Khartoum appeals court upholds death sentence for college student

Asim Omer (SCoP photo)
December 5, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Khartoum Court of Appeals on Tuesday issued a ruling upholding the death sentence against the university student Asim Omer for the alleged killing a policeman during protests last year.

Last September, Khartoum North Criminal Court found Omer guilty of premeditated murder of a police officer and sentenced him to death by hanging.

The Khartoum Court of Appeals on Tuesday issued a ruling supporting the conviction of a 21-year-old university student and member of the opposition party.

He accused of killing an anti-riot policeman who died after a hit by a Molotov cocktail during the student protests in April 2016.

Meanwhile, the Sudanese Congress Party (SCoP) on Tuesday has warned of carrying out the death penalty against the student.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune Tuesday, the SCoP expressed confidence on his innocence, vowing to resist the court ruling until all rights to appeal have been exhausted.

The SCoP said he is facing a “political charge”, warning against serious consequences if the death sentence is executed.

“Our promise to Omer is that he will come out free and honoured against the will of the executioners who know with certainty that causing a little harm to him would ignite a far-reaching sedition,” read the statement.

(ST)

s
Sudan Tribune

