citations, documents and sources, you disappear into a cloud of verbiage...

                                                                repondre message

                                                                • 9 December 13:18, by Khent

                                                                  What do you mean by my brothers? Are you really still trying to maintain the tragic delusion that you’re somehow detached from your own blackness? I sense a slow wit and a Pinocchio complex; I’m a real Arab. ROFL!

                                                                  repondre message

                                                                  • 9 December 13:19, by Khent

                                                                    Even if one were to believe the fake news that other Africans voted South Sudanese as the ugliest among them, that would be infinitely preferable to dropping my identity, my true self and adopting the identity of somebody else. That’s a lot better than dying in Yemen for the Saudis in their geopolitical contest with Iran. I can’t feel insulted by you...

                                                                    repondre message

                                                                    • 9 December 13:21, by Khent

                                                                      I can’t be insulted by a servant of the Arabs; a servant of the body, mind and spirit. You’re obscenely proud of assuming the identity of people that undeniably enslaved you before and after the Baqt - the pact that mandated the provision of slaves from your own population to the Arabs for 700 years; you adopted the identity, language, customs and mannerisms of an alien people...

                                                                      repondre message

                                                                      • 9 December 13:21, by Khent

                                                                        You traded your own people as slaves for grains and spices for almost 700 years. You voluntarily gave 360 of your own people to the real Arabs on an annual basis for almost 700 years. That doesn’t sound like much at first glance, but that’s almost a quarter of a million souls that you betrayed and traded for grain and spices when it was all said and done! The irony of it all is just too funny.

                                                                        repondre message

                                                                        • 9 December 13:22, by Khent

                                                                          So let’s recap what we’ve learned, shall we...

                                                                          Fact: You were then enslaved by the very Arabs that conquered Egypt in the 7th century AD, before and after the Baqt. Fact: You voluntarily committed your people to the horrors and indignities of slavery. Fact: You then surrendered your own culture, customs, identity and language for that of those that enslaved you...

                                                                          repondre message

                                                                          • 9 December 13:30, by Khent

                                                                            And there is not a shred of evidence that Europeans ever enslaved Southerners. If you want to continue to argue that Europeans enslaved Southerners, then you need to provide citations and their relevant sources. This is not a question of correcting you. It’s not even a question of you lying...again. It’s a question of you not being able to help it, because you’re mentally ill.

                                                                            repondre message

                                                                            • 9 December 18:56, by Habibi

                                                                              oops was your black pussy kicked too hard? hhhhhh I see a number of comments flying around, don’t worry my little slave. I will reply to them all 1 by 1 :)

                                                                              repondre message

                                                                              • 9 December 18:58, by Habibi

                                                                                shit just counted all of them, 23 comments? sounds like you been going through a harch period

                                                                                repondre message

                                                                      • 9 December 19:24, by Habibi

                                                                        you think i can be insulted by a delusional southerner, whos country has a smaller economy than Somalia? who was our slave less than 20 years ago? who is most likely illiterate with a culture of sucking cow organs? from a place with extra high HIV levels? a breadbasket of servants and cheap whores? with people that are ranked the ugliest in africa hhhhhh nigga calm your tits

                                                                        repondre message

                                                                    • 9 December 19:34, by Habibi

                                                                      hearing you say that you cant be insulted by me like is like an ape saying it can’t be beaten by Taylor swift. nigga clean your ass and face reality, Sudan is at war in Yemen for regional stability and economic advancement. not like we really care about yemen. oh well, nigga somalia is better than your place so please put that joke of a flag down.

                                                                      repondre message

                                                                  • 9 December 19:27, by Habibi

                                                                    you are a real arab even though you as black as charcoal, interesting...

                                                                    I sense an ape that hasn;t looked in the mirror recently, nigga open your eyes. your uglier than an ape LMFAO XD slave....

                                                                    repondre message

                                                                • 9 December 19:29, by Habibi

                                                                  Its very interesting seeing you so confident that your sweaty black hand can’t be disputed, even though your own links dispute your empty claims. nigga you are a failure, true. you are a joke, true. ugliest in africa, true. our slaves, true. smalled GDP than somalia as of 2017, true. now cose your legs please and save us the drama

                                                                  repondre message

                                                              • 9 December 19:42, by Habibi

                                                                in case debate is over? lmao nigga you living high up the clouds, even your own evidence has proved your black ass worng. this is hiarious LMFAO

                                                                you actually think you are right, nigga your mum was probably one of those servants we employed in Khartoum hhhhh

                                                                repondre message

                                                        • 9 December 19:44, by Habibi

                                                          Khent

                                                          Your black ass has been giving nothing but lies. You been telling us stories about Baqt not knowing that your own people were those that were traded just like you always were .you ask for evidence when you don’t give any yourself and even those you do give have proved your black ass wrong. South Sudan GDP smaller than Somalia hhhhhh jokes

                                                          repondre message

                                                  • 9 December 19:36, by Habibi

                                                    a pretty sure I put an IMF link up up your black ass some time ago, but again you a south sudanese. you probably were too busy showering with piss

                                                    repondre message

                                              • 9 December 19:18, by Habibi

                                                hhhhh Nigga your own sources proved your black ass wrong. Somalia has a larger GDP than South Sudan. IMF 2017 https://knoema.com/IMFWEO2017Oct/imf-world-economic-outlook-weo-database-october-2017

                                                your own source says the same thing. so you are the last slave to talk about imaginations, I would worry about your eye and check the closest surgery ASAP

                                                repondre message

  • 9 December 19:37, by Habibi

    South Sudanese voted most ugly people in Africa 2017 http://nyamile.com/2017/02/04/south-sudanese-voted-most-funny-looking-people-in-africa/

    that didn’t really need a link, you only needed a mirror bruv.

    repondre message

  • 9 December 19:48, by Habibi

    and lmao mental slave. So all those arabs from Sham to Morocco are mental slaves too? after all the real arabs were only the Yemenis. anyway, aint nobody gives a shit. we all know arabs came to sudan as cow herders and mixed with natives. when was last time you heard of black slaves in Saudi? nigga, you country is as shithole worse than somali, take a pill hhhhh

    repondre message

    • 9 December 19:58, by Habibi

      Its all available on Yotube, there are tons of reports of south sudanese enslaved by ottoman empire sent to Egypt. South Sudanese enslaved by Northerners. even till this day, you are nothing but servants (Khadameyn) in the north. nigga your grandad used to lick my grandads shoes. enough said cuz I don’t wanna hurt your negro feelings further. now go play catch up with somalia hhhhhh

      repondre message

      • 10 December 02:00, by Khent

        Habibi

        The Baqt sourced slaves from your own population and I’ve provided a source for this... you have not provided a source for your claim that it was Southerners that were being enslaved. The Ottomans did have conflict with Southern tribes, but at least we didn’t voluntarily sell our own people, like you under the Baqt.

        repondre message

        • 10 December 02:02, by Khent

          In the beginning the slaves were Nubians, but the merchants from Egypt began to raid people from the outskirts of the kingdoms, for instance the Dinka. It is worth noting that quite early both ’Nubian’ and ’Sudanese’ were terms used for ’slaves’. (A Concise History of South Sudan, Anders Breidlid)

          repondre message

  • 9 December 19:50, by Habibi

    HHAHHAHAHA

    honestly during this whole conversation the funniest line was when you said that you can’t be insulted by me hhhhhh. Nigga your as black as charcoal, with red eyes and a bad smell. your country has a GDP smaller than somalia according to your own sources and gained freedom from slavery less than 20 years ago hhhhhh

    repondre message

  • 9 December 19:55, by Habibi

    keep them coming nigga, am ready to school your black ass anytime. be assured that i will keep reminding you of your true place and will keep using your own links against you lmao. you have proven that you are a liar. a liar who doesn’t even know that his own links prove him wrong. it doesn’t matter, you are a south sudanese negroid. always has, always will. disgusting looking people

    repondre message

    • 9 December 23:21, by Khent

      Habibi

      My World Bank Source does not contradict me. You’re seeing things. The Baqt started 700 years ago, and we were all the way in Blue Nile - far away from kingdoms did not reach that far South. The people that live in Yemen, Saudi, Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and the entirety of South Western Asia, are at least all Semites...

      repondre message

      • 9 December 23:25, by Khent

        ..It’s understandable that they would be able to switch from one Semitic language to another. The Lebanese and the Syrians use to speak Aramaic — a cousin of Arabic. You, on the other hand are not Semites and are not even remotely related to these people. You expect people to believe that Nubian men just allowed Arab men to walk in and marry Nubian women...

        repondre message

        • 9 December 23:31, by Khent

          ..and completely reconfigure and replace the identity of North Sudan? You are just confused and delusional people with an inferiority complex towards those Semites in the ’Middle-East’. There is no evidence that you took our people and traded them to the Arabs. You voluntarily traded your own people, but the Egyptians had to raid the Dinka to achieve the same thing...

          repondre message

          • 9 December 23:35, by Khent

            https://books.google.com.au/books?id=moN5lSeDpkkC&pg=PA32&dq=baqt+sudan+Dinka&hl=en&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwj0wOyD_f3XAhWFHZQKHUk6BrMQ6AEINzAC#v=onepage&q=baqt%20sudan%20Dinka&f=false

            There’s the source outlining precisely what I contended. I’ll cite the actual source and show you what you people voluntarily did to yourselves...

            repondre message

            • 9 December 23:40, by Khent

              In the beginning the slaves were Nubians, but the merchants from Egypt began to raid people from the outskirts of the kingdoms, for instance the Dinka. It is worth noting that quite early both ’Nubian’ and ’Sudanese’ were terms used for ’slaves’. (A Concise History of South Sudan, Anders Breidlid)

              repondre message

              • 9 December 23:45, by Khent

                You see, you voluntarily sold your own Nubians to the Arabs and then you adopted their identity. The Dinka did not voluntarily deliver themselves to slavery and did not debase themselves by adopting the Arab identity. ROFL! Arabs actually had to fight us and raid us to achieve what they got from you, voluntarily! That’s why I can’t be insulted by black Sudanese ’Arabs’. LOL!

                repondre message

                • 9 December 23:50, by Khent

                  The Gulf Arabs are having you people die for them in Yemen, because they are truly your masters. It’s not about regional stability; it’s about what the real Arabs can give you in return in recognition of your services to them. It’s really obscene. The Pinocchio comment was aimed at you, idiot...

                  repondre message

                  • 9 December 23:58, by Khent

                    ..You’re the one claiming to be an Arab, not me. ROFL! Seriously, you couldn’t pick up on that? The Arabs have you pretending to be one of them, and so I won’t be applying for that role. You do it so well.

                    repondre message

                    • 10 December 00:03, by Khent

                      The original articles were claiming that the Kenyans were the ugliest in Africa and those idiots in that Nuer website decided to replaced Kikuyu with Dinka. That’s all they did.

                      Source: https://thisisafrica.me/lifestyle/kenyans-voted-ugliest-africans/

                      repondre message

                      • 10 December 00:44, by Khent

                        And you’re really going to compare your Arabization process to Middle-Eastern peoples that have common origins with Arabs? Even Assyrian and Chaldean communities of Iraq and Syria maintain their own identities despite being surrounded and dominated by Arabs for over a millenia. They are actually related to Arabs and even they didn’t do what you did.

                        repondre message

                        • 10 December 02:55, by Khent

                          In addition, the governor complains about the Nubian’s neglect of the baqt – ie. The delivery of Nubian slaves, who were to be supplied yearly according to the compact..( Non-Muslims in the Early Islamic Empire: From Surrender to Coexistence, Milka Levy-Rubin)

                          repondre message

                          • 10 December 02:57, by Khent

                            ..Nubia’s independence began to crack, and was saved only be submission to a baqt treaty of tribute. The new Muslim Arabs took Nubian slaves as baqt tribute, and so well established was the practice that traditions purporting to go back to Muhammed, claimed that he directed Muslims to go to Nubia if they wished to find slave concubines. ((Disciples of All Nations: Pillars of World Christianity)

                            repondre message

                            • 10 December 02:57, by Khent

                              Chronicles note large numbers of Nubian slaves in the Tulunid army in the ninth century and some 50, 000 in the Fatimid army by 1050. (Slavery in the Modern World: A History of Political, Social, and ..., Volume 2)

                              repondre message

                              • 10 December 02:58, by Khent

                                Some contemporary Sudanese writings regard the pact as a humiliating treaty for Nubia in that it compelled them to slaves from their own people to the Muslims and so on. (Sudan, Abdel Salam Sidahmed, Alsir Sidahmed)

                                repondre message

                                • 10 December 03:05, by Khent

                                  And there you have it, the slaves were Nubians; you are reprising your role as slaves to the Arabs, but this time you now hilariously believe that you’re Arabs and are dying for them in Yemen. The Dinka were not even in South Sudan at the time of the Baqt; we were living close to the Ethiopian border and were so aggressive that we took tens of thousands of km2 from the Funj in our migrations...

                                  repondre message

                                  • 10 December 03:25, by Khent

                                    ..South. We took lands from the very same Funj that dominated the North. The Dinka were such a threat that the Funj enlisted the help of the Shilluk to save their kingdom, and so they formed an alliance that was effective for a period of time. The Shilluk even made raids as far North as Khartoum...

                                    repondre message

                                    • 10 December 03:32, by Khent

                                      He further suggested that the Shilluk raided as far down the river as the confluence of the two Niles. This suggestion was later confirmed by Brun-Rollet who contended that the site of the present Khartoum had been a settlement of importance until 1780 when the Shilluk raided the town, destroyed it and massacred all its inhabitants. (Africa from the Sixteenth to the Eighteenth Century, Bethwell

                                      repondre message

      • 10 December 22:46, by Habibi

        hhhhh naaah nigga, your black ass been clapped hard with world bank and IMF figures. Yes, your own source is contradicting your lies. but am not surprised that lying is the only way to get your joke of a people out of this humiliation. whats even more funny is your own source shows 2015 as the latest year whereas mine figures are based on 2017. either way,your black ass been proven wrong

        repondre message

        • 10 December 22:49, by Habibi

          So yes nigga, your country has a smaller GDP than Somalia. World bank, IMF and even your own source say the same thing. That is just an example of your failure of a coutnry and people. I cannot imagine what it is like to be in your position. Ugly , smelly , dumb , poor , charcoal black and illiterate. No matter what link you post, it will say the same thing just like all other links you posted.

          repondre message

          • 10 December 22:52, by Habibi

            In addition to that, it is also funny how you try to give history reminders of things that happened during the BC years XD , most of which is a lie. trying to escape the humiliation of the fact that your nation of slaves and failures has surpassed even somalia. I wish it was only that, but it is proven that you negros are worse off now then you ever were under north sudanese rule

            repondre message

            • 10 December 22:54, by Habibi

              Its even to the level that your econom was at its peak when the north handed you the keys in 2011. no need for a link to this, your own link says that your economy was at $18 BN in 2011 and starting crashing down since then till it fell below Somalia today.

              repondre message

              • 10 December 23:00, by Habibi

                Anyways, lets continue schooling your black ass before you go back to sucking cow organs. First of all the original arabs are those in Yemen. common fact know across the entire arab world as recently said by the former Yemeni president last month. All other groups are Arabized groups. from Syria to Morocco. Both through the expansion of Islam as well as Arab conquest of those regions.

                repondre message

                • 10 December 23:03, by Habibi

                  Arabs, were cow herders in Sudan. They inermixed with Nubians and other groups within the Sudan. A way different scenario to what happened in the Magrhreb in which berbers were conquered and forced into being arabs. There is enough evidence that the Nubians traded southerns who were considered sub humans and gave them to the egyptians up north. a tradition that carried on until 20 years ago LMFAO

                  repondre message

                  • 10 December 23:06, by Habibi

                    hhhhh what we did to ourselves? nigga have you even read the title of your own book and source? it clearly says, ’’A Concise History of South Sudan’’. This is the 2nd time you post a link that contradicts what you are saying and in addition to that, it says nothing of the shit coming out of your black ass. LMFAO, no wonder your country worse than somalia hhhhh

                    repondre message

                    • 10 December 23:09, by Habibi

                      hhhhh and in addition to that, selling south sudanese slaves to the arabs has nothing to do with the social interchange between north sudanese and arabs. lmfao fight you? nigga the Kush empire itself owned Egypt for a century and kicked arab butts on ultiple occasions when they actually tried to invade.

                      repondre message

                      • 10 December 23:11, by Habibi

                        hhhhhh nigga you used to fight arabs? nigga our grandparents used to remind us of how easy it was to enslave south sudanese hhhhh you people have always been ur slaves, and will always be. that is why you dark charcoal niggas are always called slaves on our streets hhhh, even doing slave jobs til this day LMFAO

                        repondre message

                        • 10 December 23:13, by Habibi

                          Again, snce you are south sudanese. a country which its economy is smaller than somalia..... you are in no position to comment on Sudans foreign policy. South Sudanese opinion is the last worry of even the weakest states in Africa. Sudan invaded Yemen for economic and politcal benefits, something actually happening as the economy widens up and is competing with the top in Africa.

                          repondre message

                          • 10 December 23:16, by Habibi

                            fake stories that you are trying to spread based on events of a history which is over 700 years ago will not save you from any humiliation. FFS even europeans on that time were nothing but cavemen. you on the other hand, are a breadbasket of refugees, famine, diseases, illiteracy . rebelion. add to that how ugly and smelly south sudanese people are. ugliest in africa.

                            repondre message

                            • 10 December 23:18, by Habibi

                              Again, for the 3rd time. your own source contradicting your statements. the ranking you put for ugliest in AFrica is of 2014. I gave you a link of 2017, when your country ranked ugliest in AFrica. I don’t care whether your Dinka or Nuer, yall south sudanese and ugly AF hhhhh

                              repondre message

                              • 10 December 23:22, by Habibi

                                I hear your black ass talking about shilluk invasion of Khartoum during the days of Funj. was Khartoum even a thing back then during the days of Funj? Human migration, specially in Africa over centuries is nothing new.

                                now since the history book is closed now, lets get back to a comparison between the North and the South based on today. fake stories of 700 years ago won’t give you food today.

                                repondre message

                                • 10 December 23:25, by Habibi

                                  Bottom line of the story, Sudan GDP is at $118 BN (6th in Africa). South Sudan GDP at $3.05 BN, smaller than Somalia at $6 BN. these are 2017 figures. South Sudan peak GDP was in 2011 when we gave you the keys at $18 BN. Since then, your black asses went down below Somalia since 2016. Both WB and IMF stats and your own sources confirm this. you are a failure.

                                  repondre message

                                  • 10 December 23:27, by Habibi

                                    what is even more funny is regardless of famine and war in your country, whos country has literally no money is spending money on weapons. nigga your country has not paid its employees wages for 6 months, your country isn’t even able to print passports due to lack of money. not even mentioned the excessive corruption taking place within your country.

                                    repondre message

                                    • 10 December 23:30, by Habibi

                                      How many south sudanese kids, your future, are in school right now? isn’t the literacy rate in your country below 30%? Don’t even get me started on your IQ levels. Since all of your links contradict your statements, am not surprised your failure of a country is below somalia in literally every modern 2017 ranking. No matter what you say, you are a joke.

                                      repondre message

                                      • 10 December 23:33, by Habibi

                                        even your oil, which is 97% of your income, is mainly taken by the North and Foreign companies. Lets assume the barrel of oil today is at $50 per barrel, the North gets literally $25 per each barrel. then oil companies take their share and then the south is left with the leftovers LMFAO

                                        repondre message

                                        • 10 December 23:35, by Habibi

                                          If you had listened to us in 2012 and agreed to keep dividing oil revenues 50/50 as usual, you wouldve been in a better position today. but fuck sake, its whatever you want to do and your IQ levels put you in this low position below Somalia. not even mentioned the hyperinflation which had reached over 700% in your country.

                                          repondre message

                                          • 10 December 23:39, by Habibi

                                            last time I checked the South Sudanese pound was trading at 130 to just 1 US dollar, compared to only 5 in 2011. what more failures would you want me to list? either way the north doesn’t really need you guys for anything more other than the little transit fees that you have left. the level of your failure shows that Chad is a more prosperous future economic partner then you negros down south

                                            repondre message

                                            • 10 December 23:41, by Habibi

                                              FDI stock in North reached $42 Billion and your negro mind stuck in the stone age without noticing Somalia surpassing your low black slave ass. The North is now competing with the top dogs of Africa. With the economic/political support from GCC which have remoed sanctions, the economy is now opening up to the rest of the world for the first time in 20 years.

                                              repondre message

                                              • 10 December 23:44, by Habibi

                                                thank god is not only that, a major development plan for the Sudanese armed forces. with Sudan negotiating for Su 35 and Su 30 fighter jets as well as S-300 anti aircraft systems and development of navy and ground troops. I now respect Israel too whcih played a role in removing sanctions from Sudan. life looking good for us, you guys playing catch up with somalia hhhhhh

                                                repondre message

                                                • 11 December 01:13, by Khent

                                                  Habibi

                                                  The sources demonstrate that the slaves of the Baqt were Nubians, and so there is no getting away from the fact that you adopted the identity of a people that enslaved you. There’s nothing worse than that; any attempt to pretend that Nubian men just allowed Arab men to marry their women en mass to produce you bootleg ’Arabs’ is absurd...

                                                  repondre message

                                                  • 11 December 01:17, by Khent

                                                    ..You try to justify your inferiority complex by pointing out that populations in the Arabian Peninsula adopted are also Arabized even though they are actually related to the Arabs and have common origins with them. Your argument is akin to asserting that you are every bit as justified adopting the identity of the Arabs as the people that are actually family of the Arabs...

                                                    repondre message

                                                    • 11 December 01:23, by Khent

                                                      It makes a lot more sense for one brother to assume the identity of the other than some stranger that was previously enslaved. You’re not Arabs, and unlike the other Arabized populations, you’re not Caucasians of the Middle-East and North Africa with a common origin with the Arabs. You’re just confused slaves of the Arabs and now you’re dying for them in Yemen.

                                                      repondre message

                                                      • 11 December 01:28, by Khent

                                                        You actually think you’re Arabs? ROFL! You’re delusional people with an inferiority complex towards people that enslaved you - as the sources demonstrate. Europeans, Africans, Asians and Indians have all been enslaved at some point in history, but you actually debased yourselves by claiming the identity of those that enslaved you.
                                                        .

                                                        repondre message

                                                        • 11 December 01:35, by Khent

                                                          .. Peace can be restored and an economy can be salvaged but the mental illness that produced your identity crisis is something else. This is why I don’t feel any of the supposed insults coming from you; a slave of the Arabs that abandoned his own true self and now gladly dies for the Arabs in Yemen. You basically worship the Arabs and that’s lower than anything...

                                                          repondre message

                                                          • 11 December 01:40, by Khent

                                                            Some of you even confect bloodlines to Muhammed himself. ROFL! You could have just been Muslims like other black Africans but you had to commit identity suicide. The Arabs are not worthy of the near worship that you people afford them, but if you really enjoy being their poodles and are ready to die for them when they demand it, then fine. ROFL!

                                                            repondre message

                                                            • 11 December 01:52, by Khent

                                                              So you can write whatever you like, but you’re still just a willing slave of the Arabs that enjoys dying for them in their wars. I’ve proven that you were enslaved by the Arabs and that your identity is fictional, so I’ll leave you to your delusional notions of being an Arab. ROFL!

                                                              repondre message

                                                              • 12 December 01:48, by Habibi

                                                                These are very rich statements coming from a south sudanese Abid who has descended from a lineage of slaves that have not gained freedom intil 20 years ago. It is funny you showing fake pride while your people are living in the stone age licking cow organs and showering with cow piss. You comparing that to educated North Sudanese who have fought major empires and powers? LMFAO

                                                                repondre message

                                                                • 12 December 01:49, by Habibi

                                                                  Yours sources, including that of Baqt, state that Nubians supplied Egypt with slaves. It never stated that they were their own slaves, your own source contradicts your statements lmfao. even if that were true that your fairy tales of over 700 years ago were true, you were a slave yesterday. A dark disgusting sub human

                                                                  repondre message

                                                                  • 12 December 01:52, by Habibi

                                                                    Your black ass saying that other arabs were related to arabs and Sudanese are not. Thtas while DNA has roven that North Sudanese have a high amount of haplogroup J DNA which is higher in North Sudan compared to much of North Africa. I.E. Sudanese more related to Yemen then the Berbers were.

                                                                    repondre message

                                                                    • 12 December 01:55, by Habibi

                                                                      and lol nferiority complex? again if you were white may be that wouldv’e been offensive but jeeez, you are a south sudanese. enslaved by every group incluidng my grandparents... you have the ugliest features Humanity has. Ugly facial features, bad hair, flat noses, kinky hair (if any) , charcoal skin and disgusting smells. you are living delusional to think that you somehow can offend me LMAO

                                                                      repondre message

                                                                      • 12 December 01:58, by Habibi

                                                                        If someone has mental illness then it is your own soul. taught from day one to hate North Sudanese, your ex masters until the UN interfered and gave you human rights and some cloths to wear. you were animals, lived like animals and still do. When my grandfathers were sitting on chairs yours were sat next to them on the floor. Your mum probably raped everyday lmfao

                                                                        repondre message

                                                                        • 12 December 02:02, by Habibi

                                                                          untl this day, you negros live like slaves. in fact, yall worse then negros you are south sudanese lmao. AND hhhhh at economies and peace restored, nigga your country and people rank below Somalia in literally every 2017 ranking. No wonder fairy tales are the only thing you can come up with to save your HIV infected ass hhhhhh

                                                                          repondre message

                                                                          • 12 December 02:08, by Habibi

                                                                            In the end of the day, you as a south sudanese are nothing but a slave/servant to northerners. Your grandparents were our slaves, thats were they have always belonged and will always belong. you are the ugliest people in the world with some of the lowest IQ’s as proven in this debate. with literally all your links contradicting your fairy tales. You are a failure, social and economic.

                                                                            repondre message

                                                                            • 12 December 02:10, by Habibi

                                                                              All you had was some oil and even that we still take it. no matter how much you bark with delusional dreams and lies, you are a failure from a failed people. I wonder if even your family was literate. you have a failed future generation as barely any of your kids go school. you are the ugliest people, no question. now catch up with somalia nigger

                                                                              repondre message

                                                                              • 12 December 02:24, by Habibi

                                                                                and lol, at the comments where you say you cannot be offended. nigga, your charcoal/jet black face alone is a magnet for insults lmfao. without taking into account your traditions and place near our boots, just like your grandparents. To us you will always be our slaves no matter what the UN says. A slave, even in a suit, is still a slave. You are a nobody, even sub saharans disown you hhhhh

                                                                                repondre message

                                                                                • 13 December 06:09, by Khent

                                                                                  I cited a source that revealed that 50, 000 Nubian slaves fought for the Fatimids and now you’re fighting (and dying) for the Arabs in Yemen. Just like all times, eh? ROFL! Read the source again, mate. My source clearly spells out that the slaves of the Baqt were Nubian and that Egyptian Arabs actually had to raid the Dinka to get what they got from you voluntarily. LMAO!

                                                                                  repondre message

                                                                                  • 13 December 06:11, by Khent

                                                                                    You endured slavery for centuries more than us and you seem to enjoy it greatly based on your services to the Arabs in your involvement in the war in Yemen. Slavery is a global human phenenomon and has affected virtually every people on the globe, especially when people have found themselves in a military didadvantage, but your situation is a lot less heard of. ROFL!

                                                                                    repondre message

                                                                                    • 13 December 06:12, by Khent

                                                                                      Millions of people (including your own) from every corner of the globe have been subjected to the horrors, deprivations and indignities of slavery... but you’re the only ones that adopted the identity of your former tormenters and that is a display of perverse mass psychosis and sadomasochism. The followers of the religion of peace (the Barbary pirates) enslaved millions of Europeans from areas...

                                                                                      repondre message

                                                                                      • 13 December 06:17, by Khent

                                                                                        ..as far North as Scandinavia. Falling victim to practictioners of the religion of peace (Turks and Arabs) is hardly equivalent to being enslaved by everybody. Even American naval men were taken as slaves by the Barbary pirates - prompting American military action. Your people are willing slaves, and that’s the essential difference between you and everybody else.

                                                                                        repondre message

                                                                                        • 13 December 06:18, by Khent

                                                                                          J1 is now considered a Semitic clade but it may have its origins in the Caucasus; the region of Dagestan is where it has the highest frequency; the Eurasian Amazigh share haplogroups with the Arabs beyond just J1 and this is due to the fact that both groups are in fact ’Eurasian’...

                                                                                          repondre message

                                                                                          • 13 December 06:20, by Khent

                                                                                            The Amazigh (Berbers) loathe the Arabs and were it not for the relentless suppression of Amazigh identity and culture in the Magreb and the imposition of Arab culture and identity in its place by an initially small Arab elite... these countries would be free to express their true self. The Amazigh were only allowed to teach their languages in 2009 due to the usual inimitable Arab tyranny.

                                                                                            repondre message

                                                                                            • 13 December 06:22, by Khent

                                                                                              Arab identity is maintained in these countries by Islam and Arab suppression of the original languages, cultures and their legacies; Arab terror has also been very effective. You (Sudanese ’Arabs’) completely discarded the original and overwhelming component of your identity... an identity with thousands of years of presence for one (inferior) culture that only took root in the last 400 years.

                                                                                              repondre message

                                                                                              • 13 December 06:22, by Khent

                                                                                                ..This is yet another unique and unenviable feature of your debilitating inferiority complex. The Christian Lebanese would much rather call themselves Phoenicians than Arabs; even the Muslim (but non-Arab) Mehri, Bathari, Harsusi, Shehri and Hobyot tribes of Yemen and Oman have preserved their own identities and cultures.

                                                                                                repondre message

                                                                                                • 13 December 06:24, by Khent

                                                                                                  And even when we return to Sudan, the same is true; the Beja have very high frequencies of J1 and yet they don’t identify as Arabs, and neither do the Eritreans and Ethiopian Semitic tribes. And I’m supposed to be insulted by the biggest inferiority-complex afflicted, sadomachistic and self deleting people the world has ever known? I’m apparently expected to feel emotionally injured by you...

                                                                                                  repondre message

                                                                                                  • 13 December 06:26, by Khent

                                                                                                    ..You the ultimate slave. There is absolutely nothing an ultimate slave like you can say that can even begin to sting, so express every conceivable attempt at an insult under the sun but it won’t work — because you’re the ultimate slave. ROFL!

                                                                                                    repondre message

  • 21 December 22:57, by Habibi

    Yo sorry bro I wasn’t able to reply because I was unable to sign in and also because I was busy dealing with the process of buying a brand new car. Anyways, am back.

    repondre message

    • 21 December 23:00, by Habibi

      So I see your black ass still making up figures? lmao! niga you telling fake stories about dinka resistence when both me and you know what dinkas are. My grandfather was telling me the other day how easy it was to enslave you negro blackies. its liek hunting animals and lmao, your own source says nubains deliver slaves to egypt but it never said their own people. read english nigga hhhhh

      repondre message

      • 21 December 23:02, by Habibi

        and before you fix your IQ level, you need to remember that Nubians themselves conquered egypt for over a whole dynasty. occupying lands upto modern jordan and syria. defeating the romans and persians.. and you here advertising your black pussy as if yall knew anything other than licking cow organs, something you disgusting creatures still do today hhhhhh

        repondre message

        • 21 December 23:05, by Habibi

          hhhhh centuries? nigga your people are the ugliest creatures ever. blacker than my shoe and more disgusting than animals. my people defeated all types of great empires that even tried to conquer our region up until the british invasions. arabs mixing with local nubians is not slavery, slavery is what we been doing to you guys since forever lmfao

          repondre message

          • 21 December 23:07, by Habibi

            and lmao, so you consider the Sudanese army fighting terrorists in Yemen as slavery? not surprised coming from a person whos country ranks lower than Somalia in literally every modern 2017 ranking. You disgusting Abid have always been our Abid and will remain so. nigga, somalis use your country as a failure. what bigger insult is there? lmao hhhhhh

            repondre message

            • 21 December 23:09, by Habibi

              I suggest that before you talk about other peoples made up inferiority complex to go look at the mirror. What you will see is the ugliest African ever. If there is something you need, then it would be plastic surgery. do that before telling your people to stop showering under cow piss. both me and you know its real, not fake like your jokes. Abid.

              repondre message

              • 21 December 23:13, by Habibi

                Now my ancestors mixing with arabs is nothing to ashamed of. my country ranks amongst the top in Africa in terms of GDP. yours below Somalia. in fact, like I said a couple of times... you are below somalia in technically everything. A failed people and society both inside and outside South Sudan. A people known for crime in places as far as Australi. your face alone is an insult you subhuman hhhhh

                repondre message

                • 21 December 23:15, by Habibi

                  The point is that J1 shows the relation between Sudanese and Arabs. just like the turks , lebanese, berbers , egyptians and all other countries are actualy related to the ethnic arabs from yemen. Sudan having a higher percentage then most places. so calm your black tits and keep moving.

                  repondre message

                  • 21 December 23:18, by Habibi

                    Now you can keep pretending that you won’t be offended, but both me and you know where your grandfather sat 40 years ago. on the floor while mine was on the chair. you are the most failed people. most ugly people. our slaves. always been and always will. ranked below somalia in everything. your targeted switzerland became worse then somalia. not surprising from a people that shower under cow piss.

                    repondre message

                    • 21 December 23:21, by Habibi

                      now you can keep barking online like you always have been, but at least I managed to remind you of your true place. I hope your country keeps burning and am sure it will cement below somalia forever. we still got your oil for the next few years until we dont need it. not worth that much anyways anymore lmfao.your whole GDP is below $6 billion loooool hhhhhh

                      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Remember Juba Nuer Massacre 2017-12-18 20:03:26 By James Nguen This brief excerpt discusses the Juba Nuer Massacre and other Massacres like it. Juba Nuer Massacre is by far one of the deadliest, most notable and tragic ever in South Sudan (...)

South Sudan Peace Process: Challenges and opportunities for revitalization forum 2017-12-18 19:47:42 Beny Gideon Mabor, Esq Following the conduct of consultative meetings by the East African regional bloc-the Intergovernmental Authority on Development IGAD-High Level Revitalization Forum on (...)

ARCSS and HLRF: last or lost chance for peace in South Sudan? 2017-12-14 05:02:15 By James Okuk “Tell people in power that something they tried didn’t work as expected” – Peter Ross. “A state without the means of some change is without the means of its conservation” – Edmund (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)

Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 By Manyok Abraham Thuch & Kuch Kuol Deng A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.