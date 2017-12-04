 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 4 December 2017

Two South Sudanese rebel groups merge

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

December 3, 2017 (JUBA) - A rebel group in South Sudan announced on Sunday that it had merged ranks with the National People’s Alliance Forces (NPAF), an armed movement led by ex-rebel-appointed governor of Liech state, Ruai Kuol Jal.

NPAF’s acting spokesperson, Maj. Gen James Dok Puok confirmed their merger with the South Sudanese Freedom Movement (SSFM).

“I would like to announce to the members and the general public that, the people’s movement welcome the wise and positive decision taken by the leadership of the South Sudan freedom Movement/Army SSFM/A,” Puok said in a statement.

The SSFM, according the NPAF spokesperson, was led by Maj. Gen. Butros Rueh Bang prior to the decision they made to join the NPAF.

“We believed that collectively, we will forcefully unseat the Juba corrupted dictators who are not only looting South Sudan’s resources but also causing the destruction of human lives as well,” he added.

The group called for a united front for all the armed and non-armed opposition groups to remove President Salva Kiir from the power.

“We in the NPAM/F of South Sudan believe in a collective effort by all the South Sudanese opposition groups to liberate our masses from the rogue regime in Juba,” Puok further stressed.

Last month, rebels allied to South Sudan’s former First Vice President, Riek Machar scoffed at Jal’s newly-formed opposition entity.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 4 December 10:10, by Senator Y

    The greedy and lack of consistency will always drive this country into deep hell. What a wrong ideology going on among the hungry politicians.
    May God help the vision less leaders to see the real need for peace.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Remember Juba Nuer Massacre 2017-12-18 20:03:26 By James Nguen This brief excerpt discusses the Juba Nuer Massacre and other Massacres like it. Juba Nuer Massacre is by far one of the deadliest, most notable and tragic ever in South Sudan (...)

South Sudan Peace Process: Challenges and opportunities for revitalization forum 2017-12-18 19:47:42 Beny Gideon Mabor, Esq Following the conduct of consultative meetings by the East African regional bloc-the Intergovernmental Authority on Development IGAD-High Level Revitalization Forum on (...)

ARCSS and HLRF: last or lost chance for peace in South Sudan? 2017-12-14 05:02:15 By James Okuk “Tell people in power that something they tried didn’t work as expected” – Peter Ross. “A state without the means of some change is without the means of its conservation” – Edmund (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)

Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 By Manyok Abraham Thuch & Kuch Kuol Deng A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.