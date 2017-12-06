 
 
 
December 4, 2017 (JUBA) – The four Kenyans who had been imprisoned in war-torn South Sudan since 2015 have been released.

JPEG - 23.8 kb
Kenyans detained in South Sudan with their ambassador in Juba (NTV photo)

Kenya’s President Salva Kiir had negotiated for the release of the four from South Sudan with his South Sudanese counterpart, Salva Kiir.

On 29 March, 2015, the four Kenyans working in South Sudan were arrested for alleged involvement in corruption at South Sudan’s presidency, tried without lawyers and sentenced to 72 years in jail.

The four who worked at Click Technologies Limited, include Boniface Chuma, Ravi Ghaghda, Antony Keya and Anthony Mwadime.

South Sudanese authorities on Tuesday accepted to finally release the four Kenyans who are expected to return home on Wednesday.

The four Kenyans were jailed on suspicion that they conspired with others steal money from the office of the South Sudanese president.

Kenya’s foreign affairs ministry launched an appeal after the families of the accused Kenyan nationals complained that the accused persons were being held in war-torn South Sudan without trial.

The families defended the four men against the accusation that they were involved in a cross-border money scam saying they were simply selling phones and computers for the South Sudanese government official said to have been the mastermind.

(ST)

  • 6 December 05:05, by dinkdong

    In South Sudan, you can be sentenced to life in prison and still be released. The only country in the world that happen.

    repondre message

    • 6 December 06:55, by Kwacha Okonyomoi

      There is no sentence of 72 years in Prison. Better say life imprisonment. Change that section in the Penal Code.

      repondre message

  • 6 December 11:27, by Don-Don Malith Rual

    Hope they are not castrated! 😂 😂 They should be release with their ? two testicles, if they appear to go back home 🏡 with only one their families members should check with the authority figures.

    repondre message

  • 6 December 11:32, by Don-Don Malith Rual

    Folks should learn from these experiences that stealing public liability is an abomination and can bring shame to the family 👪 concerned, Those who are in Kenyan prison should be release as well, President Kiir should also negotiate this with Uhuru Kenyatta

    repondre message

Comment on this article



