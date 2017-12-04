Wau state governor sacks deputy, appoints successor

December 4, 2017 (WAU) – The Governor of South Sudan’s Wau state, Angelo Taban Biajo has sacked his deputy, Emilio Bafuka and appointed Joseph Zakaria Garang as the latter’s successor.

Zackaria Joseph Garang (ST/File photo)

The governor’s move was contained in a decree issued on Sunday.

Garang, a former state minister for physical infrastructure, lost his position in 2015 when South Sudan’s 10 states were divided into 28.

Bafuka was appointed in August 2017, following the rejection by state assembly lawmakers and ruling party members of Cecilia Buhara’s appointment.

(ST)