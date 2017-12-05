 
 
 
Tuesday 5 December 2017

S. Sudan president launches surveillance drones, CCTV cameras

December 4, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan President Salva Kiir on Monday launched surveillance drones and cameras in 11 different locations of the capital, Juba.

The equipments, he said, would help trace criminals who commit crimes.

JPEG - 23.7 kb
President Salva Kiir addresses the nation at the South Sudan National Parliament in Juba, November 18, 2015. (Photo Reuters/Jok Solomon)

Early this year, the South Sudanese leader had assured the country‘s lawmakers that a project that will help reduce crime rates and improve security in Juba, would be implemented by end of year.

“This is what I said in February 2016 in the parliament that Juba will be secure, and by introducing the program of Smart City, it will be safe for everyday residing in Juba or visiting Juba,” said Kiir during the project launch.

He further added, “Everybody can be screened everywhere he or she is going and those who snatch things from the women on the streets can now be traced to avoid getting away with crime”.

11 cameras were installed around the city while the next stage of the project is expected to have 150 cameras in most parts of Juba.

An Israeli-based company is implementing the project, codenamed ‘Smart City”, with each of the five divisions within Juba expected to have one drone.

It is still unclear if the Smart City project would be extended to other states.

(ST)

  • 5 December 06:39, by South South

    Well done Mr. President. Please extend this project to all corners of South Sudan. I want to see it on the major high ways, in the bushes, in every state of South Sudan, on the borders of South Sudan. Put this system everywhere in South Sudan to make our country secure. Good work Mr. President.

    • 5 December 09:16, by DumoMakuachdit

      This is stupid thinking how do you launches CCTV camera when you don’t have 24/7 power? will your CCTV camera have launched use moving air? Very stupid president, Awan clan will never have good person Chol Muok was better than Kiir Ayiei

      • 5 December 09:49, by Jongo

        Bra Dumo This is a step forward later & gradually the power remains 24/7 hrs & this will let residents of Juba City to remain awake watching TV or even talking it’s a big cities lives because their’s power. Thieves likes darkness now bye bye for them

      • 5 December 10:41, by jubaone

        Dumo,
        Very true! It is about attitudes and thieves, thugs, criminals and killers will always remain so even with these CCTV/drones shit. 3 yrs ago, the kiirminal spent $155m to purcahse 1,000 tractors which till today have not been used. Just tailless monkeys with little brains who can easily be screwed and fooled.

    • 5 December 10:50, by jubaone

      South South,
      Just another jienge bullshit. Only dummies and idiots think that way. See what happened to the solar street lights in Juba? Most poles were cut down and solar panels removed. Those still standing were not repaired. As you drive at night along Bilpham road, or toward Munuki or Gurei all is just dark. Millios $ was wasted. That is jienge thinking.

      • 5 December 11:03, by South South

        jubaone,

        Drones and surveillance will keep thieves honest in Juba. This is very good for our country.By the way, we will use them too to chase rebels away from South Sudan, sweet, sweet and sweet. Please stop lying, solar poles are not working, but no one cut them down.

        • 5 December 12:50, by jubaone

          South South,
          Well, in 2016 Ukrainian technicians resding at the Juba Oasis Hotel with help of UPDF manned drones which were used to track down Riak. SPLAnyors are not capable of using such sophistícated technologies bcoz their brains are not fully developed yet. These hirelings were paid close to $1.2m to do the dirty job. We have all these information. Just shut up.

          • 5 December 15:25, by South South

            jubaone,

            Shut up, good security in Juba is good for Bari first. South Sudan has drones from Israel and not Ukrainian.We did not want to kill Riek when he ran away from Juba on foot like a small monkey. He is dying from cancer now. You have not answered my question for long time. Why did you run away from Juba? Afraid from Dinka maybe, Iam laughing.

            • 6 December 05:40, by jubaone

              South South,
              I don’t know where you were born or lived, but with the coming of jienge savages, Juba has completely changed. All jienge criminals, beggars and prostitutes especially from Aweil are to be seen at Gwonkoroki market (Jebel). Jienge criminals and killers (unknown gunmen) are scavenging for food and robbing Equatorians at gunpoint. This food for nothing human waste has made Juba to stink

    • 5 December 14:32, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

      South South,

      Grow up. How is Juba going to be secure when there is no food security, no salary for public servants? The money spent on those cameras should be for Dhura and Unga!!

      • 5 December 15:26, by South South

        jur_likang_a_ likan’g,

        Typical Equatoria. Jur love food and sex.

        • 6 December 05:43, by jubaone

          South South
          Yes Equatorians love food and sex and that is why we are more intelligent, progressive and civilized than you jienge scoundrels and tailless monkeys.

  • 5 December 07:02, by DO IT

    Salva Kiir will be the first one to be caught by his own camera. From drinking on street, insulting women when he over limit.

  • 5 December 07:14, by real Dinka

    Boo!!!!!
    Is that only what you think should changes this country’s situation?
    You better think other way of getting better S>Sudan, otherwise you already mislead the country.

    Salva Kiir and Riek must leave to give peace a chance!!!!!

    • 5 December 10:45, by jubaone

      Kiirminal is like a small boy who is elated when he sees smart things. Israelis know that and just want his money. The last thing to happen is, these drones will end up in the hands of Khartoum islamists then to Palestinian and Iranian jihadists and terrorists. Israel should have stopped this sale bcoz Kiirminal is just a dummy without security control

  • 5 December 07:31, by Lenin Bull

    Those who are committing heinous crimes against innocent helpless citizens in Juba are insiders. They will be the ones operating those CCT surveilance cameras and drones and no one will be caught. At least they will know how to exploit the modern technology in Juba. Let us wait and see. I’m not emotional about the new technology in Juba. What about the killings on Highways across the country?

  • 5 December 07:42, by Majesty

    South Sudan can be installed with cameras all all over with millions drones on the sky but there’re points to forsee. These technologies are useless unless there are good law enforcement enforcement by reliable police force and electric or solar, and this tech belongs to Israel, foreigner, it can be shutdown anytime over payment just like previous passport machine. How’s project of 1000 tractors?

    • 5 December 13:00, by jubaone

      Majesty,
      Yes, 1,000 tractors were bought and each of the 10 states was to get each 100. These were not Massey Fergusons, not John Deers, not Hollande tractors but mostly worthless Mahindra Indian tractors. The deal did not include servicing, and no spare parts could be found in the region, let alone skilled people to operate them. They simply rusted away and benydits took some home.

      • 5 December 14:49, by Majesty

        Jubaone,
        And I bet the price was inflated to the tune it double those of original tractors by family/friend member of those who contracted that Indian company. In other countries run by people with logic they’d consult public/parliament and go with majority especially with such millions of dollars project. I give up on Salva Kiir since 2006 due to inconsistency and lousy leadership.

  • 5 December 08:46, by Kush Natives

    Let’s see how will those naked Equatorian, Murlei and ugly head Nuer run away with it in smart sky city! Mr. President, let those drones cameras be monitored by civil authority not your security agencies please. Otherwise, we will hear the same unknown gunmen.

    • 5 December 09:00, by Malakal county Simon

      So he have the moneys to install cameras while he can feed the poor???? Shame on you indeed!!!!

      • 5 December 10:14, by Malakal county Simon

        So he got the moneys to install the cameras, but he can’t feeds the poor???? Shame-on you indeed!!!!

    • 5 December 09:45, by Majesty

      Kuch,
      This isn’t a priority but just another waste of money- expensive to operate and maintain. Priority should have been to soldiers and public servants who haven’t been paid for nearly a year. I can understand urgent need for cameras but J1 and the rest should and can wait.

      • 5 December 09:48, by Majesty

        ... I mean I can understand urgent need for cameras at Juba International Airport but rest should have waited.

    • 6 December 05:49, by jubaone

      Stealing, killing and anarchy is jienge culture and no amount of surveillance will change a thief ’s nature. What Jienges need is be circumcised and that uncontrollable savage nature through circumcision will change that. Even evangelism will not change such satan’s lovely children. They are just hopeless.

  • 5 December 09:32, by Agutthon

    If Chinese supplied stops lights aren’t working why does anyone thing that those cameras are going to work. Second, what will you do with the data collected?

  • 5 December 13:02, by deng

    We will see if this system last for six months, I know only one thing in this country, no institution that can manage things ,there is individuals, who will manage this technology, so many good things have been brought here and you can see nothing because of mismanagement.

  • 5 December 21:03, by lino

    I hope these surveillance drones will detect unknown/known gunmen/gun-women!!!

  • 7 December 00:54, by Bazinguaboy

    Yesssss ... now for a great way to follow that monied guy. He had been making a beeline to the bank to avoid being nubbed of his hard earned money. Now with these surveillance drones, piece of cake.

