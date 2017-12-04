 
 
 
SPLM-N Agar says Sudanese army breached truce in Blue Nile state

December 3, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan’s People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM) led by Malik Agar Sunday accused the Sudanese government forces of breaking a unilateral cessation of hostilities and attacking one of its area in the Blue Nile State.

Map showing Sudan’s conflict-affected South Kordofan and Blue Nile states

Since two years the government and rebel group committed themselves to a unilateral cessation of hostilities in the Blue Nile and South Kordofan encouraged by the regional and international mediators and facilitators.

However, in January and September 2017, the SPLM-N accused the Sudanese army of attacking its positions in the Blue Nile.

On Friday, December 2, 2017 "The National Congress Party (NCP) forces again attacked our forces in the strategic Kakr area north-west of Baw district," said the group’s spokesperson Mubarak Ardol in a statement issued on Sunday.

According to the statement, the SPLM forces in Baw area under the command of Brigadier Farid al-Fahl managed to repel the attack, destroy a Land Cruiser vehicle and disperse the remaining force that left four dead, three Kalashnikovs, and various ammunition.

He added that their forces did not suffer any losses.

Ardol pointed out that the Sudanese army carried out more than 20 attempts in the past six years to retake the control of this strategic site.

Last September, the Sudanese army attacked the SPLM-N positions in Baw district, in Taga area which is part of Jebel Kolgo a strategic area leading to the state capital Ed Damazin, according to an SPLM-N statement at the time.

(ST)

s
