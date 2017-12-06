Sudan’s opposition NCF announces boycott of 2020 elections

December 5, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese opposition umbrella National Consensus Forces (NCF) has announced the boycott of the 2020 general elections underscoring its commitment to overthrow the regime.

Sudanese opposition leader Farouk Abu Issa arrives at court for a hearing in his trial in Khartoum on 23 February 2015 (Photo: AFP/Ebrahim Hamid)

The leader of the rebel Sudanese People’s Liberation Movement/North (SPLM-N Agar), Malik Agar, has recently called the opposition groups to consider participation in the upcoming elections

Agar call has stirred controversy among the opposition ranks as the Communist Party and the Broad National Front have rejected it while the Sudan Call alliance is expected to decide on it soon.

On the other hand, the ruling National Congress Party (NCP) welcomed Agar call, describing it as a real shift in the positions of the armed opposition regarding the peaceful transformation of power.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune Tuesday, the NCF said it is going forward with executing its plans to achieve the popular uprising through the peaceful means that the Sudanese know and develop daily.

The opposition alliance stressed rejection for any calls to a political settlement that keeps in place the regime and its political and economic policies.

“At the same time, we announce our boycott of the elections which the regime and its allies are preparing to hold in 2020,” read the statement

The NCF pointed out that it is exerting every possible effort to build the broadest popular front to overthrow the regime and run the transitional period.

Meanwhile, the NCF chairman Farouq Abu Issa said his alliance wouldn’t accept to participate in a new “farce” in the name of the general elections.

The opposition group calls to overthrow the regime of President Omer al-Bashir through popular uprising.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Abu Issa criticized their previous alliance with the Sudan Call, saying that alliance caused his personal illness.

However, he pointed to ongoing contacts with the Sudan Call, saying the latter notified them of their rejection to participate in the 2020 elections.

The NCF which gathers mainly centre-left and leftist parties reject to take part in the African Union-brokered process to end the war and achieve democratic reforms. It includes the Sudanese Communist Party (SCP), the Arab Ba’ath Party (ABP), Nasserite Socialist Party (NSP) and the Unified National Unionist Party (UNUP).

The Sudan Call, which is favourable to a negotiated solution, includes the National Umma Party (NUP) and rebel umbrella of Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) factions, and the Civil Society Initiative (CSI).

The NCF was a member of the Sudan Call but pulled out following their rejection of the African Union-mediated Roadmap Agreement which leads to join the national dialogue "without giving needed guarantees to meet and implement the dialogue’s requirements".

