Two South Sudanese rebel groups merge

December 3, 2017 (JUBA) - A rebel group in South Sudan announced on Sunday that it had merged ranks with the National People’s Alliance Forces (NPAF), an armed movement led by ex-rebel-appointed governor of Liech state, Ruai Kuol Jal.

NPAF’s acting spokesperson, Maj. Gen James Dok Puok confirmed their merger with the South Sudanese Freedom Movement (SSFM).

“I would like to announce to the members and the general public that, the people’s movement welcome the wise and positive decision taken by the leadership of the South Sudan freedom Movement/Army SSFM/A,” Puok said in a statement.

The SSFM, according the NPAF spokesperson, was led by Maj. Gen. Butros Rueh Bang prior to the decision they made to join the NPAF.

“We believed that collectively, we will forcefully unseat the Juba corrupted dictators who are not only looting South Sudan’s resources but also causing the destruction of human lives as well,” he added.

The group called for a united front for all the armed and non-armed opposition groups to remove President Salva Kiir from the power.

“We in the NPAM/F of South Sudan believe in a collective effort by all the South Sudanese opposition groups to liberate our masses from the rogue regime in Juba,” Puok further stressed.

Last month, rebels allied to South Sudan’s former First Vice President, Riek Machar scoffed at Jal’s newly-formed opposition entity.

(ST)