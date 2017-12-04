 
 
 
Abducted people rescued, cows recovered in Jonglei state

December 3, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan government says it recovered all cows that were stolen and people abducted during last week’s raid on a village in Duk Payuel county of Jonglei state.

JPEG - 66.9 kb
South Sudan’s information minister Michael Makuei Lueth speaks to reporters in Bor, December 25, 2016 (ST)

The information minister, Michael Makuei announced this on Sunday.

The minister said the death toll of civilians killed in the attack had reached 70, attributing the rise in figure to lack of immediate medical care.

A joint force of the army, police and security agents has been deployed, he said.

The head of the United Nations mission in South Sudan, David Shearer earlier condemned the “horrific” killing of civilians in the Jonglei region when a Murle ethnic group attacked a Dinka village.

He urged both communities to reign on the youth to show restraint and to put an end to the cycle of revenge killings.

“It is crucial that the national and local authorities support the community leaders and work to bring the perpetrators of all attacks to account”, said Shearer.

Since 2013, the Murle and Dinka communities in South Sudan’s Jonglei region, which is in the central part of the East African nation, have been engaged in long-standing inter-ethnic violence that has operated outside the wider political conflict in South Sudan.

The latest attack on the villages of Duk Panyang and Duk Payuel came after the two rival communities signed a peace agreement end their continuous feud in May.

South Sudan descended into violence in December 2013 after political dispute between President Salva Kiir and his former deputy turned rebel chief Riek Machar led to an outbreak of a civil war, which has killed thousands and displaced millions.

(ST)

  • 4 December 07:28, by Kwacha Okonyomoi

    Well done. This stupid barren tribe should be taught a lesson they will not forget. Why abduct children? If the Murle can not produce their own let them perish from the earth.

    repondre message

    • 5 December 05:33, by jubaone

      Kwacha,
      You don’t feel comfortable with the Murles, then go to Dak Payuel and form civil defense forces or Jienge militias to defend your people. Otherwise just shut up and enjoy idling in Nimule or Juba. In Equatoria you are safe. There’s at least food, refuge and civilization. We take care of you like babies.

      repondre message

  • 4 December 15:02, by Lual Garang De Lual

    Dear Readers
    What the minister of Information, Communication Technology
    or Spokesman of the Government of the RSS said is false (white lie). I am now in Duk Payuel to tell you the facts. 48 people are confirmed dead, 55 children and 11 women abducted(66 people missing). This is the fact if you need to know. Do not listen to the Government version at all because it incorrect. This is a cover up.

    repondre message

    • 4 December 15:13, by Jamy Moses Black

      Oh sorry! Why should the minister be lying to the public?

      repondre message

  • 4 December 15:07, by Jamy Moses Black

    Thanks to those who made efforts to recover abducted children and stolen cattle by these outdated monkeys called the Murle.
    Even if no one hold them accountable for their stupid acts because of weak governance in S. Sudan, God himself will hold them to account for whatever inhuman activities they are doing in S. Sudan as well as across the border to Ethiopia.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



s
