Wau state governor appoints new ministers

December 5, 2017 (WAU) – The Governor of South Sudan’s Wau state Angelo Taban Biajo announced new cabinet ministers on Monday.
The move come weeks after Taban removed all cabinet ministers who had been appointed by his predecessor, Andrea Mayar Acho.
The governor, in a decree, named Arkangelo Anyar Anyar as local government, law enforcement and parliamentary affairs minister, Naima Abas Ido (information, youth and sports), David John Pons (public service and human resource), Michael Madut Chan (education, science and technology), James Patris (health), Elia Kamilio Dimo (finance, trade and industry) and Mario Nyibang (physical infrastructure and urban development).
Taban also created the ministry of agriculture, forestry and animal resource ministry headed by Simon Athuai Akot and for gender, child and social welfare to be overseen by Christina Gabriel Ali.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Remember Juba Nuer Massacre 2017-12-18 20:03:26 By James Nguen This brief excerpt discusses the Juba Nuer Massacre and other Massacres like it. Juba Nuer Massacre is by far one of the deadliest, most notable and tragic ever in South Sudan (...)
South Sudan Peace Process: Challenges and opportunities for revitalization forum 2017-12-18 19:47:42 Beny Gideon Mabor, Esq Following the conduct of consultative meetings by the East African regional bloc-the Intergovernmental Authority on Development IGAD-High Level Revitalization Forum on (...)
ARCSS and HLRF: last or lost chance for peace in South Sudan? 2017-12-14 05:02:15 By James Okuk “Tell people in power that something they tried didn’t work as expected” – Peter Ross. “A state without the means of some change is without the means of its conservation” – Edmund (...)
MORE