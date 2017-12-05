Wau state governor appoints new ministers

December 5, 2017 (WAU) – The Governor of South Sudan’s Wau state Angelo Taban Biajo announced new cabinet ministers on Monday.

The move come weeks after Taban removed all cabinet ministers who had been appointed by his predecessor, Andrea Mayar Acho.

The governor, in a decree, named Arkangelo Anyar Anyar as local government, law enforcement and parliamentary affairs minister, Naima Abas Ido (information, youth and sports), David John Pons (public service and human resource), Michael Madut Chan (education, science and technology), James Patris (health), Elia Kamilio Dimo (finance, trade and industry) and Mario Nyibang (physical infrastructure and urban development).

Taban also created the ministry of agriculture, forestry and animal resource ministry headed by Simon Athuai Akot and for gender, child and social welfare to be overseen by Christina Gabriel Ali.

(ST)