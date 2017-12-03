 
 
 
S. Sudan president sacks deputy finance minister

December 2, 2017 (JUBA)- South Sudan president Salva Kiir has sacked the country’s deputy finance minister, Mou Ambrose Riiny Thiik, days after the latter admitted that the government had run out of cash to pay civil servants.

JPEG - 20 kb
South Sudan’s former deputy finance minister, Mou Ambrose Riiny Thiik (courtesy photo)

The president’s directive was contained in a republican decree read on the state-owned South Sudan television (SSTV) on Friday evening.

The South Sudanese leader, in a separate decree, appointed Athian Diing Athian as deputy finance minister to replace the sacked Thiik.

In both decrees, however, Kiir did not cite reasons why the deputy minister was sacked and there was a reaction from the finance ministry.

But sources at the presidency say statements attributed to Thiik, in which he admitted that government was out of cash to pay civil servants and yet it is able to pay up to $ 500,000 to a German company whose system it uses to produce passports and national identification cards for South Sudan nationals.

The ex-finance ministry official wondered why the government, through the interior ministry’s department of nationality and migration continues to pay $500,000 to a German entity for a system it should have procured and take ownership of.

Other sources at the ministry of finance also attributed the deputy finance minister’s removal to what they described as the “low-level tension” between the minister of finance, Stephen Dhieu Dau and Thiik, amid claims the latter was frustrated over the manner in which decisions were being made at the ministry.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 3 December 00:40, by john akeen

    Ok, there is some corruption laws going on here. This is why I kept on saying that we don’t want jungle laws or rules in this country, republican decree will never change corruptions; so that mean anybody in Gov can steal people money as many as they want and than wait for republican decree so they can go and enjoy the money, because there is no accountability or jail time. This laws must be chang

    repondre message

    • 3 December 01:23, by Don-Don Malith Rual

      "👨 man made money 💵 and money made man 😡 mad "if u re entrusted to work on the financial sector folks doubt u, you re like someone eating with blinds man,who to some extent think that if this food 🍲 is like this in my sense of touching it, what about he who have eyes 👀!
      And he/she could speedy the eating habits. You can truth yourself but folks will not truth u at all when it comes to money

      repondre message

    • 3 December 01:55, by john akeen

      now I started to not liking the rule of law of our country, why everyone in this country like to kill and like to steal? and why our politicians are so stupid and dumb? Anyways accountability is very important in any country in this world. All I can say is that, all the South Sudanese 64 tribes must come together, so that we won’t give to this politicians a chance to steal our money and to kill us

      repondre message

    • 3 December 03:28, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

      Group of thieves are challenging themselves.

      repondre message

  • 3 December 03:36, by DO IT

    Stopping this current greediest war is a only solution for this collapsed economy. Firing/sacking is not only would create a more rebellion but also internal problems within the Kiir’s Administration

    repondre message

  • 3 December 06:12, by Eastern

    This is how SPLA/SPLM operate: intrigue and deciet. Telling the truth is a crime in SPLA/SPLM. South Sudan and South Sudanese are held hostage by this monstrous organisations....

    repondre message

    • 3 December 06:32, by South South

      Eastern,
      Please leave SPLA/M alone. This is a very successful movement which managed to save Africa from invasion of Islamic movement. You can keep waiting for US to fight for you.

      repondre message

      • 3 December 08:53, by Eastern

        South South,

        The village. So you even don’t know much about Africa? Look at African organisations such as AU and IGAD. Majority of Africans are in fact Muslims and follow Islam followed by Animists where you dinkas belong. Fighting Islamic movement, whatever that means, is a war South Sudan cannot and should not attempt to wage. Kiir’s war is breaking his back.....

        repondre message

        • 3 December 09:19, by Khent

          Eastern

          No, Islam is still behind Christianity in Africa. I don’t know where you got the idea that Islam has eclipsed Christianity or that there are more animists than Christians in Africa. I really do wish that neither of the Abrahamic faiths had ever entered Africa. I don’t much care for the five [5] North African Arab countries, so their Muslim populations should be discounted...

          repondre message

          • 3 December 09:28, by Khent

            ..The five [5] countries that I’m speaking about include Egypt, Libya, Tunisia, Algeria and Morocco; these countries were conquered, occupied and settled by Arabs in the 7th Century AD. Africa as a whole is a little over 50% Christian and Islam accounts for 43%; when the five [5] Arab occupied African lands are discounted, Islam becomes a lot smaller than Christianity in "Sub-Saharan" Africa.

            repondre message

            • 3 December 09:39, by Khent

              ..The Dinka are now mostly Christian - not animist, and it was ironically Islam that led to that change. I really loathe the Abrahamic faiths partly because they encourage submission [in all its forms] to non-African people and cultures; the African Muslim prays towards a non-African city, must be fluent in Arabic to truly understand the word of God...

              repondre message

              • 3 December 09:50, by Khent

                ..must regard an Arab man [Mohammed] as the greatest moral personality that has ever lived and must accept that the Caliph of all Muslims in the entire "Ummah" must be an Arab — a Quraysh Arab in particular. That’s pathetic! The Papacy is also problematic for similar reasons.

                repondre message

          • 3 December 09:29, by South South

            Khent,

            You are very right. Eastern is an old man who just throw out anything without any real concrete evidences.If you take Nigeria where Muslims think are majority in talk, you will find that Christians are majority in Nigeria. Those five Arab countries in north Africa are not accounted as African, they do not believe they are African. SPLA fought Islamic government in Khartoum and we won.

            repondre message

            • 3 December 09:58, by Khent

              South Sudan

              Both religions disgust me - Islam in particular. Arabs invaded North Africa and so I don’t really care for that region. Indigenous black populations in North Africa are second class citizens in their own lands, and we’ve recently seen black Africans being sold as slaves in Libya. If you consider *resistance* victory, then yes, we "won".

              repondre message

              • 3 December 11:29, by South South

                Khent,

                I totally understand your point and you have right to feel that way about religion.

                repondre message

            • 3 December 10:17, by Eastern

              South South,

              You are a student of IGNORANCE.....

              repondre message

              • 3 December 11:26, by South South

                Eastern,

                You are not just ignore person, but you are very stupid and when you add your age to it, you are very close to be mentally retarded. I care about my Dinka culture that’s the first thing I will protect to death. Any poor talk from you about this and that is nothing to me

                repondre message

                • 3 December 13:38, by jubaone

                  South South,
                  So what if you care for your Jienge culture? Even if that were to be shared free of charge, none would want it. As a proud jienge mobilize your fellow jienges and go and avenge your butchered kinsfolk by Murles. Just another cyber warrior with cowardice and only on keyboards. Small tribe terrorizing such "mighty jienges" oh!

                  repondre message

              • 3 December 13:43, by jubaone

                Eastern,
                The kiirminal will try and appoint all learned jienges to positions but will achieve nothing. If they can’t do nothing in their junk Jienge states what do you expect at the national level? Only Kokora and these unproductive beings can mess on their own. We can’t babysit them and wipe clean their naked butts. No.

                repondre message

          • 3 December 10:26, by Eastern

            Khent,

            Don’t belabour yourself to spread lies. The facts are their online for you, South South and any other deluded people out there. Islam constitute more than 45% followers of the Abrahamic religion in Africa. Go look for informative resources on this. I am not interested in fantasizing religions...

            repondre message

            • 3 December 11:01, by Khent

              Eastern

              Isn’t this just precious... you got caught out telling porkies and now you want to deflect by accusing me of lying? LOL! Your response amounts to a tantrum. Please tell me that is not the best you can do. You claimed that most of Africans are adherents of Islam. You also claimed that Animists were second. Both claims are false...

              repondre message

              • 3 December 12:05, by Khent

                Figures from Pew Research clearly show that Christians outnumber Muslims in Africa by 100 million adherents. Is that a lie? Christianity in Sub-Saharan Africa accounts for 62% of the population while Islam is not even half that at 30%.

                Source: https://qz.com/880933/education-levels-are-the-biggest-divide-between-christians-and-muslims-in-africa/

                repondre message

                • 3 December 16:49, by Eastern

                  Khent,

                  You have time to waste on trivial issues really. This 2010 article you are referencing here is about Sub-Saharan Africa not the whole of Africa. Since it is obvious that you are obstinate and won’t easily yield, please check out this link.

                  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Religion_in_Africa

                  repondre message

                  • 4 December 00:20, by Khent

                    Eastern

                    You clearly did not read the study I provided. Yes, it’s specifically about "Sub-Saharan" Africa but it also clearly mentions that there are 100 million Christians than Muslims in the entire Continent. Really, Wikipedia is your trump card? It still didn’t help you.

                    PS: If you didn’t lie I would not need to correct you, so stop lying.

                    repondre message

                    • 4 December 00:52, by Khent

                      http://www.pewforum.org/2010/04/15/executive-summary-islam-and-christianity-in-sub-saharan-africa/

                      Source states that there are 100 million more Christians than Muslims in the entire Continent. And no, Animists are not the second largest, like you suggested earlier.

                      repondre message

                    • 4 December 06:29, by Eastern

                      Khent,

                      Do you have your own definition of the word LIE? I have given you the evidence from a source to which I don’t have the authorship. You still want to continue ranting....

                      repondre message

                      • 4 December 11:38, by Khent

                        Eastern

                        You did not provide any evidence for your claims. A wikipedia link to an article that does not specifically support your assertion that Islam is the largest religion in Africa, is not evidence. I provided sources from Pew Research that clearly state that Christianity has 100 million more adherents than Islam in Africa as a whole. You lied.

                        repondre message

      • 3 December 13:25, by Malakal county Simon

        South South/slave

        You’re full of ignorance indeed!! If it’s wasn’t George Bush Administration, do you think the Arab will let’s go South Sudan that’s easily knowing how weak was SPLA was?? Your so naive without a logic!!!

        repondre message

        • 3 December 14:56, by South South

          Malakal county Simon,

          Where is Almighty Nuer White Army which not been defeated? Go and look for your uncles who are roaming streets in Khartoum.

          repondre message

        • 3 December 15:52, by Khent

          Malakal county Simon

          And who made Khartoum so strong that it could prevent our secession? Your sons like Matip, Gadet, Riek and more delivered our oilfields to Khartoum; this allowed Khartoum to arm itself like never before with sophisticated and devastating weapons, to the tune of billions of dollars and to the attendant lost of hundreds of thousands and the misery of millions of lives...

          repondre message

          • 3 December 15:57, by Khent

            How can you call anyone a ’slave’? Do you really think we’re going to allow you to forget your treachery, cowardice and deceit? Have you forgotten that the Nuer received military support from Khartoum for decades? Do you recall the decades in which you defended oilfields on behalf of the Arab oligarchy?

            repondre message

            • 3 December 16:01, by Khent

              Do you recall how you were so desperately reliant upon their weapons, ammunition, supplies, logistical support and food relief? Do you recall the military engagements that you executed in tandem with Khartoum against us!? Your ’brothers’ [masters] in arms were the SAF, PDF, the Misseriya and Rizeigat Arab tribes of the Murahaleen.

              repondre message

              • 3 December 16:02, by Khent

                Throughout the fighting, not one war casualty was admitted to the Nasir hospital. Riek’s troops sat idle as Khartoum pushed back the Dinka. The results of Riek’’s sell-out to Khartoum could not have been more glaring. The Dinka suffered mightily. (Me Against My Brother: At War in Somalia, Sudan and Rwanda, Scott Peterson)

                repondre message

  • 3 December 21:45, by john akeen

    Very stupid comments. This news it’s not about Arab or about Dinka or about Riek Machar or about SPLM history, it is about deputy minister finance Mou Ambrose Riiny Thiik got fired

    repondre message

Comment on this article



s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.

