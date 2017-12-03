South Kordofan provides humanitarian assistance to returnees



December 2, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) in South Kordofan has revealed the distribution of 2,780 bags of sorghum for the returnees from the rebel-held areas of Al-Buram, Heiban and Dalami.

The Sudanese army has been fighting the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/North (SPLM-N) in the South Kordofan and Blue Nile states, also known as the Two Areas since 2011.

HAC commissioner in South Kordofan Zahra Hassan Faris told the semi-official Sudan Media Center (SMC) they distributed 813 blankets and plastic sheets, 138 parcels of household utensils, 1270 carpets and 1455 drinking water containers.

She added the number of the returnees has reached 9000 people which is estimated at about 1500 families, saying the native administration took the initial measures to receive the returnees in preparation to integrate them into the community.

Faris also urged the Ministry of Health in South Kordofan and the humanitarian work partners to provide further services and the means to produce a decent living for the returnees.

Talks between the Sudanese government and the SPLM-N for a cessation of hostilities and humanitarian access are stalled since August 2016.

The SPLM-N demands to deliver 20% of the humanitarian assistance through a humanitarian corridor from Asosa, an Ethiopian border town.

But the government rejects the idea saying it is a breach of the state sovereignty and a manoeuvre from the rebels to bring arms and ammunition to their locked rebel-held areas in the Two Areas.

The SPLM-N, in November 2016 declined an American proposal to transport humanitarian medical assistance directly to the civilians in the rebel-held areas in the Blue Nile and South Kordofan.

(ST)