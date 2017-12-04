Wau state governor sacks deputy, appoints successor

December 4, 2017 (WAU) – The Governor of South Sudan’s Wau state, Angelo Taban Biajo has sacked his deputy, Emilio Bafuka and appointed Joseph Zakaria Garang as the latter’s successor.
- Zackaria Joseph Garang (ST/File photo)
The governor’s move was contained in a decree issued on Sunday.
Garang, a former state minister for physical infrastructure, lost his position in 2015 when South Sudan’s 10 states were divided into 28.
Bafuka was appointed in August 2017, following the rejection by state assembly lawmakers and ruling party members of Cecilia Buhara’s appointment.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Remember Juba Nuer Massacre 2017-12-18 20:03:26 By James Nguen This brief excerpt discusses the Juba Nuer Massacre and other Massacres like it. Juba Nuer Massacre is by far one of the deadliest, most notable and tragic ever in South Sudan (...)
South Sudan Peace Process: Challenges and opportunities for revitalization forum 2017-12-18 19:47:42 Beny Gideon Mabor, Esq Following the conduct of consultative meetings by the East African regional bloc-the Intergovernmental Authority on Development IGAD-High Level Revitalization Forum on (...)
ARCSS and HLRF: last or lost chance for peace in South Sudan? 2017-12-14 05:02:15 By James Okuk “Tell people in power that something they tried didn’t work as expected” – Peter Ross. “A state without the means of some change is without the means of its conservation” – Edmund (...)
MORE