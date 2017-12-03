 
 
 
S. Sudan rebel official dismisses accusations against Machar

By Tesfa-Alem Tekle

December 2, 2017 (ADDIS ABABA) – The deputy representative of South Sudan’s armed opposition movement (SPLM-IO) in Tanzania has dismissed a statement in which the Juba government claimed rebel rebel leader, Riek Machar was unwilling to participate in the process to reunify the various factions of the country’s ruling party (SPLM).

JPEG - 30.1 kb
South Sudan’s rebel leader Riek Machar addresses a news conference in Uganda’s capital Kampala January 26, 2016 (Reuters photo)

“This is a white lie that the SPLM under President Salva Kiir would like South Sudanese and the world to believe”, said Peter Oyoyo Kleto.

“My chairman H.E. Dr. Riek Machar participated in the reunification meeting facilitated by the ruling Tanzanian Chama Cha Mapinduzi and the African National Congress in Arusha, Tanzania, in 2015 and a document which chart the way forward was signed by all the SPLM families,” he added.

Machar, the official stressed, was not against any process that is good for the nation and the people of South Sudan, but that he insists the only priority now is peace and then other things like the national dialogue, among other initiatives would follow accordingly.

"The regime in Juba should focus on returning peace to the country through the High Level Revitalization Forum, the last chance and opportunity given to the people of South Sudan by the IGAD [Intergovernmental Authority on Development], AU [African Union], the Troika and the rest of the world who are yearning for peace to return to South Sudan", further said the armed opposition official.

"The suffering of South Sudanese people is beyond measure and we must stop this suffering through peaceful settlement of the conflict," he added.

Kleto appealed to the nation’s citizens and those in the coalition government to “stop blame game” and to give peace a chance.

“We did not fight for over fifty years so that we can become the new oppressors of our own people, we fought so that our people can be free and have a country they call home. Let us not dwell on the past but focus on the future of our country. My Chairman H.E Dr. Riek Machar Teny Dhurgon is a victim of good intention,” he stressed.

“He [Machar] is a victim of good intention because he is being punish for trying to create a democratic state based on equality, justice, unity and development,” added the official.

The rebel official urged South Sudan President Salva Kiir to ignore advices of those he claimed were benefiting from war and suffering of our people and “unconditionally” accept the resuscitation of the August 2015 Agreement and implement it in good faith.

“Leadership is about taking painful decisions for the sake and interest of your country and the people, it’s not about enriching those around you to the exclusion of the majority,” he observed.

South Sudan, Africa’s youngest nation, plunged into chaos in December 2013 when President Salva Kiir accused his former deputy Riek Machar of attempting a coup, an accusation the latter denies.

(ST)

  • 3 December 07:01, by DO IT

    Party reunification is failed and that was a main logic behind being from a country to other... and... So. Salva Kiir should be focusing on how to stop a war or get rid of IO fighters for goods around the country

  • 3 December 07:10, by Mayendit

    Mr. Tesfa Alem Tekle.

    The former vice president of South Sudanese Dr. Riek Machar Teny has not only lost trust within young nation but also he has lost his political career. He was the one who brought hatred and tribalism during the first of his break away from late John Garang.

    • 3 December 07:20, by Nairobimitot

      Wy the Sudan tribune still talking about Riek Machar?

  • 3 December 07:23, by Mayendit

    Mr. Tesfa Alem Tekle. I would like to walk you through history of Riek Machar. The South Sudanese former vice president has taken the tradition prophecies of late Nguendenng and tribalism seriously than any other things, this is why he is making trouble things over and over again but he will never find what he wanted belief me brother. Supposedly people who are educated should be the peacemaker.

    • 3 December 07:39, by Nairobimitot

      Gundeng Ideology was rejected by Nuer many years ago. People were telling him that he is a liar and that he should move away far away from home because he was telling lies. So, why Riek Machar want to reinstate something that was rejected by the people long ago. There is no point. For the people who are stilling believing in Gundeng Biong, you are allowed to worship him in your area and at your church of Gundeng. There is no problem but do not bring Gundeng to South Sudan politics because it is the national level and government. You are not welcome and allow to destroy the country in the name of rejected Ideology that was dismissed in the countryside years back by the members of Gundeng Bong.

    • 3 December 12:40, by Malakal county Simon

      None sense!!!! Is that why foolish president Kiir murdered Nuer civilians in Juba 2013 who no nothing about politic and Dr Machar?? Mayendit??

  • 3 December 07:41, by Mayendit

    Peter Oyoyo Kleto. You are one of the Idiocy Luo diehard following Riek Machar Teny but I think you are wasting your good time. His outsider supporters have give up about him because of these things. 1 violence. 2 no specific political platform. 3 continues insisted war. 4 confusing world 5 appointed his wife as his security and defense Minister of rebels IO shown family movement. This is example

    • 3 December 11:32, by Eastern

      Mayendit,

      You people should stop pursuing futility, if you understand that. Dr. Machar was chased out of Juba and fought for more than a month until he was rescued by the UN. Your so-called outsiders conspired and are now holding Machar in distant South Africa with the hope that the situation will just cool down in his absence. Why are you so worried? FORGET ABOUT MACHAR and we see the outcome!

