December 2, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan has quietly removed subsidies on fuel, a move many government officials attributed to the scarcity of hard currencies, which had made it difficult to afford subsidies in country.

JPEG - 31 kb
People queue at a fuel station in South Sudan’s capital, Juba on 18 October 2014 (ST)

A senior official at the government-run national oil company told Sudan Tribune on Saturday that they were now operating under a difficult situation after failing to procure more fuel for subsidised sale.

“We are operating under a difficult situation. It is an extremely confused environment. This is the reason people like us in the management finds it hard to utter a word in the public because we have no message to tell the public, otherwise we will be forced to eat our own words which is unethical and someone like me would never accept to tell a lie”, said the official, who preferred anonymity.

The office of the president, according to the official, directed the ministry of finance to stop subsidizing fuel through Nilepet because resources had reached a critical point in decision-making process.

“You know the level the current situation has reached. It is pathetic. The civil servants have gone for close to a year now without being paid because there is actually no money in the treasury. Whatever that comes from non-oil and oil revenues goes to security and peace mobilization efforts,” further explained the top level official.

“This is the true situation in which the country operates”, he added.

Sudan Tribune understands that because of the current situation in the country, Nilepet has reached a difficult point at which it is not able to procure and supply affordable fuel to the public due to stoppage of subsidy. The latest development has left drivers stranded at Nilepet fuel stations in the capital, Juba.

The developments at the national oil company comes in the wake of the halt in issuing passports and national identification cards by the directorate of nationality, passport and immigration after the young nation failed pay the annual fee it owed German-based firm contracted to do the work.

(ST)

  • 3 December 06:07, by Eastern

    Shit! Poor boy, Kiir. This move should have been taken eons ago. I have stated long time ago that South Sudan is not the type of country that can afford the luxury of subsidy on fuel when education, health and other basic services are not only supported but provided donors.....Stop waging war now!

    repondre message

    • 3 December 06:24, by South South

      Eastern,

      You are just an old man who should not be taken seriously because of your mental problems. You talk like someone who knows how to run a country, but you are blank, very empty

      repondre message

      • 3 December 06:50, by Rumbek S. Sudan

        Mr. South Sudan,

        You are too an ignorance person. Kiir and Machar should quit or we shall all die in their hands. How on earth can civil servants goes close to a year as they mentioned without salary and you think everything is fined.

        repondre message

        • 3 December 07:20, by South South

          Rumbek S. Sudan,

          If you are really from Rumbek, then you need to shut up and go to Rumbek to stop the killing of innocent people in your state, that’s what you need to do to stupid man, shut up.

          repondre message

        • 3 December 12:31, by jubaone

          Rumbek,
          Perhaps South South only listens to jienges. He cant answer how on earth civil servants have gone close to 1 yr without salaries. Not all good, obedient and hard working people are congenital thieves and liars. No. South South is a parasite that scavenges on others hard work. Now he lives in Uganda or Kenya on stolen money of civil servants, just a scoundrel. Hopeless.

          repondre message

        • 4 December 03:21, by Shadrack Nuer Machut

          S. Sudan govt has defeated those multiple rebellions b’se rebels themselves are fro govt. It’s like a wife fighting the husband at home. But the real war that govt takes less concern is economic war which has completely defeated govt. Is govt willing to abide by suggested tactics of fighting economic war? I hope not.

          repondre message

      • 3 December 11:25, by Eastern

        South South,

        Bring it on! These are the signs of sleepless nights I have been alluding to. Kiir will fail to fight the war in the economic front. His foot soldiers fighting during his bush days fought under differnt incentives whereas not now. There is a large civil workers who don’t follow military orders. The end for Kiir is nigh....

        repondre message

        • 3 December 11:30, by South South

          Eastern,

          You are a barking dog.

          repondre message

        • 3 December 12:35, by jubaone

          Eastern,
          Those SPLAnyors fighting have the excuse of using guns to kill, rob and extort monies from innocent people. These are bandits, criminals and thugs in army uniforms who are helping themselves on poor civilians. A thief is a thief and that will NOT change and that is congenital. Hopeless creatures and South South is just one of them.

          repondre message

      • 3 December 12:26, by jubaone

        South South,
        In other cultures, small dudes like you would listen to words of wisdom from older folks, but you grew up allalone in a cattle camp without parental care. No dscipline and no sense of direction except dwell in your own shit. The typical jienge idles and waits and thinks things will work by providence or fortune, just stupid. Think and work

        repondre message

        • 3 December 15:04, by South South

          jubaone,

          How are you a old man? Your age is keeping you down in everything. I care very much about Dinka culture. Any this shit or that shit will not sit well with me. Iam in Juba, period. Cattle camp is educational institute. The only place where there is no rules is when people hunt for rats and monkeys.

          repondre message

        • 3 December 16:40, by Eastern

          jubaone,

          This stalker, typical of all jenge morons, doesn’t deserve any attention. Replying to his childish utterances gives him the false aura that he’s reasoning like a human being. Case closed!

          repondre message

          • 3 December 17:50, by South South

            Eastern,
            You can talk with jubaone about hunting for rats and monkeys, that would your own business and you will not hear me saying anything, but when it comes to South Sudan government, you see me landing on you like a bomb.

            repondre message

        • 3 December 16:42, by Eastern

          jubaone,

          This stalker, typical of all jenge morons, doesn’t deserve any attention. Replying to his childish utterances gives him the false aura that he’s reasoning like a human being. Case closed!

          repondre message

