Sudan and Hungary discuss military cooperation



December 4, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese State Minister for Defence, Gen. Ali Mohamed Salim, and the visiting Hungarian Minister of State for Security Policy and International Cooperation István Mikola discussed Monday ways to enhance military cooperation.

The visit is the first of a senior Hungarian official to Khartoum after the visit of Sudanese Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour to Budapest last October where the two countries agreed to resume the old cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

At the end of Ghandour’s visit, the Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó stated that the Sudanese anti-terror forces work closely with the TEK, a Hungarian agency specialized for counter-terrorism, hostage crisis, gun violence, capturing dangerous criminals. He disclosed that a Sudanese military delegation had to visit Budapest in November.

The official news agency SUNA said Mikola is visiting Sudan in the context of efforts to strengthen the relations between Sudan and Hungary.

The meeting discussed ways to develop military relations under the military cooperation protocol signed between the two countries in 2016.

The Hungarian delegation expressed their country’s desire to cooperate with Sudan in the military training and other fields including agricultural, medical, water management, and irrigation, SUNA added.

The visiting state minister also met with Sudanese foreign minister to discuss with him means to enhance joint cooperation in all fields, according to a statement issued by the foreign ministry on Monday.

The Hungarian delegation will meet a number of Sudanese officials.

The two countries had strong relations in the past when Hungary was part of the Communist bloc. Also, Sudanese students studied in the Hungarian universities.

Last October, Hungary announced the resumption of academic scholarships for Sudanese students.

(ST)