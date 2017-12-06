December 4, 2017 (JUBA) – The four Kenyans who had been imprisoned in war-torn South Sudan since 2015 have been released.

Kenyans detained in South Sudan with their ambassador in Juba (NTV photo)

Kenya’s President Salva Kiir had negotiated for the release of the four from South Sudan with his South Sudanese counterpart, Salva Kiir.

On 29 March, 2015, the four Kenyans working in South Sudan were arrested for alleged involvement in corruption at South Sudan’s presidency, tried without lawyers and sentenced to 72 years in jail.

The four who worked at Click Technologies Limited, include Boniface Chuma, Ravi Ghaghda, Antony Keya and Anthony Mwadime.

South Sudanese authorities on Tuesday accepted to finally release the four Kenyans who are expected to return home on Wednesday.

The four Kenyans were jailed on suspicion that they conspired with others steal money from the office of the South Sudanese president.

Kenya’s foreign affairs ministry launched an appeal after the families of the accused Kenyan nationals complained that the accused persons were being held in war-torn South Sudan without trial.

The families defended the four men against the accusation that they were involved in a cross-border money scam saying they were simply selling phones and computers for the South Sudanese government official said to have been the mastermind.

