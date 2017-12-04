 
 
 
Monday 4 December 2017

South Sudan’s Rebecca de Mabior in U.S. for global support to end war

Rebecca Garang (Al Jazeera Photo)
December 3, 2017 (JUBA) - Rebecca Nyandeng de Mabior, the widow of former South Sudanese leader John Garang de Mabior, is in the United States, leading a delegation of the SPLM Former Detainees group.

Rebecca leads a delegation comprising former finance minister, Kosti Manibe, former deputy foreign affairs minister Cirino Iteng and former internal affairs minister Gier. Chuang Aluong.

The team, according to Rebecca, would solicit support from all shades and segments of the American people and other world leaders to help end what she described as an "undesirable and devastating" conflict in the country.

“The war going on in South Sudan is undesirable and devastating lives, destroying hope and tearing apart the social fabric. The American people played an instrumental role in the guide and the birth of South Sudan. With the situation the people are in, I believe the American people will not just stand and watch the country disintegrating," Rebecca told Sudan Tribune when reached on Sunday for comment on the trip.

"They will have to play another role so that the goal for which they provided they support that culminated to the birth of the country is not lost,” she further stressed.

Rebecca’s return trip to the United States in less than two years was preceded by a trip undertaken leaders of armed and non-opposition to ask for the same support in September and October.

Former South Sudanese agriculture and food security minister, Lam Akol, Gen Thomas Cirilo and the former minister of youth and sports were among the top opposition leaders asking the United States, the United Nations and the entire world to unite and convey one message to end the war in the country.

Like other political leaders, Rebecca hopes to meet with members of the Congress, Senators, American academics, religious leaders, advocacy groups and members of the international organisations to help put pressure on their government to play a leading role in the resolution of the conflict in the country. She and her team will also meet different South Sudanese communities

Also, leading figure of the Former Political Detainees group Pagan Amum dismissed reports in the Social Media claiming that the delegation is visiting Washington to call for UN to place South Sudan under the United Nations trusteeship.

"You should just dismiss it. It (is) from a madman," when he was reached by Sudan Tribune for comment.

After the resumption of hostilities in July 2016, the South Sudanese government strongly rejected calls for an international trusteeship on South Sudan as it was the case of East Timor and Kosovo.

(ST)

  • 3 December 22:15, by john akeen

    OK, you need to reverse your call, what do you mean about putting pressure on SS gov to end the war? That is an stupid idea. If you want to call US gov to help you end the war that it’s kill people, you need to call US gov to put pressure on Riek Machar to denounce violence and to stay away from SS politics, because our gov they don’t want him. His idea is being killing people everyday>>

    repondre message

    • 3 December 22:24, by john akeen

      and that is the only way to end this evil war. We will vote Salva Kiir out. Because I want Riek and Kiir out of our public office. Our people are dying everyday because of this two evil people. All I can say is to say South Sudan stay strong until the true day come

      repondre message

      • 4 December 02:56, by Shadrack Nuer Machut

        All SPLM leaders be4 &after late Dr Garang bear responsibility of the failure of our c’try. None of them will bring peace b’se when they’re united, they steal, loot, embezzle public funds & sit above laws. When they disagree, they kill p’ple, betray the c’try, destroy property, rape p’ple & become weak be4 their former enemies. Outsiders won’t bring peace b’se they’re benefiting fro ur stupidity &

        repondre message

    • 4 December 15:19, by Jamy Moses Black

      Do you believe Dr. Riek Machar is the problem in S. Sudan? What about the lack of rule of law and opening up of the democratic space? Things will only change when the priciples on which SPLM was founded are revive and put in practice which I believe not the current warmongers can do but some true leaders that will come in the far future.

      repondre message

    • 4 December 15:20, by Jamy Moses Black

      Do you believe Dr. Riek Machar is the problem in S. Sudan? What about the lack of rule of law and opening up of the democratic space? Things will only change when the priciples on which SPLM was founded are revive and put in practice which I believe not the current warmongers can do but some true leaders that will come in the far future.

      repondre message

  • 3 December 22:38, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    John Akeen,

    You are not the umpire of South Sudanese political players in the country. Please close your beak.

    repondre message

    • 3 December 23:35, by john akeen

      I will be, and I will educate SSP tribalism brain, and I will educate SSP to stay away from tribal violence, and I will educate all of you on how to become an important people that leaves on the African continent. I will do that because you don’t know each tribe that stays in the same land with you know something very important than you know

      repondre message

      • 4 December 01:58, by john akeen

        I tell you what. I don’t even wants to lead you, because leading you is like leading Animals, there is no different between you and Cows or sheeps. The only way to make you go in one direction is to whoop you. Stupid. Now I know why you being mooing around like Cows. Do you know why former US p George W. Bush gave P Kiir a Cowboy head? Is because he know P kiir is going to lead Animals wish is you

        repondre message

        • 4 December 02:17, by john akeen

          Dr. John was tired of all of you

          repondre message

      • 4 December 15:21, by Jamy Moses Black

        Do you believe Dr. Riek Machar is the problem in S. Sudan? What about the lack of rule of law and opening up of the democratic space? Things will only change when the priciples on which SPLM was founded are revive and put in practice which I believe not the current warmongers can do but some true leaders that will come in the far future.

        repondre message

  • 4 December 02:30, by DO IT

    A campaigning of Excluding Machar and Kiir is a waste of time. Those 2 guys are ones that will resolve this current problems. Nyadeng and her groups should either Join SPL-G or IO otherwise they would oneday ending up without a seat in nxt govtz

    repondre message

  • 4 December 05:53, by Mayendit

    Mother of nation: Rebeca Nydeng de Mabior. I think your campaigning on asking U.S to helps young nation is absolutely fine but I am very concern about insecurity among Dinka Bor communities. All Dinka Bor educators, generals in SPLA, communities leaders,youths and Elders must sits and come up with solution about Murle problems, because this act inhuman must be stop by doing something.

    repondre message

  • 4 December 06:05, by Mayendit

    Here are my suggestion particular, the issue of Murle tribe and Dinka Bor. Moma Rebeca Nydeng, you had money left in the accounts of SPLA/SPLM movement, these money are under your controls and you can buy civil drones, helicopters gunship to protected civilians from militias of Murles. You can ask all Sons and Daughters of Dinka Bor to make contribution for protection of civilians.

    repondre message

  • 4 December 07:01, by Lenin Bull

    The Former detainees and SPLA-IO are one and the same people who strategically divided themselves and assigned each other different roles to topple President Salva Kiir’s government. Those who have sharp memory should recall the official/public enthronement of Dr.Riek on the 6th Dec.2013 by all these thugs calling themselves former detainees. This event was preceded by alot of secret plots dating

    repondre message

  • 4 December 07:05, by Lenin Bull

    Cont---
    back many months if not years. Look they don’t talk about crimes being committed on innocent civilians by NGUNGAENG army of death and killing called IO White army!! They are on the neck of Salva Kiir only. These crooks should not be allowed to hoodwink South Sudanese and should’n be allowed to fool American Public with their selfish plot to reach J1 through deceit.

    repondre message

  • 4 December 07:06, by Don-Don Malith Rual

    "undesirable and devastating conflicts" That was really good initiative if they the former detainees have taken the lead
    to spear head the campaigning for the permanent peace accord;
    I Mr Pagan dismiss the fact that this people are for peace, then it remain a personal choice by the end of the day and he should not be fused to join hands in this, life as to go on

    repondre message

  • 4 December 07:10, by Lenin Bull

    The ending the war to them means government should put their chief Riek Machar as FVP so he will reward them/former detainees with positions in government and they will continue with their parasitic scheme to destroy Salva Kiir from within using government money and position. It is Rebecca and her late husband who set all the tribes of South Sudan against each other during the liberation days and

    repondre message

  • 4 December 07:17, by Lenin Bull

    turned the liberation struggle into a Dinka Bor glory project to humiliate and oppress other tribes, regions, sub-tribes within the Dinka nation till Nuer got fed up and turned their guns to wards the SPLA/SPLM and late John Garang capitalized on this Nuer anger to maximumly turnish their image and name. I was part of the liberation struggle then and we were fooled by Dr.John Garang, his wife,

    repondre message

  • 4 December 07:32, by Lenin Bull

    The same Garang-Riek saga was being used cleverly during the transition by Garang’s foxy group to side line and humiliate Dr.Riek throughout the transition period from 2005 to 2011 and this was a strategy to succeed President Salva Kiir and when it failed they turned to the same Riek for a messaiah/savior. So the seed of the current war, and tribal hatred were planted by them.They should be ignore

    repondre message

  • 4 December 07:54, by Lenin Bull

    Remember how Pagan turned off the louder speaker during the speech of Dr.Riek Machar on the actual day of our independence on the 9th July 2011, and many other countless incidences of the sort during the transition period. America will not come along with you foxes to accompany and protect you during your so called former detainees government. it will be nasty on you foxy folks.

    repondre message

    • 4 December 10:12, by Kwacha Okonyomoi

      Bravo John Akeen. I agree with you. The two Kiir and Machar must go. They have failed this nation.

      repondre message

  • 4 December 14:51, by Maguto

    Dear All

    Please what do u want my people? why do you blame people talking of peace? cursing will be on your neck if you going to be enemy to peace. what do you mean by the word repent. thought they have rebelled and repent again than what is the problem?

    repondre message

  • 4 December 15:25, by Jamy Moses Black

    Dear Maguto...such people who hate hearing the advocacy for peace are indeed beneficiaries of the current corrupt individuals. As the bible says, "they have eyes and could not see and they have ears and could not hear" simply because they are blinded by the looted resources at the expense of the lives of common s. Sudanese. God will hold them to account for their greed.

    repondre message

  • 4 December 16:42, by Sunday Junup

    G10 are already represented in TGoNU i don’t understand what this people wanted

    repondre message

Comment on this article



sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

