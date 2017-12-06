 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 6 December 2017

Dinka council of elders deny negative role in South Sudan war

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

President Salva Kiir Kiir with members of the Dinka (JIENG) Council of Elders in March 2015 (Photo Moses Lomayat)
December 6, 2017 (JUBA) - The Jieng (Dinka) Council of Elders (JCE) has denied playing any negative role in the conflict, questioning rationality behind calls for its dissolution.

Ambrose Riiny Thiik, the JCE head told Sudan Tribune on Tuesday that his group was not the problem but a force looking for how best the conflict in the country could be resolved without importing foreign interest in the name of regime change.

“There are people calling for the Council to be disbanded. Such voices are acting out of emotions. They are not rational. They have no basis and it is clear from the way they make the demands that they do not know what they are talking about," said Thiik.

"There is freedom of association in the constitution. So what they are saying is that the President should violate the constitution for them to come out against and start making their accusations against every person they wanted to act. This is what it means,” he further added.

The Dinka tribal body has been accused of ruling the country and taking decisions in its regular meetings aiming to ensure the tribe control over the country. They are also allegedly playing the role of arbitration body to settle the inter Dinka differences and to cement the group’s cohesion.

The former chief justice said his group was working around the clock to ensure peace and stability return to the country through peaceful means, not by the use of violence to affect the change.

“The stance of the Council has always been clear. The changes others are advocating should not be through violence. The power belongs to the people of South Sudan and it is the people to decide who they want to be the president. They voted for the current president in 2010 and it is through the same process that we say in the council that people should be allowed to make their judgment again. It should be done through shortcuts for some people to get to the power. No. it is never done that way and this is what the council is very clear in the process. It is never done that way. Replacement of the government through illegal means has never been a good thing. It sets a bad precedent,” he explained.

The head of the tribal group was reacting to voices through national dialogue subcommittee which went to Uganda last month to gather views on how the conflict should be resolved. The views expressed at consultative meetings with refugees in northern Uganda had called for disbandment of the council, accusing it of having played a negative role in the eruption and continuation of the current war.

Deng Dau Malek, head of the national subcommittee for refugees said through a statement released to the public upon conclusion of the consultations with refugees that one of the demands of the refugees was the call on the government and president Salva Kiir in particular to disband the Dinka council of elders.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 6 December 00:34, by Augustino

    Dear South Sudanese
    To those who are blind enough to see the reality in day light, look and hear now Jieng Council of Elders is a permanent organisation founded by Jieng for the affairs of Jieng Community it is not and shall not be disolve at all but a continue leadership of this tribe in South Sudan for ever and ever. Please found your community leadership it is free and within constitution.

    repondre message

  • 6 December 00:45, by Nairobimitot

    People of South Sudan and those of love peace, including international communities, NGO,s Relief Agencies, and UN, should be helping the president KIIR by making and improving government institutions so that the President could move forward and make better decisions for his people without the influence of any forces. That is how you can help the people of South Sudan.

    For those who want to criticize President KIIR, I will ask you.
    Who do you want as a president? President Kiir is a good man, get to know him first, and you will understand by surprise with his personality.

    You have to understand drones are helpful in fighting terrorism and terrorists. If there is anybody who is hungry and wants some food, it is not president Salva Kiir fault that he is hungry. Nobody can improve the security and protection by himself. It is the common issue which includes everyone. The land is fertile; it produces foods. The ground is there, free and waiting to deliver fruits or any food for the people. Please, do not just look at the president like you want to eat him. Go and farm and make South Sudan a better country by setting up shops, selling you produces and eating a good meal.

    The police capacity should be ride and increased. The army should be raised to 350,000 to create a secure and better country for its people and investors who want to come to our country to help build it. We know we do not have many people who are educated and we need help from outside by friendly nations only.

    repondre message

    • 6 December 03:29, by dinkdong

      The article is not about Kiir and his drones, you moron. It is about Jieng Council of Elders which I think misused the general name of Jieng or Dinka’s in vain. It should has been called Bahr El Ghazal Council of Elders.

      repondre message

      • 6 December 05:40, by Nairobimitot

        Dingdong

        I know.Why don’t you create a council of elders for your tribe who can help the president build a secure country from insecurity?

        repondre message

        • 6 December 06:22, by Landlord

          Nairomitot,

          you can form tribal group of elders to handle community issues, Yes. but why is tribal elders from one family interfering with national affairs then holding to their cattle raiding issues? Look at the mess they created in the country.

          repondre message

  • 6 December 03:54, by DO IT

    Damaged had already been done by these groups that calling their themselves JCE.

    repondre message

  • 6 December 04:14, by South Sudan National Dialogue

    It wasn’t just the Uganda consultations but the ones in Kenya too:

    "Jieng Council of Elders is a major factor in the disintegration of the country, and that the resident should be disbanded it with immediate effect"

    https://www.ssnationaldialogue.org/news-item/nairobi-consultation-south-sudan/

    repondre message

    • 6 December 04:49, by Chong Thow

      Southern sudan national, I agree with you about this disband of Dinka elders. It is something to show tribal system within government.we do have many tribes in southern sudan How come they do not involve in government? If president kiir needs help from elders, it is better to select each elder from different tribe in southern sudan.

      repondre message

      • 6 December 06:39, by South South

        Those who does not like Dink unity are non-Dinka. Their argument is that, let’s destroy Dinka unity so that Juba government can collapse. This is very cheap argument and we know that. All those who are commenting today about JCE in this forum have expressed their anger against Dinka and they want to destroy Dinka tribe. Every tribe in South Sudan should unity first before the demand anything.

        repondre message

        • 6 December 06:48, by Rumbek S. Sudan

          Mr. South Sudan,

          You are very stupid! How many Dinkas that are killing themselves now in Warrap, Gok state, Western Lakes and so on, just to open your mouth and say those opposing JCE are non Dinka? I have never heard of JCE touring all Dinka States to address their conflicts.

          repondre message

          • 6 December 07:01, by South South

            Rumbek S. Sudan,

            Rumbek is the mother of killing in Dinka land, but stupid people like you will look away and point their dirty fingers to others, shut up and go back to Rumbek to handle your own issues.

            repondre message

          • 6 December 11:39, by Don-Don Malith Rual

            South Sudan:This 👵 old is not interested to go back to Rumbek as he also the part of current crisis in Rumbek, he can be beheaded by those total men of Rumbek ethnicity majority.
            I told him to go back and rectify his mistake and he turned his deaf ear 👂 on myself, tell him absolutely

            repondre message

        • 6 December 22:28, by The Rhino

          South South,

          You’ll always remain a fucking jieng moron and bastard till demise.Your tribal JCE ruined South Sudan,no question about that! During liberation movement,these disgruntled greedy JCE slicksters spent their lives in Khartoum,some in Europe as cheap useless politicians.They never tasted those bitter and desperate war situations to be careful enough to make wise advices.They’re pure....

          repondre message

          • 6 December 22:41, by The Rhino

            ...disgusting dinka/jienge criminals,hungry for sleazy power.Since day one...before 2005 till this very day,your dumb illiterate tribal chief idiot Kiir vowed/is still vowing allegiance to them gangsters.The JCE are the ones running and making decisions in South Sudan.Therefore,they’re the ones squarely to be blamed for the whole mess,mayhem and deaths across the country.So to read your comments..

            repondre message

            • 6 December 22:50, by The Rhino

              ...praising a useless "jienges unity"at nations costs—just boils the blood and sets one to go for your damned throat with a blunt knife.One day, you jieng bastards will pay a price!!!

              repondre message

    • 6 December 16:25, by Majesty

      S Sudan N Dialogue,
      These are good, genuine agendas that can move our country forward if implementated.Yes,not all are practical to disband by Prsident including self appointed Dinka Council but it is true President can choose to ignore them. Otherwise,the very Nairobi group who recommended these (good ) points are already a council, why would anyone(s) think President should listen only to them?

      repondre message

  • 6 December 06:15, by Lenin Bull

    The National sub committee of national dialogue met defeated rebels of SPLA-IO in camps and they madly babbled things around including demand to disband JCE. Next it will be demand for President Salva Kiir to resign and give power to Riek Machar. Fools. You have Nuer Union, Nuer A, Nuer B everywhere including hell and nobody makes noise. Shut up please and come back home.

    repondre message

    • 6 December 06:27, by Landlord

      Lenin bull,
      Is Nuer union taking part in national affairs, advising kiir just like JCE?

      repondre message

  • 6 December 06:47, by Eastern

    Such was the intransigence with which the ARCSS was negotiated....For anybody to make a reference to constitution or constitutionalism is to make a mockery of the political situation. If the Dinka still have their youth population to continue bleeding, let the game go on.....

    repondre message

    • 6 December 07:45, by South South

      Eastern,

      You are coward, just a big coward. Let’s know how many cities in South Sudan you have captured. Game go on while you are hiding, shut up, eat and sleep.

      repondre message

      • 6 December 09:56, by jubaone

        South South,
        You are the natural born jienge "fool" big body tiny brains. Lets know how much of your intelligence has transformed the lives of your luakjienges. Stop hiding in Juba/Equatoria while you dont know whether your parents, uncles, aunts have Food to eat let alone find a shelter. Just eat, sleep and shit like an ox, ya MTN

        repondre message

        • 6 December 11:03, by South South

          jubaone,

          You are another big coward like your brother Eastern. Two of you ran away from South Sudan to save your necks, but now you are opening big mouths to talk about Dinka tribe. How I can hide while the entire country is under my control? Jur loves sex, food, party, empty talk. I keep my cows in a Luak, tell me where you keep your monkeys and rats?

          repondre message

          • 6 December 14:28, by jubaone

            South South,
            Ya Aryan jienge, the reason why you are in Juba and not sleeping with your cows in a luak is bcoz of the rats and monkeys you are eating in Juba have made you intelligent and not like a fat, stupid and castrated ox.

            repondre message

            • 6 December 14:36, by South South

              jubaone,

              Iam so glad you cannot answer my questions because they hit you deep. Enjoy your monkeys and rats. You need very especial permission to come back to Juba wicked. You are nothing but piece of dirt.

              repondre message

    • 6 December 10:04, by jubaone

      Eastern,
      Jienge youth are herded and follow their benydits/bandits like calves. They have not learnt to disobey, criticize nor oppose their elders and so expect from them no rebellion. Those that oppose are ostracized and disowned and have no place in the community. Jienge youth are meek and submissive followers not leaders, otherwsie these jienge oldies would not have a platform to air their shit

      repondre message

    • 6 December 10:09, by jubaone

      Eastern,
      The jienge elders tell their youth to squat, run and sit down at will and they follow the instructions without a fuss. They are tools that have been used, while the oldies send their families to the UK, USA, Australia, Kenya and Uganda with looted monies. In the end, who cares when such young savages are maimed, crippled and die fighting for the oldies?

      repondre message

  • 6 December 09:37, by Majesty

    South Sudan Constitution isn’t that much different from United States; big different is in implementation. Here it is up to South Sudan President to listen to advice of Kapoeta,Taposa elders/community or not. But, the President has no right of stopping Dinka Malual elders from gathering under mango tree in Aweil, Marial Baai peacefully airing their opinions/grievances to him or to other community.

    repondre message

  • 6 December 10:48, by Don-Don Malith Rual

    If Jieng Councils of elders are perceived to be talking things through to the national level then there name should change from jieng councils of elders to something of a national, this ideology was driven from the Khartoumers
    Of so called "Akuood ee jieng" 👌 We need an ammendments of this has it has been taken as an abomination by majority of the other ethnicity

    repondre message

    • 6 December 13:01, by Majesty

      Don,
      There in Australia local and tribal groupings advocating their rights such as Dinka Council Of Elders exited and are not responsible for government or presidential decisions. Let’s focus on real solution: Kiir and Riek are and we’re caused of the problem. They must be sanctioned and retired from government and related affairs. Else, prepare your family for long ride.

      repondre message

      • 7 December 16:20, by Don-Don Malith Rual

        Majesty:Who will retired then if they are the problems as you put it! unless we accept our weakness as a community as a nation as country as Southerners then nothing can change us.we need to accept that we are very racist and unnatinalistic then nothing will reform us though we cry day and night

        repondre message

  • 6 December 17:36, by Sunday Junup

    They are not even ashamed to talk while knowing that they are Jieng Council of Evil (JCE)

    repondre message

  • 6 December 17:46, by lino

    Hey boys and girls of South Sudan,
    First, President Kiir is like a black board as one of his long time colleague during the liberation struggle said! Anyone can come erased what is in his head and write his own, and so that is what the JCE did on him.
    Second, South Sudan needs to be ruled and rebuilt based on regional percentage divided into 3 regions Votes and not tribal majority.
    Else, war and

    repondre message

    • 6 December 17:48, by lino

      Con...Else wars and conflicts will continue for at least 50 years!!!

      repondre message

  • 8 December 21:06, by DKOne

    You guys are bluffing so much. You all know very well that every tribe in SS have equal right to form their own council of elders. So why don’t you tell your elders to form one strong like Jiengs’?
    The Jieng council plays no negative role in achieving peace SS and it has never done. As a matter of fact and believe it or not, Jieng council of elders is the reason SS still intact. Be grateful

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Remember Juba Nuer Massacre 2017-12-18 20:03:26 By James Nguen This brief excerpt discusses the Juba Nuer Massacre and other Massacres like it. Juba Nuer Massacre is by far one of the deadliest, most notable and tragic ever in South Sudan (...)

South Sudan Peace Process: Challenges and opportunities for revitalization forum 2017-12-18 19:47:42 Beny Gideon Mabor, Esq Following the conduct of consultative meetings by the East African regional bloc-the Intergovernmental Authority on Development IGAD-High Level Revitalization Forum on (...)

ARCSS and HLRF: last or lost chance for peace in South Sudan? 2017-12-14 05:02:15 By James Okuk “Tell people in power that something they tried didn’t work as expected” – Peter Ross. “A state without the means of some change is without the means of its conservation” – Edmund (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)

Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 By Manyok Abraham Thuch & Kuch Kuol Deng A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.