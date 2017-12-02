 
 
 
Troika warns of sanction for obstruction of IGAD-led revitalization forum

South Sudan's army soldiers drive in a truck on the frontline in Panakuach, Unity state April 24, 2012. (Reuters Photo)

December 1, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan peace guarantors of the Troika countries called for the need to create a conducive environment for the peace revitalization process and warned that sanctions would be imposed on those who violate the ceasefire and obstruct humanitarian assistance ahead of an IGAD brokered forum.

The special envoy from Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States toured recently in the region and met with the South Sudanese official to encourage the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) countries to urgently hold a High-Level Revitalization Forum (HLRF) for peace in the new nation.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Troika envoys said "appalled by the dire economic, security, human rights, and humanitarian crisis" in South Sudan and underscored the need for urgent progress.

The envoys warned the two warring parties saying they must end fighting to show their commitment to the upcoming revitalization forum. However, they insisted "The Government of South Sudan, in particular, must cease its pursuit of military victory and make good on its promise to end all obstruction of humanitarian assistance.

"The Troika will continue to identify and hold responsible those who work against peace, including through economic and other sanctions," emphasised the statement.

"They will also act against those who use their positions to fuel conflict and steal from the South Sudanese people and those who facilitate their illicit financial activities," it stressed.

Last Wednesday, the UN Assistant Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations on Tuesday, Bintou Keita urged the Security Council to support the revitalization forum and raised concerns about the growing number of incidents targeting humanitarian actors and restrictions on the movement of the UN Mission in South Sudan personnel.

While the U.S. Ambassador to United Nations, Nikki Haley, told the Security Council that the government "bears the primary responsibility for the killing, raping, and torturing in South Sudan". Further, she directly threatened the South Sudanese government of sanctions.

"Going forward, the United States will judge President Kiir and his government by their actions, not their words. And the actions needed are clear. There is a way to end the violence in South Sudan. As a first step, President Kiir needs to adhere to the ceasefires he has declared many times. No more promises. We need action," Haley stressed.

Regarding the forum, the Troika envoys said it should be inclusive, reflecting the interests of all parties, regions, and groups in South Sudan, including young people and women.

They pointed to the need "to amend sections of the Agreement that no longer reflect the reality of conditions in South Sudan, particularly those related to power-sharing, timelines, and transitional security arrangements".

Also, the statement of the Troika countries has determined the "key goal" the process should work for.

"(The) effective security arrangements durable enough to stop the conflict, improve the human rights and humanitarian situation, and support (for) a political process that produces an agreed path to viable elections".

(ST)

  • 2 December 10:33, by Eastern

    Obstructing the ARCSS revitalisation by Kiir and cohorts will be their major undoing politically akin to the miscalculation of Grace Mugabe.....The writing is on the wall!

    • 2 December 10:41, by South South

      Eatestern,

      Everyone in the world knows that rebels in South Sudan are very weak and South Sudan government can go through them like a knife through steak, including Troika, knows that rebels are nothing but a few cut throats. SPLA is our national army and anyone of our commander can lead South Sudan,Talking about Zimbabwe to compare it with South Sudan is like comparing a cow to a monkey.

      • 2 December 10:54, by jubaone

        South South,
        Everyone in the world knows that these tailess jienge scoundrels masquarading as a govt are fully responsible for the state of anarchy, lawlessness and chaos. Millions are fleeing govt held towns not from opposition strongholds. But the jienge bastards are suggesting the contrary. South South, tell our readers, why your jienges are fleeing jiegelands when there is no WAR? Loser

        • 2 December 11:26, by South South

          jubaone,

          You are penniless with words. South Sudan is under controlled.

      • 2 December 11:10, by Eastern

        South South,

        There you go! Not everyone knows something about South Sudan but only those who have interest in it. You dinkas are failing to see the writing on the wall that I have been directing your attention to for a while now. Kiir and his sycophants will go if they mess with the upcoming discussions in Ethiopia - not even Museveni will save his regime this time round!

        • 2 December 11:23, by South South

          Eastern,

          Government of South Sudan needs one thing, one thing only, very strong army. Any other talks are meaningless and nonsense. Our army MUST be very strong to hit back decisively. Good peace will come as we have strong army. Who are care about what rebels want, let them sing day and night while our country is moving forward, full stop.

          • 2 December 11:32, by Eastern

            South South,

            Talking of strong army, you need to remind yourself with what befell Iraq, Libya, Syria, etc. Mind you, USA specifically has an interest in South Sudan and won’t allow anybody to mess around with that interest. This is where it will get bloodier and regime hardliners will pay dearly....

            • 2 December 12:29, by South South

              Eastern,

              You see what I keep saying about you. You are coward. You want US to fight for you. I am laughing. No single one on the face of earth will change our government in Juba unless majority of people of South Sudan want that changes to happen. Syria still very strong and controlling the country. Iraq was having problem with US because of 911. No single one will change Juba government.

              • 2 December 13:46, by Eastern

                South South,

                You are simple villager. You are missing the grand scheme of things. America has an interest in South Sudan and they can toss aside Kiir the moment he presses the RED BUTTON. Stop this posturing that nobody can change the regime in Juba. The regime in Juba is already on its knees anyway....

                • 2 December 14:31, by South South

                  Eastern,

                  You are just a very stupid old man. US has interests everywhere in the world including North Korea. No single one can change our government in Juba, period, you can have wishful hunt as you want.Enjoy your DIASPORA.

                  • 2 December 15:24, by Eastern

                    South South,

                    How do you come to the conclusion that I am a man let alone an old one says a lot about you. The US can just swipe Kiir for anybody of their choosing.....US will not waste their time to engage SPLA - that’s like using a stick to kill a fly. There are better options of dealing with Kiir and his sycophants and it’s now at play. Morons like you cannot even see that such options are on!

                  • 2 December 18:16, by jubaone

                    South South,
                    Shut up your large ugly and toothless mouth 👄 and go help your fellow jienges in Duk Padiet from the Murles. Such a small tribe terrorizing the shit 💩 out of "mighty jienges" uh? Coward scoundrels only to harm defenseless civilians. Coward MTN who want nyagateen to fight for them. Hopeless creatures.

      • 2 December 12:25, by Malakal county Simon

        South South/Slave

        You’re a full of ignorant and 24 hrs on the net.... Lack of ammunitions and lack weapons, is that what you called a weak rebels??

        • 2 December 12:33, by South South

          Malakal county Simon,

          Please go to Khartoum, Addis Abba and bring back to South Sudan your uncles who are roaming streets. You have been taught very dear lesson you will not forget. Rebels are weak and they need food. Take it very straight from me, we have no games here to play. Tuck you tails and come back to Juba.

          • 2 December 18:10, by jubaone

            South South,
            After 7 months without pay, SPLAnyors and jienge savages have resorted to stealing chicken 🍗 and goats from innocent civilians. In Yei, some have resorted to eating dig meat grilled by Ugandans and Darfuris. God bless the monkeys bcoz most have become scared on sewing jienges wielding their guns. Many jienges think they’re free jumping monkeys in Equatoria for them.

        • 2 December 18:21, by jubaone

          Malakal,
          Once Nuer nyagateen under Taban withdraw their support, jienges will show heavy shit 💩 for fear. They have outsourced the war and are busy stealing chicken 🍗 , goats and money for their starving families in Uganda or Kenya. South South is one of those Jienge parasites living on stolen monies and can’t work for himself. Lazy scoundrel.

  • 2 December 11:08, by Don-Don Malith Rual

    The Toikor countries and the Inter-governmental Authority need to speed up the process of this and put more pressure on those who are withholding the peace process by all means.
    If the big animals fought who
    Suffered? Of course the grass and this reflects the suffering of innocent civilians

    • 2 December 11:15, by Don-Don Malith Rual

      The rebels factions in South Sudan are fighting aimless war as the don’t have common goal, you can imagine the revelion that is happening in South Sudan is that non of these rebels leaders know what their intention is as they don’t agree 👍 to each other just killing of innocent civilians, we need urgent action on this and very soon.

      • 2 December 18:28, by jubaone

        Don Don Malith,
        Jiengeland has no war at all, but you are just too stupid or lazy to take advantage and develop your junk states. Rather, you run 🏃 to Equatoria, Khartoum, Uganda or Kenya why? Go back to jiengeland and develop it. Don’t only steal and kill and expect Equatorians will come and wipe your dirty asses like babies. No. You have the numbers and looted monies. Work and don’t idle.

      • 3 December 03:46, by Kuch

        Don-Don Malith Rual,
        Everybody in our country outsied country is well aware that the so-called Riek Machar rebels & co. were fighting an aimless war. But since the US, the UK, Norway, their UN, their NGOs & some lackeys here even in our own Africa & our own region have messed up with the South Sudanese people with regime change business scam. And so their only cards left on their dirty sleeves>>>

        • 3 December 03:55, by Kuch

          over the current government of South Sudan & the South Sudanese people is to use the already crushed aimless armed rebellion as a pressure, blackmail & bargaining chips to keep their evil selves relevant in our country. Remember, the idiots like Pagan Amuom, Lam Akol, Thomas Cirilo, Rebecca Nyandeng, Majak Agoot, Kosti Manibe & other traitors are being held hostage by these same US, the UK>>>

          • 3 December 04:02, by Kuch

            their UN, NGOs & North Sudan, ethiopia & to some extent, Kenya. And these former South Sudanese thieves who were parts & parcels of the current mess in our country are the same thieves our enemies are using as their blackmails & bargaining cards to crawl their evil selves into our country so that they can come & plunder it like what they had/are doing in DRC, central Africa republic (CAR)>>>

            • 3 December 04:14, by Kuch

              Libya, Iraq, Afghanistan & other countries. But the US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & their creepy allies in between are wasting their times & our times to be honest. Mr. Don-Don Malith Rual, right after country’s independence in 2011. Salva Kiir took almost his then entire cabinet to Washington to go & solicit the US investors to come & invest in our country>>>

              • 3 December 04:33, by Kuch

                now that the war was over. But Mr. Salva Kiir & his then cabinet ministers were told matter-of-factly by the US investors that there were no infrastructures in South Sudan for them to come & invest in. Mr. Salva Kiir & his cabinet ministers came back & asked the Chinese investors to come & invest in our country. The Chinese investors said alright, they would do all they can>>>

                • 3 December 04:39, by Kuch

                  to invest in our country. But when the evil corporate America hears that the Chinese companies are going to trade with South Sudan & the South Sudanese people, then the US berserk & wanted a regime change of Salva Kiir government, Salva Kiir & his then cabinet ministers were communists & socialists overnight & were dangerous to US & the West interests>>>

                  • 3 December 04:44, by Kuch

                    and his government was to be deposed off power at all costs & be replaced with a US & European puppet(s)/stooge(s) that they sought they would install into power in our country & the evils would go & micro-managed them in Washington, Wall Streets, London, Paris, Brussels, Dubai, Johannesburg, Adis Ababa, Nairobi & some of their other shady countries>>>>

                    • 3 December 05:08, by Kuch

                      countries that the evils bank their loots in. And that was how the 15/12/2013 foiled coup was hatched. I keep posting these facts all the times on this web site to inform some of our lowly informed South Sudanese that their damn evil corporate America, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & some creepy allies in between, are not our real uncles but our real enemies>>>

                      • 3 December 08:51, by Kuch

                        But some of our South Sudanese as usual, will not understand as to why their evil corporate America, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs & some of their creepy allies are so fixated on our country & our people.

